Allite's New Super Magnesium Alloy is Lighter Than Aluminum, Less Expensive Than Carbon - Interbike 2018

Sep 19, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Interbike 2018

Back in the 1990s it seemed as if a new wonder material for frame construction was discovered every month. Carbon fiber wasn't as common as it is today, and manufacturers experimented with all sorts of exotic-sounding metals, everything from beryllium to scandium. It turns out beryllium is expensive and toxic, so that didn't really catch on, but scandium (actually an aluminum / scandium alloy) had a much more successful run.

Is is time for another alloy to hit the market? US-based Allite Inc. think so, and they're debuting Allite Super Magnesium, which they say is 33% lighter than aluminum with 20 times the shock absorbtion. Previously, the material had been used for top-secret military and aerospace projects, but it's now available for non-classified applications, whether that's building a robot, a rifle scope, or a bike frame.

Anyone who's ever lit a sparkler knows how hot and bright magnesium can burn, but Super Magnesium is supposed to melt, rather than burst into flames, when subjected to a 1200-degree F flame. Allite also say that Super Magnesium is as corrosion resistant as aluminum, due to the addition of rare earth elements and the purity of the magnesium.


Interbike 2018
Three identically sized pucks with three different weights. Steel: 1830 grams, aluminum: 646 grams, and Super Magnesium: 425 grams.

Allite has three different alloys, one that's designed to be welded, one that's best suited for casting, and another that's meant for forging. That means it could be used for rocker links, stems, or even a complete frame. Given the myriad of potential applications for Super Magnesium in the bike world it'll be interesting to see which, if any, manufacturers decide to give it a try.

The cost of a complete frame constructed from the material will be more expensive than aluminum, but still less expensive than carbon, and as an added bonus it can be recycled at the end of its lifespan. Of course, Allite aren't the first company to pursue the use of magnesium for bike frames - we'll have to wait and see if this alloy catches on.

Interbike 2018
Interbike 2018
Stems and dropouts are just two of the possible applications of Allite's Super Magnesium.


 Not quite as exciting as lighter than carbon and less expensive than aluminum.
 Or an unattended hot dog. I get more excited about unattended hot dogs than I can really explain here. I get very excited about them. I do.
 Magnesium alloys have been around for a while in the bike world. A long long time ago I had a Russian magnesium frame from a company called Litech that was absolutely fantastic-- light, springy... until it cracked. Merida was also making high-end magnesium frames a while ago, and there are a couple of small frame builders that continue to make magnesium bikes (Paketa, Zinn).

How about giving us a little bit of this history and explaining why this alloy different from what's been used before?
 It's cute having the weights of three identical sized pucks of steel, aluminum (pure?) and "super magnesium", would also be nice to see carbon and one of the more commonly used titanium alloys (for bike frames)
 Anyon getting flashbacks to Mag Alloy xc bikes circa 2002-ish? They were uh, exciting to ride, yeah, real cracking bikes. You Pinkbike fellas have to get one on test, see if it's finally time to give Mag frames a second chance.
 Owned a shop once back in the day (2000?), and I got a free magnesium frame from some forgotten company trying to promote their product and gave it to a XC racer to try. It broke. Quicker than Al.
 It can be recycled. Better than Ocean fill
 Wonder how it will handle a crash?
 Mag is super corrosive so......umm
 Prob powder coat / paint it
 So is Iron. But when you add alloying elements like chromium, it becomes stainless steel....
 This is addressed in the article: "(super) Magnesium is as corrosion resistant as aluminum, due to the addition of rare earth elements and the purity of the magnesium."

And of course you know that mag is not corrosive, it does not cause other substances to corrode. It is easily corroded, mainly by oxidation

