Alma Wiggberg Joins the Global Specialized Bicycles Program

PRESS RELEASE: rasoulution
Coming from Sweden, a country with a rich history of developing MTB riders like Emil Johansson, Max Fredriksson and Martin Söderström, 19-year-old Alma Wiggberg is joining to top ranks of the sport in 2022. Alma from Södertälje, has now officially joined the global Specialized Bicycles program, and with a long-term commitment from the Californian based brand.
Alma has made a name for herself as a sendy freerider and already has two wins at the Swedish National Championships to her name in Pumptrack and Enduro. Last summer she was part of the amazing women's event at Audi Nines and recently finished second at the Zurich Dirt Contest.
Alma will be joining teammates such as Chelsea L. Kimball, who has also recently joined the Specialized.
|I'm very excited to be stepping up to the global program with Specialized. It’s something I dreamt about since I was 15 years old and now it’s a reality. I'm looking forward to the next few years and seeing what we can achieve and experience together.—Alma Wiggberg
|We are thrilled to welcome Alma to the Specialized family! Her natural talent, dynamic style, and appetite for competition have earned her a reputation as a rising star in the women’s freeride movement. We are stoked to support her ambitions and watch her continue to define and lead what that future looks like!—Kestin Ulf, Specialized
The Swedish young gun shows us that the younger MTB generation is fierce and ready to make their mark. Alma will be working with RASOULUTION, the Munich based Sports Marketing and communications agency for all aspects of athlete management.
More information on Alma can be found belowAlma Wiggberg:
Instagram: @almawiggberg
1 Comment