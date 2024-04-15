Alpinestars Announces Spring 2024 MTB Collection

PRESS RELEASE: ALPINESTARS SPRING 2024 MTB COLLECTION
We are unveiling our full 2024 Spring MTB Collection
, elevating our overall offering for MTB gear, protection, and helmets designed for rider performance. Following the recent announcement of our new PLASMA
Protection technology, today, we are announcing the SPR24 apparel lineup
, offering gear that is essential, functional, and performance-oriented.
Designed for professional riders and MTB enthusiasts, the new SPR24 range
offers top-tier products engineered with innovative construction techniques and rider-centric motifs that incorporate premium fabrics and recycled materials. Developed to enhance rider performance on the trails, the new gear is characterized by versatile earth tones, giving riders the ultimate choice to mix and match collection pieces across the entire SPR24 line
. Each garment embodies our ethos and racing DNA, featuring iconic logos and graphics inspired by streetwear, motocross culture, and the company’s motto: ONE GOAL, ONE VISION.
The new SPR24 MTB line
is organized into three distinct Collections: A-Supra, A-Dura, and A-Aria
. Each Collection is purpose-built and rider-driven, allowing riders to choose the gear that resonates with their individual riding style and needs. A-SUPRA COLLECTION A-SUPRA: DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE
Engineered to perform and developed with professional racing needs in mind, the A-Supra Race Jerseys and Pants
are designed for performance, speed, and competition. Offering unrivalled durability, maximum freedom of movement, and supreme comfort, the A-Supra gear
is made from premium fabrics and 4-way super stretch materials to provide riders with the agility and protection they demand on the toughest terrain.A-ARIA COLLECTIONA-ARIA: FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT AND BREATHABILITY FOR PREMIUM COMFORT
When it comes to performance, the A-Aria line
prioritizes breathability and comfort, utilizing innovative materials like POLARTEC® POWER DRY® fabric
to provide advanced next-to-skin moisture management, aiding in body temperature regulation in hot and cold climates, and designed to keep you dry and comfortable throughout your ride. For the ultimate in performance and flexibility, the new line sees the introduction of the Aria Elite Pants and Shorts
. Crafted from recycled 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric, the pants, and shorts offer unparalleled freedom of movement and comfort while pedalling through rugged terrain. A-DURA COLLECTIONA-DURA: EXCEPTIONAL DURABILITY AND COMFORT – GEAR THAT LASTS
The A-DURA line
offers a collection built to last, empowering riders to explore the trails with confidence and in premium comfort. Engineered to withstand the rigors of exploration whether it be DH, Enduro, Trial or XC, the A-Dura range
offers gear you will always be able to rely on. Some new additions to the line include Alpinestars' premium, A-Dura Dri Wool Jerseys
engineered with technical drirelease® wool fabric
to offer optimal moisture management, ensuring quick drying even in the most demanding conditions. ALPINESTARS MISSLE TECH AND VECTOR TECH HELMETSSPR24
introduces new styles to the helmet range, including the Missile Tech Racer
and the Vector Tech Zeal Helmets
, with new colorways to the Missile Tech and Vector Tech Solid Helmets
added to the line-up.
Visit www.Alpinestars.com/mtb
to explore the Spring 2024 MTB line
, or find us on Instagram at @alpinestars_cycling.