Alpinestars Announces Spring 2024 MTB Collection

Apr 15, 2024
by Alpinestars HQ  


PRESS RELEASE: ALPINESTARS SPRING 2024 MTB COLLECTION

We are unveiling our full 2024 Spring MTB Collection, elevating our overall offering for MTB gear, protection, and helmets designed for rider performance. Following the recent announcement of our new PLASMA Protection technology, today, we are announcing the SPR24 apparel lineup, offering gear that is essential, functional, and performance-oriented.

Designed for professional riders and MTB enthusiasts, the new SPR24 range offers top-tier products engineered with innovative construction techniques and rider-centric motifs that incorporate premium fabrics and recycled materials. Developed to enhance rider performance on the trails, the new gear is characterized by versatile earth tones, giving riders the ultimate choice to mix and match collection pieces across the entire SPR24 line. Each garment embodies our ethos and racing DNA, featuring iconic logos and graphics inspired by streetwear, motocross culture, and the company’s motto: ONE GOAL, ONE VISION.

The new SPR24 MTB line is organized into three distinct Collections: A-Supra, A-Dura, and A-Aria. Each Collection is purpose-built and rider-driven, allowing riders to choose the gear that resonates with their individual riding style and needs.

A-SUPRA COLLECTION
A-SUPRA Gear
A-SUPRA: DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE
Engineered to perform and developed with professional racing needs in mind, the A-Supra Race Jerseys and Pants are designed for performance, speed, and competition. Offering unrivalled durability, maximum freedom of movement, and supreme comfort, the A-Supra gear is made from premium fabrics and 4-way super stretch materials to provide riders with the agility and protection they demand on the toughest terrain.

A-SUPRA Gear
A-SUPRA Gear


A-ARIA COLLECTION
A-ARIA Gear
A-ARIA: FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT AND BREATHABILITY FOR PREMIUM COMFORT
When it comes to performance, the A-Aria line prioritizes breathability and comfort, utilizing innovative materials like POLARTEC® POWER DRY® fabric to provide advanced next-to-skin moisture management, aiding in body temperature regulation in hot and cold climates, and designed to keep you dry and comfortable throughout your ride. For the ultimate in performance and flexibility, the new line sees the introduction of the Aria Elite Pants and Shorts. Crafted from recycled 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric, the pants, and shorts offer unparalleled freedom of movement and comfort while pedalling through rugged terrain.

A-ARIA Gear
A-ARIA Gear

A-DURA COLLECTION
A-DURA Gear
A-DURA: EXCEPTIONAL DURABILITY AND COMFORT – GEAR THAT LASTS
The A-DURA line offers a collection built to last, empowering riders to explore the trails with confidence and in premium comfort. Engineered to withstand the rigors of exploration whether it be DH, Enduro, Trial or XC, the A-Dura range offers gear you will always be able to rely on. Some new additions to the line include Alpinestars' premium, A-Dura Dri Wool Jerseys engineered with technical drirelease® wool fabric to offer optimal moisture management, ensuring quick drying even in the most demanding conditions.

A-DURA Gear
A-DURA Gear

ALPINESTARS MISSLE TECH AND VECTOR TECH HELMETS
SPR24 introduces new styles to the helmet range, including the Missile Tech Racer and the Vector Tech Zeal Helmets, with new colorways to the Missile Tech and Vector Tech Solid Helmets added to the line-up.

Visit www.Alpinestars.com/mtb to explore the Spring 2024 MTB line, or find us on Instagram at @alpinestars_cycling.

photo


2 Comments
  • 4 0
 A-SUPRA should be named Kris Kross
  • 1 0
 A-Supra looks goofy, like it's backwards







