Alpinestars Announces Spring 2024 MTB Collection

PRESS RELEASE: ALPINESTARS SPRING 2024 MTB COLLECTION

2024 Spring MTB Collection

PLASMA

SPR24 apparel lineup

SPR24 range

SPR24 line

SPR24 MTB line

A-Supra, A-Dura, and A-Aria

A-SUPRA COLLECTION

A-SUPRA: DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE

A-Supra Race Jerseys and Pants

A-Supra gear

A-ARIA COLLECTION

A-ARIA: FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT AND BREATHABILITY FOR PREMIUM COMFORT

A-Aria line

POLARTEC® POWER DRY® fabric

Aria Elite Pants and Shorts

A-DURA COLLECTION

A-DURA: EXCEPTIONAL DURABILITY AND COMFORT – GEAR THAT LASTS

A-DURA line

A-Dura range

A-Dura Dri Wool Jerseys

drirelease® wool fabric

ALPINESTARS MISSLE TECH AND VECTOR TECH HELMETS

SPR24

Missile Tech Racer

Vector Tech Zeal Helmets

Missile Tech and Vector Tech Solid Helmets

Spring 2024 MTB line

We are unveiling our full, elevating our overall offering for MTB gear, protection, and helmets designed for rider performance. Following the recent announcement of our newProtection technology, today, we are announcing the, offering gear that is essential, functional, and performance-oriented.Designed for professional riders and MTB enthusiasts, the newoffers top-tier products engineered with innovative construction techniques and rider-centric motifs that incorporate premium fabrics and recycled materials. Developed to enhance rider performance on the trails, the new gear is characterized by versatile earth tones, giving riders the ultimate choice to mix and match collection pieces across the entire. Each garment embodies our ethos and racing DNA, featuring iconic logos and graphics inspired by streetwear, motocross culture, and the company’s motto: ONE GOAL, ONE VISION.The newis organized into three distinct Collections:. Each Collection is purpose-built and rider-driven, allowing riders to choose the gear that resonates with their individual riding style and needs.Engineered to perform and developed with professional racing needs in mind, theare designed for performance, speed, and competition. Offering unrivalled durability, maximum freedom of movement, and supreme comfort, theis made from premium fabrics and 4-way super stretch materials to provide riders with the agility and protection they demand on the toughest terrain.When it comes to performance, theprioritizes breathability and comfort, utilizing innovative materials liketo provide advanced next-to-skin moisture management, aiding in body temperature regulation in hot and cold climates, and designed to keep you dry and comfortable throughout your ride. For the ultimate in performance and flexibility, the new line sees the introduction of the. Crafted from recycled 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric, the pants, and shorts offer unparalleled freedom of movement and comfort while pedalling through rugged terrain.Theoffers a collection built to last, empowering riders to explore the trails with confidence and in premium comfort. Engineered to withstand the rigors of exploration whether it be DH, Enduro, Trial or XC, theoffers gear you will always be able to rely on. Some new additions to the line include Alpinestars' premium,engineered with technicalto offer optimal moisture management, ensuring quick drying even in the most demanding conditions.introduces new styles to the helmet range, including theand the, with new colorways to theadded to the line-up.Visit www.Alpinestars.com/mtb to explore the, or find us on Instagram at @alpinestars_cycling.