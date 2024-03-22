Alpinestars Announces Spring 2024 Protection with New Plasma Production Technology

Mar 22, 2024
by Alpinestars HQ  
Alpinestars Nucleon PLASMA protection technology.
Alpinestars' Nucleon PLASMA protection technology.

PRESS RELEASE: Alpinestars

We have engineered an all-new range of innovative and sustainable Nucleon PLASMA protection for the SPR24 MTB Collection, which includes chest/back and limb protectors. Developed from years of extensive research and testing in the company’s renowned R&D lab, and in close collaboration with professional athletes, our PLASMA protection technology features a new generation viscoelastic, thermoset compound, that has the ability to absorb an impact while at the same time remain elastic and forgiving with the slow and natural movement of the rider’s body. PLASMA’s unique, 3D “M-shaped” structural design maximizes the area of protection while also providing superior adaptivity and flexibility. With its slim profile and highly perforated design, the new PLASMA technology provides riders with the ultimate in terms of breathability and comfort.  

Designed to offer unparalleled impact resistance and the highest levels of safety, as well as enhanced rider performance, the new Spring 2024 range includes the A-6 PLASMA Chest Protector with its innovative Nucleon PLASMA back protector, and the A-IMPACT PLASMA ELITE, and A-IMPACT PLASMA PRO knee and elbow protectors, engineered to deliver maximum impact protection. The A-MOTION Series elbow and knee protectors offer premium levels of impact absorption and have been designed to provide the highest level of mobility. All the Nucleon PLASMA protection in the SPR24 range is CE Level 2 Certified and is made from environmentally friendly, 50% bio-based materials.

Nucleon PLASMA back protector, a A-IMPACT PLASMA PRO knee and a A-MOTION PLASMA PRO knee protector

Leveraging Alpinestars’ racing DNA, an important aspect of product development for the new MTB protection lineup focused on working in close collaboration with Alpinestars' world-level team of athletes, including the Specialized Gravity racing team with Finn Iles, Jordan Williams, and the six-time UCI Downhill World Champion, Loic Bruni. As always, Alpinestars’ new Spring 24 collection of PLASMA protection incorporates development for the highest level of racing, offering riders the ultimate level of protection performance and taking Alpinestars’ motto of “Race on Sunday, Innovate on Monday,” to a new level.

Loic Bruni with A-6 Chest Back Protector and A-IMPACT PLASMA Elite Shield Knee Protectors
Loic Bruni with A-6 Chest/Back Protector, A-MOTION PLASMA PRO elbow protectors and A-IMPACT PLASMA Elite Shield Knee Protectors

Specialized Gravity racing team
Specialized Gravity racing team

Visit www.Alpinestars.com/mtb or www.eu.alpinestars.com/pages/mtb, to explore the SPR 24 MTB Protection, or find us on Instagram at @alpinestars_cycling.

