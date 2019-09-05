Alpinestars Release First Full Face Helmet and Packable Pads - Eurobike 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Alpinestars Eurobike 2019

Alpinestars made their first foray into mountain bike full-face helmets at Eurobike this week as they released the Missile Pro downhill lid. With input from Brook Macdonald and the Unior Devinci team on the World Cup circuit, and tech carried over from their long history in motocross, they have put a lot of thought into this and didn't want to release it until they felt it was fully ready.

Alpinestars Eurobike 2019

There are two options available for this helmet that are identical except for the inclusion of MIPS in the more expensive version. The shell is a composite of carbon fiber and fibreglass and the main protection comes from EPS foam. There are 22 vents for cooling with a removable vent on the chin for greater airflow if it's needed. Other safety features include a patented visor release system that works with impacts from any direction, collar bone protection from raised and padded areas on the side of the helmet and a smooth shape that is designed to reduce load points and friction on impact. If the worst does happen, there's an ERS pad release system and an Eject inflatable bladder to allow medics to remove the helmet as quickly and easily as possible.

Alpinestars Eurobike 2019
The visor release system simply clicks into place.
Alpinestars Eurobike 2019
A hydration pack tube can be fed through these loops to keep it near your mouth.

The MIPS version of the helmet costs €349.95 and weighs 1020 grams for a size medium while the standard version costs €299.95 and weighs 950 grams. Alpinestars accept that these aren't category-leading numbers but they wanted to prioritize safety over cost and weight with this helmet that's aimed squarely at racers.

Alpinestars Eurobike 2019

Paragon Lite Pads

Alpinestars Eurobike 2019

Alpinestars are hoping to kill the pads-around-the-ankles trend with their new Paragon Lite pads that are so flexible a pair of them can be rolled into a small bag and packed away in your pocket. The idea is to stash them while you winch yourself up the hill then slip them on before you plummet, which should mean your legs are less sweaty over the course of a ride.

Alpinestars Eurobike 2019

The pads are fairly light duty with just one D30-style pad for protection over the knee and elastic fitting at the top and the bottom. The pads are made with Polygeine, a bacterial resistant treatment, which should mean less odor on the trails and that you can wash them less frequently.

Alpinestars Eurobike 2019

The pads are available in sizes XS to XL and cost €59.95 for the knee and €54.95 for the elbow protector.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Alpinestars Eurobike 2019


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 Wonder if the back of the pads are closed, would be inconvenient to have to take off shoes on the trail to put on your knee pads.
  • 2 0
 I'm curious as to how the helmet protects the collar bone? Is this protection from injuring it when the chin bar gets driven down into it?
  • 1 2
 The one problem with the rollable pads is who wants to take there shoes off to take the pads off and then take your shoes off AGAIN to put the pads back on. It does seem like a good system for long rides with hour long pedal up ascents, but for a chairlift?
  • 11 0
 I don't think these are the pads to pick if you're going to be riding a chairlift - something with more padding and protection would be a better option in that case.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: aww I see, the use of winch automatically made me think chairlift.
  • 1 1
 i seen riders just move the knee pads down to the ankle when going up hill.
  • 2 0
 $430.00 USD? This village idiot will stick with his less than shiny 100% Percent 860 gram Trajectra for $250.
  • 4 0
 Heck I can even buy the Carbon Aircraft for $390.00 said the dumb old guy.
  • 1 0
 Where are you getting $430 USD?
  • 1 0
 Like the pads...been looking for something low profile like that.
  • 1 2
 wheres the water bottle mounts?

Post a Comment



