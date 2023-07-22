Video: Thomas Vanderham & Lucy Van Eesteren Take On New Heli-Biking Trail in Whistler

Words
: Blackcomb Heli
With the completion of their new upper section of trail in the Fall of 2022, AlpX invited Rocky Mountain riders Thomas Vanderham & Lucy Van Eesteren to come to open up the new terrain.
This “Black Diamond” rated descent follows through 3km of high alpine descending before switching over to a 1km (100m elev.) climb trail to connect to the existing 9km “Advanced-Intermediate” rated descent.Rocky Mountain Bicycles is the official bike partner of AlpX Expeditions.Film by:
Will BinamePhotos:
Margus RigaProduced by:
Jordy Norris (AlpX)
Nina Harmon (Rocky Mountain)Riders:
Thomas Vanderham
Lucy Van Eesteren
A boring video like this doesn’t change my view that if you want to have your kids & grandkids experience the magnificent beauty of the mountains and its flora & fauna as we enjoy today, conventional Heli biking has no place in this world. Perhaps if you have electric helicopters powered by sustainable energy, but like this?