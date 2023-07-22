Video: Thomas Vanderham & Lucy Van Eesteren Take On New Heli-Biking Trail in Whistler

Jul 22, 2023
by Blackcomb Helicopters  
Hidden Peak - Whistler Heli Biking

by BlackcombHelicopters
Words: Blackcomb Heli

With the completion of their new upper section of trail in the Fall of 2022, AlpX invited Rocky Mountain riders Thomas Vanderham & Lucy Van Eesteren to come to open up the new terrain.

This “Black Diamond” rated descent follows through 3km of high alpine descending before switching over to a 1km (100m elev.) climb trail to connect to the existing 9km “Advanced-Intermediate” rated descent.

Rocky Mountain Bicycles is the official bike partner of AlpX Expeditions.

Film by:
Will Biname

Photos:
Margus Riga

Produced by:
Jordy Norris (AlpX)
Nina Harmon (Rocky Mountain)

Riders:
Thomas Vanderham
Lucy Van Eesteren

Regions in Article
Whistler

Posted In:
Videos Blackcomb Heli Rocky Mountain Lucy Van Eesteren Thomas Vanderham


Author Info:
BlackcombHelicopters avatar

Member since Aug 24, 2016
4 articles
Report
14 Comments
  • 12 4
 The worlds gone to shit, but hey lets commission a helicopter so we can ride our bikes and then promote it so others can spend vast amounts of money to contribute to the climate crisis. Sorry, not watched the video and in a proper grumpy mood. Downvote away.
  • 3 6
 legit questions- I've never heard any climate crisis believer say what exactly we can "DO" to reverse it or change it? No actual data about "If we do this we will see a decrease in the earth's temperature of xyz percent." Secondly, even if England which contributes 2% of the worlds carbon emissions just slid off into the ocean...what difference would that make when it's the developing world that is going to dominate the world emissions ratings for the foreseeable future...they aren't going to slow down and stay poor because some developed countries say they should? I just truly don't get it.
  • 1 1
 Went to make the same point myself. No surprise we’re on the same page then.
  • 3 3
 @preach: why is it always Americans with this bullshit?

You've never heard anyone talk about what we need to do? Carbon neutrality isn't something you've heard of before? Renewable energy? Electric cars? Industrial carbon capture?

None of it is enough to reach the goal of stopping carbon output, but it's a start. How do we get the developing world on board? Great question. We're working on it. Leading by example might be the best thing we can do.

Instead, we've got buffoons like you questioning whether it's even happening. You'll be grasping onto your dodge ram 2500 even as the half the world becomes uninhabitable and saying it's just weather patterns.
  • 3 1
 @jayacheess: again… I ask the question… “to what end?” What’s the goal? Zero emissions don’t reverse the climate. What will change the climate? Why can’t anyone answer that? What percentage of temperature will drop if we do these things? What extreme weather will be avoided? Other than just saying “we should do these things…” I ask… so we spend trillions and do them and then what”?
  • 1 1
 Its kinda legit mate. Our planet is fucked
  • 3 0
 @jayacheess: put your money where your mouth is then. Sell your car. Stop using electricity. It wont stop carbon output, but it's a start.
  • 2 2
 @preach: lol “believer”…. Americans, man.
  • 1 3
 @preach: It's not complicated. If we don't significantly slow carbon emissions, the planet will continue to warm. If it continues to warm, vast portions of the planet will become uninhabitable, or worse.

We aren't talking about reversing climate change. That's a natural process that will take thousands of years or more.
  • 1 2
 @Ironchefjon: You absolute idiot.
  • 2 0
 @jayacheess: you might want to look up what an “ad hominem”attack is…it’d help as you try and engage debating issues online.
  • 2 0
 @jayacheess: just lead by example bro. its that easy right?

what a joke
  • 3 1
 Anybody that rides ebikes and drives electric cars are contributing more harm to the environment and promotes child labor in horrific mining conditions of lithium ..it's all a scam
  • 1 1
 Really don’t see how one needs a helicopter ride to access that type of trail. Others just like it are reachable by pedalling or gondola/chair lift.

A boring video like this doesn’t change my view that if you want to have your kids & grandkids experience the magnificent beauty of the mountains and its flora & fauna as we enjoy today, conventional Heli biking has no place in this world. Perhaps if you have electric helicopters powered by sustainable energy, but like this?





