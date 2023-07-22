Video: Thomas Vanderham & Lucy Van Eesteren Take On New Heli-Biking Trail in Whistler

Words

Film by:

Photos:

Produced by:

Riders:

: Blackcomb HeliWith the completion of their new upper section of trail in the Fall of 2022, AlpX invited Rocky Mountain riders Thomas Vanderham & Lucy Van Eesteren to come to open up the new terrain.This “Black Diamond” rated descent follows through 3km of high alpine descending before switching over to a 1km (100m elev.) climb trail to connect to the existing 9km “Advanced-Intermediate” rated descent.Will BinameMargus RigaJordy Norris (AlpX)Nina Harmon (Rocky Mountain)Thomas VanderhamLucy Van Eesteren