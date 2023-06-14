ALT/ALT Releases New Hub & Suspension Bearing Press System

PRESS RELEASE: ALT/ALT Bike Products
ALT/ALT Bike Products has released its second mountain bike product, a bearing press system designed to install AND remove the majority of bearings in hubs, freehubs and suspension components.
|If you’re riding enough to swap suspension pivot bearings, you’re definitely riding enough to swap hub bearings.—Steve
The ALT/ALT Hub & Suspension Bearing Press System will do the following in hub (open bore & over axle), free hub and suspension components:
• Installs bearings.
• Removes bearings. PLUS, this system will also press out:
Over Axle Hub:
The first bearing and axle in an over axle hub. Normally this requires a hammer.
Open Bore Hub:
The first bearing in an open bore hub.
The ALT Drift pieces of the system can remove this bearing if the internal spacer can move off its axis by 1mm. Normally this task requires a punch and a hammer or blind bearing puller.
It is also common for freehubs and suspension to have this open bore configuration which I like to call a BSB (bearing/spacer/bearing).
This system does both these additional tasks more controllably thanks to the screwing operation of a bearing press.
Intended for home or small shop mechanics, so it’s designed to be less expensive by:
• Manufacturing most of the parts out of acetal (an engineering thermoplastic that is strong, doesn’t need to be anodized and is very frame friendly. A.K.A. no scratches.)
• The kit takes a bare bones approach and is more functional than fancy.
• Simple, organized packaging
• No part marking
• No frills stainless steel stud and zinc plated nuts. (However, the kit does include a basic Stud Stop to alleviate some excessive nut twiddling.)
There’s even an optional handle if you want some more convenience. It’s not necessary, but pretty sweet.
Modular System
This is a modular system with many shaped and sized parts to press and leverage all sorts of components. It even has parts to help you configure the tool to be self-centering. An absolute plus when trying to keep the tool and bearing straight during install or removal.
The main kit (HSBP-1) presses bearings:
• Inner bearing diameter (mm): 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18, 20, 25
• Outer bearing diameter (mm): 16, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 37
ALT Drift (ALTD-1 & ALTD-2) presses out the first open bore bearing in hub, free hub or suspension:
• Inner bearing diameter (mm): 15, 17, 18, 20, 25
Capabilities
To see what the system is capable of, go to the “Instructional Diagrams” page on the altalt.ca website. Here you will see how to configure the tool for all sorts of scenarios.
These instruction have been made with a color-blindness friendly color scheme to help distinguish the use of the different tool parts.
Also, check out the “How to” page to learn about bearing press basics.
Sold as KitsThe system is sold in kits so that customers don’t have to buy the whole thing if they don’t need it.
• Hub & Suspension Bearing Press kit (HSBP-1) – The main kit. $195 CAD.
• ALT Drift kit (ALTD-1) – to be used with the HSBP-1 main kit. On Sale $69.80 CAD.
• ALT Drift kit (ALTD-2) – stand alone kit. For those who already have another bearing press. On Sale $149.40 CAD.
• Over Axle Drift Pack Acetal – to be used with the HSBP-1 main kit when installing the second bearing in an over axle hub. This kit contains 13 sizes. Each size has one long and one short version of the drift. $125.00 CAD.
• Over Axle Drift kit - to be used with the HSBP-1 main kit when installing the second bearing in an over axle hub. This kit contains 1 size. One long and one short version of the drift. $12-15 CAD.
• Handle – anodized aluminum. Works with the HSBP-1. $28.50 CAD.
For more information click altalt.ca
.
Currently shipping to Canada, USA & UK.
Europe and Australia shipping coming soon!
Made in Canada
14 Comments
But I usually shop around eBay for the exact size / bearing number press / cup I need, and I can usually find it. Plenty of eBay machine shops making similar items also. I have also used sockets for pressing. All thread / nuts can be found at any hardware store.
www.amazon.com/VLUOO-Bicycle-Bearing-Turning-Universal/dp/B09MTN16VH/ref=sr_1_5?crid=2BH7R5XRTVAA9&keywords=bicycle+bearing+press+kit&qid=1686772619&sprefix=bicycle+bear%2Caps%2C165&sr=8-5
You still need a solution for blind bearing removal and will still likely need to go to your shop for those pesky ones. Lots of bearings on the enduro and other bikes dont have a flat surface for this tool to work on. So it's pretty useless and not worth the cost.
I think I understand them conceptually, but what are some examples of brands/models that would require this?