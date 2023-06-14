ALT/ALT Releases New Hub & Suspension Bearing Press System

Jun 14, 2023
by Stephen Boychuk  
ALT ALT Hub Suspension Bearing Press System

PRESS RELEASE: ALT/ALT Bike Products


ALT/ALT Bike Products has released its second mountain bike product, a bearing press system designed to install AND remove the majority of bearings in hubs, freehubs and suspension components.


bigquotesIf you’re riding enough to swap suspension pivot bearings, you’re definitely riding enough to swap hub bearings.Steve




The ALT/ALT Hub & Suspension Bearing Press System will do the following in hub (open bore & over axle), free hub and suspension components:

• Installs bearings.
• Removes bearings.

PLUS, this system will also press out:

Over Axle Hub:
The first bearing and axle in an over axle hub. Normally this requires a hammer.
Removal of first bearing and axle in over axle hub.

Open Bore Hub:
The first bearing in an open bore hub.
The ALT Drift pieces of the system can remove this bearing if the internal spacer can move off its axis by 1mm. Normally this task requires a punch and a hammer or blind bearing puller.
It is also common for freehubs and suspension to have this open bore configuration which I like to call a BSB (bearing/spacer/bearing).
Removal of first bearing in open bore hub. This configuration also works on free hubs and suspension components.

This system does both these additional tasks more controllably thanks to the screwing operation of a bearing press.


Intended for home or small shop mechanics, so it’s designed to be less expensive by:

• Manufacturing most of the parts out of acetal (an engineering thermoplastic that is strong, doesn’t need to be anodized and is very frame friendly. A.K.A. no scratches.)
• The kit takes a bare bones approach and is more functional than fancy.
• Simple, organized packaging
• No part marking
• No frills stainless steel stud and zinc plated nuts. (However, the kit does include a basic Stud Stop to alleviate some excessive nut twiddling.)


There’s even an optional handle if you want some more convenience. It’s not necessary, but pretty sweet.

ALT ALT Handle.


Modular System
ALT ALT Hub Suspension Bearing Press - Modular System

This is a modular system with many shaped and sized parts to press and leverage all sorts of components. It even has parts to help you configure the tool to be self-centering. An absolute plus when trying to keep the tool and bearing straight during install or removal.


The main kit (HSBP-1) presses bearings:

• Inner bearing diameter (mm): 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18, 20, 25
• Outer bearing diameter (mm): 16, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 37

ALT Drift (ALTD-1 & ALTD-2) presses out the first open bore bearing in hub, free hub or suspension:
• Inner bearing diameter (mm): 15, 17, 18, 20, 25

Bearing ID OD


Capabilities
To see what the system is capable of, go to the “Instructional Diagrams” page on the altalt.ca website. Here you will see how to configure the tool for all sorts of scenarios.
Instructional Diagram for Install of bearings in an over axle hub.

These instruction have been made with a color-blindness friendly color scheme to help distinguish the use of the different tool parts.

Also, check out the “How to” page to learn about bearing press basics.


Sold as Kits
ALT ALT Hub Suspension Bearing Press System

The system is sold in kits so that customers don’t have to buy the whole thing if they don’t need it.
• Hub & Suspension Bearing Press kit (HSBP-1) – The main kit. $195 CAD.
• ALT Drift kit (ALTD-1) – to be used with the HSBP-1 main kit. On Sale $69.80 CAD.
• ALT Drift kit (ALTD-2) – stand alone kit. For those who already have another bearing press. On Sale $149.40 CAD.
• Over Axle Drift Pack Acetal – to be used with the HSBP-1 main kit when installing the second bearing in an over axle hub. This kit contains 13 sizes. Each size has one long and one short version of the drift. $125.00 CAD.
• Over Axle Drift kit - to be used with the HSBP-1 main kit when installing the second bearing in an over axle hub. This kit contains 1 size. One long and one short version of the drift. $12-15 CAD.
• Handle – anodized aluminum. Works with the HSBP-1. $28.50 CAD.


For more information click altalt.ca.

Currently shipping to Canada, USA & UK.
Europe and Australia shipping coming soon!
Made in Canada

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tools Alt Alt Bike Products


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
137487 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
88237 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
52131 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
48716 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40809 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40160 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
39933 views
Aaron Gwin Out of the Lenzerheide World Cup with a Broken Arm
32271 views

14 Comments

  • 7 0
 Slick, well thought out, very comprehensive kit. The offset drift kit is a game changer for bearing removal, and head and shoulders above most (if not all?) bearing extractor kits, and every shop should have one of these at least.
  • 2 0
 I could see this as a good kit for someone working on all their friends bikes, their mother's friends bikes, and their own. It makes it simple stupid.

But I usually shop around eBay for the exact size / bearing number press / cup I need, and I can usually find it. Plenty of eBay machine shops making similar items also. I have also used sockets for pressing. All thread / nuts can be found at any hardware store.
  • 4 0
 No one on eBay is making the offset extraction drifts. These things are new and never done before. Steve over at Alt/Alt pretty much invented them, and they are really really slick in use.
  • 1 0
 @privateer-wheels: those only work on flat surfaces. so many bikes now have angled surfaces around the bearings, and this alt/alt tool isn't compatible with that.
  • 1 0
 @moroj82: That's fine, but where they do work, specifically for hubs in my case as someone who makes their pay all week long in wheels/hubs, the offset system is more often than not, best option there is.
  • 3 0
 Nice work, stuff looks awesome. Reminds me why I take all problems to the shop, but if I was mechanically minded, I'd be all over this!
  • 1 0
 Buy the amazon kit for $40. It's made out of metal and more solid than this.
www.amazon.com/VLUOO-Bicycle-Bearing-Turning-Universal/dp/B09MTN16VH/ref=sr_1_5?crid=2BH7R5XRTVAA9&keywords=bicycle+bearing+press+kit&qid=1686772619&sprefix=bicycle+bear%2Caps%2C165&sr=8-5

You still need a solution for blind bearing removal and will still likely need to go to your shop for those pesky ones. Lots of bearings on the enduro and other bikes dont have a flat surface for this tool to work on. So it's pretty useless and not worth the cost.
  • 1 0
 I already have the amazon kit but I may buy the over-axle pack from them to go with it- the threaded body sizes look similar enough that it should work, and i've been looking for a good purpose built solution for things like I9 hydras with captive axles.
  • 4 0
 I don't need the whole thing but I want it Smile
  • 4 0
 I bought his previous kit and found great success even though I'm a hack.
  • 2 0
 I purchased the original bearing kit and it was well worth the money. I definitely recommend it, there’s nothing better for the price.
  • 1 0
 Can someone supply an example of what would require the over-axle drift, as well as the ALT drift kits?

I think I understand them conceptually, but what are some examples of brands/models that would require this?
  • 2 0
 Always remember, before pressing in a new bearing, make sure there is sufficient grease under those seals.
  • 1 0
 Looks good, using acetal is a great idea.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.045048
Mobile Version of Website