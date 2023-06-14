ALT/ALT Releases New Hub & Suspension Bearing Press System

PRESS RELEASE: ALT/ALT Bike Products

If you’re riding enough to swap suspension pivot bearings, you’re definitely riding enough to swap hub bearings. — Steve

The ALT/ALT Hub & Suspension Bearing Press System will do the following in hub (open bore & over axle), free hub and suspension components:

PLUS, this system will also press out:

Over Axle Hub:

The first bearing and axle in an over axle hub. Normally this requires a hammer.



Open Bore Hub:

The first bearing in an open bore hub.

The ALT Drift pieces of the system can remove this bearing if the internal spacer can move off its axis by 1mm. Normally this task requires a punch and a hammer or blind bearing puller.

It is also common for freehubs and suspension to have this open bore configuration which I like to call a BSB (bearing/spacer/bearing).

Intended for home or small shop mechanics, so it’s designed to be less expensive by:

Modular System

The main kit (HSBP-1) presses bearings:



• Inner bearing diameter (mm): 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18, 20, 25

• Outer bearing diameter (mm): 16, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 37



ALT Drift (ALTD-1 & ALTD-2) presses out the first open bore bearing in hub, free hub or suspension:

• Inner bearing diameter (mm): 15, 17, 18, 20, 25





Capabilities

Sold as Kits

The system is sold in kits so that customers don’t have to buy the whole thing if they don’t need it.