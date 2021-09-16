Alt / Alt Introduces New Inexpensive Suspension Bearing Press

PRESS RELEASE: Alt Alt Bike Products
ALT/ALT Bike Products is a new company formed by two guys who wanted to make suspension bearing replacement more accessible to the home mechanic.
DIY solutions are almost free but using a DIY solution to replace a suspension bearing is risky because you could damage the new bearing and possibly the bike frame. This is because DIY parts don’t properly fit the bearing OD or securely align on the bearing and frame. Even if DIY was free, finding replacement frame parts in 2021 isn’t easy. A specialized tool is a must.
We wanted to create a tool kit that was first and foremost safe to use as well as inexpensive. Just a bare bones kit focused on getting the job done and getting back to riding. Introducing the ALT/ALT quality, bare bones, inexpensive, suspension bearing press (kit). This kit:
1. Removes and installs suspension bearings without damaging the new bearing or the frame components.
2. Fits lots of suspension bearing sizes. See below.
3. Is designed from the ground up to be inexpensive.
Quality Tool
The tool does a quality job because it’s made out of an engineering thermoplastic called acetal:
• Acetal can be machined to tight tolerances, so the tool aligns real nice on the bearing and frame.
• Acetal is real frame friendly. No scratches.
Inexpensive Tool
The kit is less expensive because:
• The parts are designed as simple shapes which are quick to manufacture.
• Acetal doesn’t require anodizing.
• Everything else in the kit is pared down to only what is necessary. Just a bare bones kit.
Bearing Sizes:
• ID: 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 17, 20mm
• OD: 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 37mm
Important info:
• The kit is $95 CAD.
• Includes shipping in Canada and USA. (Currently only available in Canada and USA)
• A bearing press works when there is a flat frame surface to put the tool against and where there is access to the back side of the bearing.
• Made in Canada.
Check out our website for:
Check out our how to video on our website and Youtube
• Detailed instructions.
• How-to video.
• Learn about bearing replacement.
• Purchase the tool.
Learn more at altalt.ca
