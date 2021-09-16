Alt / Alt Introduces New Inexpensive Suspension Bearing Press

Sep 16, 2021
by Stephen Boychuk  


PRESS RELEASE: Alt Alt Bike Products


ALT/ALT Bike Products is a new company formed by two guys who wanted to make suspension bearing replacement more accessible to the home mechanic.

DIY solutions are almost free but using a DIY solution to replace a suspension bearing is risky because you could damage the new bearing and possibly the bike frame. This is because DIY parts don’t properly fit the bearing OD or securely align on the bearing and frame. Even if DIY was free, finding replacement frame parts in 2021 isn’t easy. A specialized tool is a must.

We wanted to create a tool kit that was first and foremost safe to use as well as inexpensive. Just a bare bones kit focused on getting the job done and getting back to riding.

Alt Alt Suspension Bearing Press Kit
Alt Alt quality, bare bones, inexpensive, suspension bearing press (kit).


Introducing the ALT/ALT quality, bare bones, inexpensive, suspension bearing press (kit). This kit:

1. Removes and installs suspension bearings without damaging the new bearing or the frame components.
2. Fits lots of suspension bearing sizes. See below.
3. Is designed from the ground up to be inexpensive.




Alt Alt Suspension Bearing Press Acetal Parts
Acetal parts.

Quality Tool

The tool does a quality job because it’s made out of an engineering thermoplastic called acetal:
• Acetal can be machined to tight tolerances, so the tool aligns real nice on the bearing and frame.
• Acetal is real frame friendly. No scratches.




Alt Alt Suspension Bearing Press Parts
Kit parts labeled.


Inexpensive Tool

The kit is less expensive because:
• The parts are designed as simple shapes which are quick to manufacture.
• Acetal doesn’t require anodizing.
• Everything else in the kit is pared down to only what is necessary. Just a bare bones kit.



Bearing I.D O.D. Diagram


Bearing Sizes:

• ID: 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 17, 20mm
• OD: 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 37mm



Important info:

• The kit is $95 CAD.
• Includes shipping in Canada and USA. (Currently only available in Canada and USA)
• A bearing press works when there is a flat frame surface to put the tool against and where there is access to the back side of the bearing.
• Made in Canada.

How To Video Thumbnail
Check out our how to video on our website and Youtube


Check out our website for:

• Detailed instructions.
• How-to video.
• Learn about bearing replacement.
• Purchase the tool.

Learn more at altalt.ca




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tools


25 Comments

  • 8 0
 Right on. Looks great and the website explains everything really well. No longer will I be smashing bearings in with a hammer ha
  • 6 0
 You mean "I now have an option other than my swing press, to carefully replace bearings".

Gotta watch out for that potential warranty claim.
  • 6 0
 Anybody catch their "Glam Shots" page on their website. Made me LOL.
www.altalt.ca/glam
  • 3 0
 Thanks for the reminder that I should probably replace those bearings soon. Sigh...more tools to order.
  • 2 0
 YAY! MORE TOOLS TO ORDER!
  • 2 0
 Ordered a set! Seems simple and well thought out. I'm sure with the right combinations and a longer bolt it could easily do wheel bearings and PF BBs.
  • 1 0
 my thoughts exactly. cheaper than the wheels mfg sets too.
  • 1 0
 The centering pilot that goes inside the ID of the bearing is a really cool future. Seem like it would be very helpful in keeping the bearing centered and square when pressing in.
  • 4 0
 For those wondering

$95 CAD equals roughly $75 USD.
  • 2 0
 $75.28 according to my Citi charge. A great deal.
  • 1 0
 Give it a year with Canada’s inflation rate and it’ll be $20 USD
  • 4 4
 Ahh yes, another tool for all the YouTubers to give incorrect instruction on. Glad I’ll have the privilege of trying to crash replace every DIY dad and hawaiian shirt wearing bro’s four year old clap wagon sporting a Kash Kash 38. Just remember, paying a good shop $150 to service your linkage is much cheaper and easier than buying this tool and ruining your second hand Intense Carbine.
  • 2 0
 That's going to depend on the shop too. I had my pivots serviced by LBS... never again for that shop.

Their "mechanic" went to down and hammered in every bearing with sockets. Most of the bearing shields were deformed and some of them did not rotate properly. When I asked if this was normal, they stated that was how they serviced all their customer's bikes. That shop is no longer in business.

That said, I generally agree, have a professional do it if you're not comfortable with it. It will save a bunch of headaches.
  • 1 0
 Talk about perfect timing. I have a blind puller, but no bearing press and need to do a set for a friend on a Bronson. Given the number of bikes I service, a no brainer addition to my toolkit.
  • 2 0
 Another invention I wish I would have thought of. Well done. Have added to my list of items to purchase.
  • 1 0
 Sold as well! Now I can stop using “C” clamps, washers and my cocker set to remove/install bearings. Good work Alt/Alt. More of this please.
  • 2 0
 Nice - please reconsider international shipping…!
  • 1 0
 Well this sure beats the Aliexpress bearing press kit ive been using. It only cracked 2 frames out of 5. not bad.
  • 2 0
 Sold!
  • 2 0
 Awesome
  • 2 0
 Finally.
  • 1 0
 Bearing remover is what we need.
  • 1 0
 Socket* not my cock haha
  • 1 0
 Great idea, ordered one.
  • 1 0
 Order number 00041!

Post a Comment



