Alt / Alt Introduces New Inexpensive Suspension Bearing Press

PRESS RELEASE: Alt Alt Bike Products

Alt Alt quality, bare bones, inexpensive, suspension bearing press (kit).

Introducing the ALT/ALT quality, bare bones, inexpensive, suspension bearing press (kit). This kit:

Acetal parts.

Quality Tool

Kit parts labeled.

Inexpensive Tool





Bearing Sizes:



• ID: 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 17, 20mm

• OD: 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 37mm



Important info:

Check out our how to video on our website and Youtube

Check out our website for: