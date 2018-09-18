PINKBIKE TECH

Alto's New Carbon Wheels - Interbike 2018

Sep 18, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Alto CMX275


Alto, previously known as Alto Velo, has loads of experience in the skinny tire world, but you're looking at one of their first mountain bike wheelsets, the CMX275. Also available in a 29'' diameter (CMX29, of course), the CMX series sports wide carbon rims, Alto's US-made hubs at the center, and Sapim spokes. Everything is connected and built by hand from start to finish, too. Depending on the configuration, expect to pay between $2,200 and $2,400 USD.

Alto uses a carbon rim with a 36.4mm internal width, tall-ish 30mm height, and a pretty reasonable for the size 465-gram weight. There are sixteen different color options for the decals, too, so you can go stealth or splash. The nipple holes are drilled right through the rim bed, so you'll have to use tubeless tape, but they're drilled on an angle for better alignment, and there's a washer under all of the nipple heads. If you want one on its own, it'll cost you $624 to $654 USD depending on the spec.

You'll find Sapim spokes used for all of Alto's wheels, and their high-end CX-Rays for the CMX275, along with locking aluminum nipples to some add reliability.
Alto CMX275

Intended use: trail / all-mountain
Diameter: 27.5''
Inner width: 36.4mm
Rim material: carbon fiber
Nipples: alloy locking
Nipple washers included
Weight: 1,590-grams
Price: $2,220 - $2,400 USD
More info: www.altocycling.com


Alto CMX275
Alto CMX275
See that scooped out bit next to the spoke hole? That space gives Alto the clearance they need to bend the spoke and clear the tall flange during the lacing process.

Alto CMX275
Because cutaway.


The carbon rims are sourced from Asia, but it's Alto's US-made hubs at the center of all their wheels. That's hard to miss given the hugely asymmetrical flanges that Alto refers to as their R-Symmetric design. The idea is with that is to improve spoke tension, bracing angle, and lateral stiffness, and it's far from a new one. They also have a clever ''bearing closure system" that prevents the fancy NSK bearings (or your ceramic bearings if you paid an extra $356) from ever be over-loaded and wrecked. If you want one of their rear hubs on its own, it'll cost you $462 USD, so these are some fancy items.

Must Read This Week
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
49492 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
44485 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
44137 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
43628 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
42227 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
39709 views
YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike
39293 views
First Ride: The New Focus SAM is a 170mm Lightweight
37447 views

13 Comments

  • + 13
 It is absolute nonsense price. Carbon rims from asia for that price? Can imagine that margine.
  • + 2
 heres a little secret. rims straight from asia cost $10 a rim in bulk of 400 or more purchase. Note: I have no idea if these are the same ones as those
  • + 1
 No kidding, and for those living state-side, be prepared to pay an additional 10% starting next week on most bike parts coming from China.
  • + 1
 even the dude's face screams "WE'RE RIPPING YOU OFF"
  • + 6
 like 4 posts from interbike and we're already scraping the barrel... must be pretty sad over there
  • + 3
 i remember going to the mall book store as a kid to go to the magazine section the month after interbike just to sift through all the photos from all the different mags. times are wayyyyyy different now haaa.
  • + 5
 Why spotlight the wheels if the rims are just a catalog item? Just say it's a hub ad and be done with it
  • + 5
 We are one on I9 cx ray spokes goes for 2000cnd made in Canada lifetime no question asked warranty
  • + 1
 Seems like DT Swiss has taken the opposite approach with their new straight pull wheel and hub offerings. The spoke flange is tiny and the spokes are long. Does it really make all that much of a difference?
  • + 3
 Isn't the stupid expensive wheel market over-saturated already...
  • + 2
 The spoke reliefs look like they are for 3X lacing but pic is of 2X?
  • + 1
 The extra little cut away I think allows you to insert the "innie" spokes in first, at an angle, and not get blocked by the tall flange forcing you to bend up the spoke before you even start building.
  • + 1
 Hey pinkbike, anything from Turner bikes there??

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027150
Mobile Version of Website