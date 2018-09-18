Alto's New Carbon Wheels - Interbike 2018

Alto uses a carbon rim with a 36.4mm internal width, tall-ish 30mm height, and a pretty reasonable for the size 465-gram weight. There are sixteen different color options for the decals, too, so you can go stealth or splash. The nipple holes are drilled right through the rim bed, so you'll have to use tubeless tape, but they're drilled on an angle for better alignment, and there's a washer under all of the nipple heads. If you want one on its own, it'll cost you $624 to $654 USD depending on the spec.



You'll find Sapim spokes used for all of Alto's wheels, and their high-end CX-Rays for the CMX275, along with locking aluminum nipples to some add reliability.

Alto CMX275



Intended use: trail / all-mountain

Diameter: 27.5''

Inner width: 36.4mm

Rim material: carbon fiber

Nipples: alloy locking

Nipple washers included

Weight: 1,590-grams

Price: $2,220 - $2,400 USD

More info:

See that scooped out bit next to the spoke hole? That space gives Alto the clearance they need to bend the spoke and clear the tall flange during the lacing process. See that scooped out bit next to the spoke hole? That space gives Alto the clearance they need to bend the spoke and clear the tall flange during the lacing process.

Alto, previously known as Alto Velo, has loads of experience in the skinny tire world, but you're looking at one of their first mountain bike wheelsets, the CMX275. Also available in a 29'' diameter (CMX29, of course), the CMX series sports wide carbon rims, Alto's US-made hubs at the center, and Sapim spokes. Everything is connected and built by hand from start to finish, too. Depending on the configuration, expect to pay between $2,200 and $2,400 USD.The carbon rims are sourced from Asia, but it's Alto's US-made hubs at the center of all their wheels. That's hard to miss given the hugely asymmetrical flanges that Alto refers to as their R-Symmetric design. The idea is with that is to improve spoke tension, bracing angle, and lateral stiffness, and it's far from a new one. They also have a clever ''bearing closure system" that prevents the fancy NSK bearings (or your ceramic bearings if you paid an extra $356) from ever be over-loaded and wrecked. If you want one of their rear hubs on its own, it'll cost you $462 USD, so these are some fancy items.