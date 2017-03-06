Altura Three/60 Jacket and Five/40 Waterproof Shorts - Review



Altura is a small British clothing company that has quietly been turning out nicely designed and decently priced mountain bike clothing for a number of years. It might not have the pedigree of some more well-known brands, but what it lacks in kudos it makes up for with functional clothing that is well suited to adverse weather conditions, with prices that won’t send the comments section into overdrive.



Altura Three/60 Windproof Jacket Details

• Altura Shield and Thermo thermosuede fabric

• ErgoFit 3D

• Zippered chest pockets

• Internal media port

• Relaxed Fit

• Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Price: £99 UK



Altura Five/40 Waterproof Shorts Details

• Altura Shield technology

• Reflective trims

• Relaxed Fit

• Zippered hand pockets

• Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Price: £69 UK

• Contact:

The Three/60 Windproof Jacket is one of a number of jackets Altura offers to suit different requirements. This one is made from Altura’s own Shield windproof and water resistant fabric, a mid-weight material with a thermosuede lining to provide a little extra insulation to keep you warm on chilly rides. The jacket has a relaxed shape and there’s plenty of space for layering. You get three zippered pockets on the front, the chest pocket has a media port for listening to tunes on the trail, and there’s a hood for when the weather turns really bad.



For the Five/40 Waterproof Shorts, Altura has used its own waterproof fabric with all seams taped to keep out the rain. They have a relaxed fit and easily accommodate a set of knee pads, and there are two velcro adjusting tabs on the waistband. The back is cut high and there’s a stretchy horizontal panel of fabric across the top of the butt to improve the fit. A pair of zippered hand pockets provide storage options or somewhere to keep your hands warm when waiting for the uplift. The waistband is lined with a serious of snaps that are compatible with padded short linings that Altura also offers.







Plenty of pockets for storing things.

There's an adjustable hood, but it's not removable





Performance

I’ve been grinding through the winter mud and seemingly constant rain for a few months now and the jacket and shorts have coped impeccably. They’ve been caked in mud, dragged across the ground and put through many washing machine cycles and are still going strong.



While it’s not waterproof, the jacket is water resistant enough to cope with short showers and some light rain, and it shrugs off puddle splashes. But where the jacket excels is in dealing with cold and windy conditions. It provides adequate insulation for coping with really cold rides and means you get away with minimal layers, helping to boost the comfort. A generous fit means there’s space to accommodate a few layers underneath if you do need extra warmth. It passed my breathability tests for fast-paced rides, with just a long sleeve base layer underneath proving a good setup.







The shorts' waterproof fabric keeps you dry and is hardwearing.

The adjustable waistband provides a good fit.


