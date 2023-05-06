Video: Sami Gowdy - Always Having Fun on Two Wheels

Words: Vitus
Vitus proudly presents a video profile of Sami Gowdy, whose effortless style and friendly attitude, on and off the bike, fits our definition of a Real Rider. Sami finds immense joy outdoors and works behind the scenes to share that joy with the cycling community, yet he rarely takes center stage.
So what do we mean by Real Riders? We’re talking about the folks who are united by their passion for bikes. They are mountain bikers, roadies, gravel grinders, and more. They don’t adhere to definitions, and they don’t take themselves too seriously. They do the work to make biking better within their communities through volunteerism, advocacy, and participation. Real Riders are extraordinary everyday riders just like Sami Gowdy.
Sami has been rolling on two wheels for most of his life, finding passion in mountain bike and drop-bar disciplines. He's a talented rider with an impressive results sheet from a former life as a pro US downhill racer. But the podium has never been Sami’s primary motive; he rides bikes for mental health and physical progression, and he always gives back. Sami has been sculpting dirt jumps and berms throughout Southern California since he was a kid; a practice that he continues to this day.
When Sami isn’t busy digging trails, he can be found riding them on his Vitus Escarpe or E-Sommet, seeking adventure on his Vitus Substance gravel bike, or blasting down the open road on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
In this latest installment of our ongoing Real Riders video series, Vitus aims to give a platform to those riders who represent the full spectrum – the ones who love to ride no matter what, be it on pavement, dirt, or far-flung gravel road. We believe that the joy of cycling is infectious, and we want to share it far and wide with Real Riders just like you.
