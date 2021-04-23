Amatuer Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances

Apr 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
n a

An amateur racer from Woodland Hills, California, has accepted a four-year suspension from competition for an anti-doping rule violation involving his possession, use and/or attempted use of multiple prohibited substances.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) began its investigation into Vahe Aivazian, 52, following an anonymous tip-off and later discovered he was taking a number of prohibited substances including testosterone, nandrolone and human growth hormone.

Aivazian's suspension began on April 7, 2021, the date on which he accepted the sanction but his competitive results dating back to June 16, 2010, the date on which he first used prohibited substances, have been stripped, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes. Vahe raced widely in the US domestic scene and has racked up wins and podiums at the Fontana Winter Series, SoCal Enduros and Snow Summit DH Series in his age category.

USADA was initially made aware that Aivazian purchased products containing five different prohibited substances. However, after reviewing additional materials in January and February 2021, they learned that Aivazian possessed, used and/or attempted to use five additional prohibited substances. Although Aivazian initially contested his case through the arbitration process, he later voluntarily signed an acceptance of sanction form the day before the hearing for his case was to begin. The full list of banned substances he was taking is:

Testosterone – a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents
Nandrolone – a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) – a Non-Specified Substance in the category of Anabolic Agents
Somatropin (hGH) – a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics
Ipamorelin – a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics
GHRP-6 – a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics
CJC-1295 – a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics
IGF-1 – a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics
Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) – a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics
Anastrozole – a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators

USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart, said, "An essential part of an effective anti-doping program is to work closely with athletes, coaches, and others in sport and elsewhere who want clean and fair competition and to thoroughly investigate and act on credible evidence of doping violations. It’s a team effort and we need those who value clean sport to stand up, as this case demonstrates the fight for clean sport is stronger when we work together to protect clean athletes.”

Any tip can be reported using the USADA Play Clean Tip Center, by email at playclean@usada.org, by phone at 1-877-Play Clean (1-877-752-9253) or by mail. We have reached out to Vahe for more information and will update this story if he responds. More info, here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Drug Testing


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
84606 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
59967 views
Field Trip: Canyon's $1,200 Stoic Is All You Need to Have Fun
55187 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
53199 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
51076 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
51066 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021
50034 views
16 New Pro Mechanic’s Tools – Pond Beaver 2021
47835 views

67 Comments

  • 42 2
 Gotta get those KOMs. #Strava4lyfe
  • 4 0
 Dude doesn't have any KOMs... Thats one way to get them though I guess! www.strava.com/athletes/1454783/segments/leader
  • 3 0
 @lews-therin: double LOL. Ruin your body with drugs, and not even have any BS Strava KOMS. Pure comedy.
  • 1 0
 @lews-therin: He's missing EPO in his drug repertoire. Must be why haha
  • 1 0
 ***#Stravaislife
  • 33 2
 Let's get a "Modified Class" going where people can take all the drugs they want and race each other. I mean, we are racing ebikes now. Why not??
  • 44 1
 It’s already a thing, it’s called the Tour De France
  • 4 1
 @artistformlyknowasdan: well played, sir. Well played.
  • 28 2
 That's a lot to fit in a water bottle.
  • 19 0
 I'm about his age. Will any of those make my knees feel better?
  • 10 0
 They'll all make your knees feel better
  • 2 0
 @kilo11: dunno if I’d trade good knees for heart failure
  • 12 0
 Who cares if he's doping at that age. Christ it probably just makes him feel even somewhat normal. I'm 12 years younger and could probably use most of that just to get out of bed.
  • 10 0
 We had two bags of grass, seventy-five pellets of mescaline, five sheets of high powered blotter acid, a salt shaker half full of cocaine, and a whole galaxy of multi-colored uppers, downers, screamers, laughers... and also a quart of tequila, a quart of rum, a case of Budweiser, a pint of raw ether and two dozen amyls. Not that we needed all that for the trip, but once you get locked into a serious drug collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can
  • 2 0
 Fear And Loathing in Woodland Hills
  • 8 0
 OR shoulda just bought an e-bike
  • 7 0
 That guy must have really wanted the 26" tube and $5 gift certificate at his local shop for winning those races
  • 4 0
 In his defense, he was just trying to channel his inner Lance Armstrong Smile

Kind of scary what some people will subject themselves to, all without any idea what the long term effects might be. You might be the fastest guy around today, and dead (or wishing you were) several years later......SMH
  • 9 1
 52?! Dude let it go
  • 3 0
 LOL! 52 is the new 32, young man!
  • 1 0
 Speak for yourself, I'm gonna be 82 riding my graphene bike that's bluetooth synced to all my artificial joints and the airbag system that will keep me alive in case I crash.
  • 5 0
 "Ok dude what do you want?"

"Testosterone?"
"Nandrolone?"
"DHEA?"
"Somatropin?"
"Ipamorelin?"
"Mimetics?"
.
.
.

Dude: "Yes!"
  • 2 0
 I remember an interview with Cedric Gracia where he said doping wouldn't be worth the risk to a pro, but that amateurs are taking anything you can think of. This guy's taking everything I can think of and then some
  • 1 0
 The hell is with photos of injections being the go-to for news stories even remotely related to drugs. Exactly what I want to fuckin look at when I'm perusing bike content. It's like stock mosquito images every single time a disease is in the news.
  • 1 0
 It's possible he could just be a dude who can't accept aging. It's tough going out to do things and knowing that they used to be easy, but never will be again. It's hard to accept that you're past your prime when what you love doing requires so much strength and fitness. It's hard to accept that you'll get weaker and there's nothing but drugs that you can do about it.
  • 2 0
 Though entering competitions turns it from "sad non-acceptance of aging" to "total dick move."
  • 1 0
 It’s an interesting point re testosterone levels that naturally reduce with age. Should older athletes be allowed to supplement? Take Greg Minnaar as an example. The guy is still clearly competitive but should he be allowed to use a measured amount of T to say his 30 year old level so he can compete fairly with the kids he’s racing against?
  • 4 0
 Damn son. Master's class getting cut throat! Big Grin
  • 3 0
 Well, at least he can say he some sort of mountain biking record now that most pro's will never touch.
  • 2 0
 Looking at his race results, dude needs more drugs, guess he heard I’d turned 50 and was racing #GrandVetPro

www.rootsandrain.com/rider17397/vahe-aivazian/results
  • 1 0
 The craziest thing about your link is this dude has been actively racing every year since NORBA was still a thing!
  • 4 0
 Human pincushion.
  • 3 0
 Thats enough dope to make even Ricky and Julian blush
  • 3 0
 I just checked his Strava --I know creepy AF. Zero KOMS LOL.
  • 3 0
 There's so much wrong going on in that picture with the syringe...
  • 3 0
 Man he likes dope
  • 3 0
 Miso soup
  • 2 0
 USADA, ruining dreams since 2000.
  • 2 0
 KOM’s don’t drug test....
  • 2 0
 I just check his Strava and he actually has zero KOMs
  • 2 0
 That's rockstar level drug abuse. I hope he won AND looked good doing so!
  • 1 0
 Blame the sport for allowing O.A.P’s on the down hill trails..try viagra next time dude lol
  • 1 0
 This is comical. An amateur that motivated to win amateur events was doping. Lol.
  • 1 0
 I mean this is sad, but also like, the other old dude who ratted him out is definitely equally if not more sad right?
  • 1 0
 These officials cant understand that hes taking hormonal transition therapy. He's transitioning from male to ALPHA MALE
  • 1 0
 "How much you wanna make a bet I can throw a football over them mountains," Uncle Rico
  • 1 0
 Sad for you, was it worth it......
  • 1 0
 Who was advising him on his usage, Keith Richards?
  • 1 0
 Jabbin the arm huh? Better add some other substances to that list lol
  • 1 0
 LOL. what a loser. 52 years old and doping like that.
  • 1 0
 California you say?! It was probably meth
  • 1 0
 Did an amatuer write this headline?
  • 1 0
 Can't see them racing in the WC, There are no more Pierron's sparre
  • 1 0
 Can't see them racing in the WC, There are no more Pierron's spare
  • 1 0
 Stock photo doper going for an air embolism, nice.
  • 1 0
 This is why I don't race... Because weed is awesome.
  • 1 0
 His Instagram explains a lot
  • 1 0
 What an idiot, should have just gotten an ebike LMAO
  • 1 0
 Pffff only 10 substances? Amateur indeed ...
  • 1 0
 Totally worth it! 'Cause you know Kim in accounting was really impressed.
  • 1 0
 that is some shopping list
  • 1 0
 52? ...In four years he'll be racing e-bikes.
  • 4 6
 I feel bad for this dude. All it says is "amateur racer" for all we know he is just a regular old gym rat who decided to race an enduro on a lark.
  • 3 0
 "Vahe raced widely in the US domestic scene and has racked up wins and podiums at the Fontana Winter Series, SoCal Enduros and Snow Summit DH Series in his age category."
  • 1 0
 @ridealltheb1kes: I only read the title, you got me lol.
  • 1 0
 Enduro Bro!!!
  • 1 0
 Anti vaxxer probably

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010595
Mobile Version of Website