Amatuer Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances

An amateur racer from Woodland Hills, California, has accepted a four-year suspension from competition for an anti-doping rule violation involving his possession, use and/or attempted use of multiple prohibited substances.
The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) began its investigation into Vahe Aivazian, 52, following an anonymous tip-off and later discovered he was taking a number of prohibited substances including testosterone, nandrolone and human growth hormone.
Aivazian's suspension began on April 7, 2021, the date on which he accepted the sanction but his competitive results dating back to June 16, 2010, the date on which he first used prohibited substances, have been stripped, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes. Vahe raced widely in the US domestic scene and has racked up wins and podiums at the Fontana Winter Series, SoCal Enduros and Snow Summit DH Series in his age category.
USADA was initially made aware that Aivazian purchased products containing five different prohibited substances. However, after reviewing additional materials in January and February 2021, they learned that Aivazian possessed, used and/or attempted to use five additional prohibited substances. Although Aivazian initially contested his case through the arbitration process, he later voluntarily signed an acceptance of sanction form the day before the hearing for his case was to begin. The full list of banned substances he was taking is:Testosterone
– a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic AgentsNandrolone
– a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic AgentsDehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
– a Non-Specified Substance in the category of Anabolic AgentsSomatropin (hGH)
– a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and MimeticsIpamorelin
– a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and MimeticsGHRP-6
– a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and MimeticsCJC-1295
– a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and MimeticsIGF-1
– a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and MimeticsHuman chorionic gonadotropin (hCG)
– a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and MimeticsAnastrozole
– a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators
USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart, said, "An essential part of an effective anti-doping program is to work closely with athletes, coaches, and others in sport and elsewhere who want clean and fair competition and to thoroughly investigate and act on credible evidence of doping violations. It’s a team effort and we need those who value clean sport to stand up, as this case demonstrates the fight for clean sport is stronger when we work together to protect clean athletes.”
Any tip can be reported using the USADA Play Clean Tip Center, by email at playclean@usada.org, by phone at 1-877-Play Clean (1-877-752-9253) or by mail. We have reached out to Vahe for more information and will update this story if he responds. More info, here
