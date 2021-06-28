Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race

Jun 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
It was great to see Amaury Pierron back between the World Cup tape. He didn t need long to get up to speed and took third place today.
Amaury Pierron started the season strong with a podium finish in Leogang. We hope to see him back on the bike soon.

Amaury Pierron's weekend ended when he crashed in qualifying at the French Cup downhill race this weekend and was airlifted from the event, reportedly due to chest and abdomen pain. He crashed in the same wooded section where Thibaut Daprela was injured the previous day.

Velovert users tchoucaton and meca06, who were onsite, posted this information on the Velovert forum. The section was said to be full of roots, rocks, and drops. From a photo, it looks as if the top riders came fast through the woods, fully committed, then had to manage their speed to make a difficult turn. A chicane was added after Thibaut's crash to slow the section down a bit, but riders were still able to carry enough speed to seriously injure themselves.

We have reached out to Amaury and his team for more information. We sincerely hope he is all right and look forward to seeing him recovered and on the bike.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Amaury Pierron


20 Comments

  • 8 0
 No news is usually a bad sign.... I hope his injuries aren't too serious. His run at Les Gets (2019) was just so amazing, he was surely a favorite again.
  • 3 0
 Unfortunately his Les Gets run was also a demonstration of why this kind of situation can happen. He seems to ride a little closer to the edge compared to the rest of the WC DH sharp end
  • 3 0
 Is the payout at these IXS cups that good to have many of the big players racing them?
Just a question.
  • 1 0
 Different series
  • 12 0
 Might not be about the payout...could be racing for the love of the game, just to trying to stay sharp for the WC, test a bike change, etc.
  • 1 0
 @unicornmtb25: that's true. I suppose especially for Commencal this year with the new bike and all, the riders are wanting to get more time under the bike. At the same time doesn't have to be a race to get more comfortable on the bike...
--
I'm just gutted for riders who get injured at smaller events that ultimately f*ck up the main goal which is world cup wins and world champs. But as swine who's raced. Any win is a win
  • 1 0
 @unicornmtb25: Good for sponsors having your top riders in the startline mingling with the locals.
  • 1 0
 He's trying to be the National Champion. Please let it be a minor thing! We want to see this guy in action.
  • 2 0
 All these injuries are really making an impression on me about how dangerous the top level of this sport is. These riders are putting it all on the line, scary stuff.
  • 1 0
 Yep.. and as we're recently found out, for very little pay it would seem.
  • 4 0
 No! Get well soon!
  • 3 0
 No no no no! I hope he's ok.
  • 2 0
 Damn! When I saw his brothers in 2nd and 3rd I just guessed he skipped the race. Hate see him injured again!
  • 1 1
 What are people thoughts on the time frame of when motorcycle/skiing type airbags come to DH and mtb racing?
  • 1 0
 Do those work for offroad motorcycling now? I know they use them in moto gp. But the sensors would always be tripped in motocross or dh. The ski ones are user triggered and designed to avoid getting buried in an avalanche, Right? It's been a while since I watched moto or supercross, has the tech changed?
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: The downhill skiers use the airbags too. I'm not sure how it could be implemented with mtb or supercross.
