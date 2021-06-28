Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race

Amaury Pierron's weekend ended when he crashed in qualifying at the French Cup downhill race this weekend and was airlifted from the event, reportedly due to chest and abdomen pain. He crashed in the same wooded section where Thibaut Daprela was injured the previous day
.
Velovert users tchoucaton
and meca06
, who were onsite, posted this information on the Velovert forum
. The section was said to be full of roots, rocks, and drops. From a photo, it looks as if the top riders came fast through the woods, fully committed, then had to manage their speed to make a difficult turn. A chicane was added after Thibaut's crash to slow the section down a bit, but riders were still able to carry enough speed to seriously injure themselves.
We have reached out to Amaury and his team for more information. We sincerely hope he is all right and look forward to seeing him recovered and on the bike.
20 Comments
Just a question.
--
I'm just gutted for riders who get injured at smaller events that ultimately f*ck up the main goal which is world cup wins and world champs. But as swine who's raced. Any win is a win
Post a Comment