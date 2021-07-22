Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories

Jul 22, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Yesterday Commencal 21 Team Manager Charlie Juliá shared a photo of Amaury Pierron with cornrows and the words "Next level n----tion" in his Instagram Stories, which Pierron subsequently shared in his own Instagram Stories with the caption "Rap carrer in the making” set to Bobnlarry's 'N---- N---- N----' song.

Today, both Pierron and Charlie Juliá have posted apologies in their stories.


bigquotesAbout my last story:

I would like to sincerely and deeply apologize to all.

I reposted a picture, a song, and a term for which I don’t understand the true and painful meaning. If I could turn back time, I would change my actions.

At that moment, I was just happy to show my braids that a Senegalese friend made me at the beach, and I regret that I didn’t weigh up the impact of what I was doing.

I always want to treat everyone equally. A person’s appearance or background never changes how I act towards them. I try to do good every day.

But I messed up. It was a mindless moment with heavy implications.

I recognize that I have a lot to learn about the subject and history more generally.

I acknowledge that my position as a public figure comes with responsibility - especially in the messages and images I share with people who might look up to me.

I will take more care in the future.

Again, I’m deeply sorry if my actions offended you and for having been disrespectful to anyone.Amaury Pierron


bigquotesI’m sorry.

I want to apologize to all the people who felt offended by my story last night with my friend Amaury Pierron. I am showing something that neither I nor Amaury share and that unfortunately nowadays is very present in our society.

I didn’t know that this song and these words had so much evil in the. Believe me, if I did, both Amaury and I wouldn’t have played it.

As a child I suffered from racism because of my skin colour and my origins. I never thought that people could think that I am a way that is not the right way, that I don’t share and hate.

I always try to help people, to have a good relationship with everyone, no matter this skin colour, belief or wealth.

Simply, I am very sorry for using words that I didn’t know exactly what they mean. Unfortunately I do now.

I just loved Amaury’s braids and wanted to share it.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.Commencal 21 Team Manager Charlie Juliá


Posted In:
Industry News Amaury Pierron


Must Read This Week
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
93819 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
89753 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
61189 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
47740 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
33367 views
Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel
31342 views
Video: Chromag Announces Full Suspension Kid's Bike - 'The Minor Threat'
28356 views
Bike Check: The Atelier Suji Wooden Hardtail is Handmade from Ash
26769 views

40 Comments

  • 13 5
 People seemed surprised by this. I'm black and have been mtn biking since the late 90s and I've seen a lot of clowns like him over the years.
  • 13 4
 Grabbing popcorn, who wants butter?
  • 5 2
 I bought the Costco-sized popcorn, but think I might need to buy a second one.
  • 14 8
 From 5 years old I knew never to use that word and the offensive nature of it, this can’t be something that only Americans learn? This is so disappointing, I was a huge fan.
  • 1 0
 While absolutely not justifying their actions, I believe it is a language issue. Anyone that is brought up with English as their first language often learns the words and why we do not use them. Amaury speaking French, and having previously stated his English is not very good likely didn't know the definition and complex history of the word (also based on his apology).

Let this be a lesson to all of us not to use words we do not know the context and definition of. Also Amaury's apology came off way better than Charlie's...
  • 13 9
 This doesn't bother me a bit and changes nothing on how I view the guy. It's a song, it's sounds we make with our mouth. I don't think the guy is racist or stupid and wish people weren't made to plead apologies in an attempt to save face from something they didn't even intend in a negative or derogatory way.
  • 3 5
 Did you ignore everything else about the post?
  • 1 0
 @kleinblake: Nope, I read the whole thing and came to this conclusion as a mixed a
american with a black father. I experienced all sorts of real racism growing up in Tennessee and this isn't it. I don't believe in bad words, I look for context.
  • 8 2
 Ohhh man. I don’t know what it is like in other countries but do that in America….? Career could be over.
  • 1 0
 French are different - Vive la Difference!
  • 10 4
 “Sorry if you felt offended”

Take some responsibility and apologize for saying and doing offensive shit
  • 3 0
 The historical relation of Europe with black slavery is a lot different than in the US and here that doesn't mean they should be fired for saying something stupid or being unaware of what that could potentially mean for others. I believe here we accept sincere apologies and we hope they learn from that as they have publicly done, and we don´t need to punish again somebody who as Charlie, has faced racism before. That will be plain dumb and won't help anyone.
  • 19 13
 White people: braids are not and have never been a good look for you.
  • 6 6
 Great job making a comment that is as tasteless than what the article is about

Why do people still think it's a good idea to complain about people based on skincolor or any physical attribute?
  • 4 0
 You haven't been out much if you don't enjoy some french braids on any gender.
  • 4 2
 @JesperA: you think that’s more tasteless than those posts? Lmfao
  • 6 0
 Only a Ginger can call another Ginger, Ginger.
  • 4 3
 Dumb and Dumber... lesson learned. He'll probably commit 8 volunteer hours for Grow Cycling to help salvage his image. Or he can take a page from Charles Barkley's "I am not a role model" campaign... just dated
myself...
  • 5 1
 Do the French normally live under large rocks?
  • 1 0
 They should have learned from the best for the apology to look more sincere and less like a blanket statement straight out of a PR firm
www.youtube.com/watch?v=15HTd4Um1m4
  • 10 6
 what an idiot
  • 4 3
 So he did something he didn't understand and you all shout hate from the stands. Shit happens, there was no Ill intent. Forget about it and Move on.
  • 4 5
 Uh. Typical "I didn't know it was that bad response." BS Take some goddamn responsibility. No f***ing way he "didn't understand the true and painful meaning" he was just forwarding stereotypes, cultural appropriation, and gross, offensive behavior. Definitely not cheering for him ever again.
  • 16 14
 I like him, but no. You can’t do that and expect to get away with it.
  • 1 2
 Yeah I mean there's tone deaf and making a joke in bad taste... but the choice of song and caption are really too over the racist line to be forgiven easily. " reposted a picture, a song, and a term for which I don’t understand the true and painful meaning." Is this something lost in translation of the word maybe since he's a native French speaker? Claiming you don't know what the N word really means in 2021 is a bit... wow

There's also quite a bit of "I"'s in that apology IMO.
  • 1 1
 @bsavery: Its a generalization, but the French are not exactly the most open culture to outsiders. Its a well documented issue that if you're a french citizen but a POC you're a second class citizen...not surprised by this behavior. A couple of dummies..if MTB was a bigger sport these guys would be dropped immediately for this kind of shit.
  • 2 0
 lol
  • 3 2
 the 2021 ofended world...everything ofend to somebody...omg, haha!
  • 2 1
 Its fine for blm and tapers to call folks n word
  • 2 1
 rappers say it all the time towards other black folks.. double standards
  • 2 1
 hahahah oh man...
  • 2 3
 Good grief that was an airheaded move.
  • 1 0
 its just a basic rap song.. you should hear to lyrics in other black raper songs
  • 1 2
 Q: How do we resolve hate in the word?
A: More hate????
  • 2 4
 No but it is fine because he has a Senegalese friend... A common response when caught out.
  • 1 1
 sticks and stones people
  • 2 3
 Fools.
  • 1 4
 That apology was some copy and paste shit, especially from the guy who posted it.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009616
Mobile Version of Website