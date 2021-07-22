Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories

I’m sorry.



I want to apologize to all the people who felt offended by my story last night with my friend Amaury Pierron. I am showing something that neither I nor Amaury share and that unfortunately nowadays is very present in our society.



I didn’t know that this song and these words had so much evil in the. Believe me, if I did, both Amaury and I wouldn’t have played it.



As a child I suffered from racism because of my skin colour and my origins. I never thought that people could think that I am a way that is not the right way, that I don’t share and hate.



I always try to help people, to have a good relationship with everyone, no matter this skin colour, belief or wealth.



Simply, I am very sorry for using words that I didn’t know exactly what they mean. Unfortunately I do now.



I just loved Amaury’s braids and wanted to share it.



I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. — Commencal 21 Team Manager Charlie Juliá