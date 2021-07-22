Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories

Yesterday Commencal 21 Team Manager Charlie Juliá shared a photo of Amaury Pierron with cornrows and the words "Next level n----tion"
in his Instagram Stories, which Pierron subsequently shared in his own Instagram
Stories with the caption "Rap carrer in the making” set to Bobnlarry's 'N---- N---- N----'
song.
Today, both Pierron and Charlie Juliá have posted apologies in their stories.
40 Comments
Let this be a lesson to all of us not to use words we do not know the context and definition of. Also Amaury's apology came off way better than Charlie's...
american with a black father. I experienced all sorts of real racism growing up in Tennessee and this isn't it. I don't believe in bad words, I look for context.
Take some responsibility and apologize for saying and doing offensive shit
Why do people still think it's a good idea to complain about people based on skincolor or any physical attribute?
myself...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=15HTd4Um1m4
There's also quite a bit of "I"'s in that apology IMO.
A: More hate????
