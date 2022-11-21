Amaury Pierron Breaks his Collarbone

Here we go again... Broken collarbone.



Definitely not the news I was looking for. But that’s what it is. And one more time, the lesson is learned... Forced rest now.



Surgery went well, and I already can’t wait for the adventure ahead.



Off-season has been so good, thanks for the good times my friends, and see you soon.



I feel sorry for my dear partners, but I’ll be back in no time. — Amaury Pierron