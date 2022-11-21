Amaury Pierron Breaks his Collarbone

Amaury Pierron has revealed on social media that he has broken his collarbone.
After a great 2022 season taking the overall title, Amaury Pierron has not had the best start to his off-season training after breaking his collarbone. Amaury has already had surgery for the injury and is now starting his recovery before he can get back on the bike and continue his preparations for the 2023 season. With a late start of June 9 next year Amaury has plenty of time to fully heal and train before he needs to get between the tape for the first World Cup.
|Here we go again... Broken collarbone.
Definitely not the news I was looking for. But that’s what it is. And one more time, the lesson is learned... Forced rest now.
Surgery went well, and I already can’t wait for the adventure ahead.
Off-season has been so good, thanks for the good times my friends, and see you soon.
I feel sorry for my dear partners, but I’ll be back in no time.— Amaury Pierron
We wish Amaury all the best with his recovery and hope he is back on his bike soon.
