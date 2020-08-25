Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships

Amaury Pierron will be out of action for a while after a serious crash at last weekends French National Championships that saw him being airlifted to hospital.
The crash happened during Pierron's finals run on a jump in the top fast section of the course and it has resulted in a number of injuries which could see him miss racing for the rest of the season. His crash last weekend follows another incident earlier this month where he crashed in his final runs during the French Cup race at Alpe d'Huez
and was quickly taken to hospital for stitches in his hand.
Following the news of Pierron's crash, our photographer on the ground reached out to Thibaut Ruffin, the Commencal Muc-Off team manager who said: "It could have been way worse as the crash happened on that jump in the top fast section, resulting a broken collarbone, dislocated finger, and L2 and L3 transverse apophysis."
At this time we do not have any more information about the severity of Pierron's injuries or when he expects to return but we will update this article if we hear more.
We're wishing Amaury all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.
A very nasty injury. All the best to AP and those around him.
