Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships

Aug 25, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Amaury Pierron will be out of action for a while after a serious crash at last weekends French National Championships that saw him being airlifted to hospital.

The crash happened during Pierron's finals run on a jump in the top fast section of the course and it has resulted in a number of injuries which could see him miss racing for the rest of the season. His crash last weekend follows another incident earlier this month where he crashed in his final runs during the French Cup race at Alpe d'Huez and was quickly taken to hospital for stitches in his hand.

Following the news of Pierron's crash, our photographer on the ground reached out to Thibaut Ruffin, the Commencal Muc-Off team manager who said: "It could have been way worse as the crash happened on that jump in the top fast section, resulting a broken collarbone, dislocated finger, and L2 and L3 transverse apophysis."

At this time we do not have any more information about the severity of Pierron's injuries or when he expects to return but we will update this article if we hear more.

We're wishing Amaury all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Amaury Pierron


Must Read This Week
Updated With Video: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
72013 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic EVO S-Works - The Most Versatile
50500 views
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
45261 views
Sam Hill to Sit Out 2020 EWS Season Due to COVID Risk
45045 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
43605 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
40776 views
Kellys' New Theos eMTB Has a Robot-Built Carbon/Steel Thermoplastic Frame
38594 views
2021 Mondraker Podium - The World's Lightest Production XC Hardtail?
38074 views

8 Comments

  • 10 0
 Wow, nasty, hope he heals up well and swiftly.
  • 8 0
 Wish him all the best, I hope it doesn't affect him mentally, the guy is a beast and one of the most exciting riders to watch
  • 5 0
 For anyone wondering (as I was) "transverse apophysis" of L2 and L3 means breaks to the wing-like bones on the right and left side of 2 vertebra in the middle of the spine.

A very nasty injury. All the best to AP and those around him.
  • 6 0
 Ouch !! Hope ya heal soon !!
  • 2 0
 A monster on his bike and an absolute gentleman off it I am also wishing Amaury all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike and winning soon.
  • 3 0
 Sounds grim! Healing vibes to Amaury.
  • 1 0
 Best wishes and healing vibes going your way
  • 1 0
 All the best AP and healing vibes.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009083
Mobile Version of Website