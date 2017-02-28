Amaury Pierron Ripping the New Commencal Supreme DH V4.2

For some years the Supreme DH has been our centerpiece . In 2015 the V4 was revealed for the first time, causing quite a stir with its high chain-line design but more importantly, it quickly started getting results! Now the V4.2 has been born and is ready to race…



We still see the HPP (High Pivot Point) in this latest model but there are subtle changes and improvements like a longer reach, geometry tweaks, and a one piece rocker.



It was in Lourdes last year that Commencal - Lac Blanc Team member Amaury Pierron hurtled down that track to take his first elite podium! We can’t wait to see him and our other athletes back in action on their new V4.2s at the first World Cup of the season on that notoriously demanding track. In the meantime, though, we’ll settle for this!

























































