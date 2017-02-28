VIDEOS

Amaury Pierron Ripping the New Commencal Supreme DH V4.2

Feb 28, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
For some years the Supreme DH has been our centerpiece. In 2015 the V4 was revealed for the first time, causing quite a stir with its high chain-line design but more importantly, it quickly started getting results! Now the V4.2 has been born and is ready to race…

We still see the HPP (High Pivot Point) in this latest model but there are subtle changes and improvements like a longer reach, geometry tweaks, and a one piece rocker.

It was in Lourdes last year that Commencal - Lac Blanc Team member Amaury Pierron hurtled down that track to take his first elite podium! We can’t wait to see him and our other athletes back in action on their new V4.2s at the first World Cup of the season on that notoriously demanding track. In the meantime, though, we’ll settle for this!

Amaury PIERRON - SUPREME DH V4.2

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 862    Faves: 25    Comments: 3


MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


10 Comments

  • + 8
 That high speed scrub through the moss was unreal! Can't wait to see him light the track on fire again this year. #proudsponsor
  • + 5
 There is nothing more sexier than a bike that has the carbon look but is aluminum. GOD DAMN
  • + 3
 Commecal always coming with the bangers... A bike co. thats really about getting good bikes out at good price. For the people - to shred. Thanks. P.s. screw carbon.
  • + 3
 Looks like a Norco...
  • + 1
 455 is still way too short, c'mon Commencal!
  • + 1
 Wait wait wait....that ISN'T made out of carbon?
  • + 1
 diving into that first berm like whoa
  • + 1
 Needs more cowbell
  • + 1
 Well that was rad.
  • - 1
 Needs a floating brake arm to reduce brake jack///

