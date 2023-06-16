Amaury Pierron Sustained a C5 Vertebrae Fracture In Lenzerheide

Jun 16, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
THE PILOT
Photo: The Pilot / Sleeper. Not from Lenzerheide 2023.

Amaury Pierron fractured the C5 vertebrae in his neck and underwent surgery after a crash in Lenzerheide. He sustained the injury in practice, got checked out, and rode qualifying with the injury before pulling out of semi-finals to preserve himself for the rest of the season. That's when he got X-rays and the fracture was discovered.

After a great 2022 season taking the overall title, Pierron suffered a tough start to his off-season training. After breaking his collarbone and undergoing surgery for that, he worked hard to fully heal and train before he getting between the tape for the first World Cup. This isn't his first serious injury either. In 2021, the Commencal racer was airlifted from the French Cup downhill race, where he sustained injuries to his kidney, liver, and lung.


Team Manager Thibault Ruffin gave FullAttack more details in an interview above. He describes the fracture as "quite complicated" but says surgery went well and that the operation was done by one of Austria's leading surgeons. He also agrees that organizers should be obligated to have MRI or X-rays more readily available on site, like in MotoGP.

Amaury Pierron, Henry Kerr, and Ben Cathro all sustained spinal injuries at Lenzerheide in a sobering reminder that this is an incredibly dangerous sport. Stay safe out there!

We're gutted for Amaury, and wish him the best on the road to recovery.

Industry News Racing and Events Injuries Commencal Amaury Pierron Downhill Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 This guy is unreal. The documentary about his second WC overall win revealed just how dedicated he is to winning.

I can’t help but feel thought that he needs to take another season off to fully heal.

He’ll then come back and take the overall again 2024 somehow.
  • 2 0
 Neko's surgeon runs around on weekends with mobile diagnostics at GNCC races.
www.instagram.com/orthodawgsc

You'd think mega-resorts would have that equipment too.

I think Snowshoe does.
  • 2 1
 The guy is obviously super talented and pretty much unbeatable on a good day. But let's be honest. His kamikaze approach to racing was realistically never going to work out in the long term. None of the other guys who frequently finish in the top 10 are as much and as often out of control in their race runs as he is.
  • 5 4
 Ridiculous that he wasn't checked properly and was allowed to ride qualies witha broken spine.
UCI, you have to really up your game and protect the riders from these unnecessary risks!

Also: All the best to Amaury!
  • 7 0
 Not sure how that is the UCI's fault? Bet he didn't even see the race medics just by his own team. Others easily got to hospital to get checked, he didn't go because it was too hard to do but because he didn't want to.
  • 3 0
 Heal up AP! Racing isn't the same without you.
  • 1 0
 Seems spinal injuries are becoming more & more common recently. I wonder if neck braces will soon start appearing again. Suprised Cathro rides without one for a start.
  • 1 2
 Heal up soon, damn DH is seeing more and more serious injuries, I’m sure its just how hard they are pushing and how capable the bikes are now.

Mandatory neck brace and back protection soon?
  • 1 0
 off to an interesting start...series winner might be decided by who's left.
  • 2 0
 damn
  • 1 0
 The c section of your spine is not the section you wanna be funkin with





