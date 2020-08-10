Amaury Pierron to Miss French National Championships with a Hand Injury

Some days are tougher than others...



Yesterday didn’t go to plan and had a massive crash during my final run and I fainted for a bit. I’m sad I won’t be able to fight for the national series, the level on French races are crazy, and there are so many you guns coming! Future is great.



Hopefully, only my hand has been injured. We were suspicious about the ligaments but I finally just needed some stitches. I’ll take a bit of rest, and I’ll be back at the races ASAP



Massive thanks to my team Commencal MucOff and my family — Amaury Pierron - Instagram