Amaury Pierron to Miss French National Championships with a Hand Injury

Aug 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Amaury Pierron fully pinned and into first

Amaury Pierron has announced on social media that he will be missing the French national championships after a nasty crash at yesterdays French Cup race at Alpe d'Huez.

The crash happened during Pierron's finals run and, after some worry about the nature of the injury following the race, he has revealed that so far he just needed some stitches in his hand and hopes to back to races as soon as possible.

bigquotesSome days are tougher than others...

Yesterday didn’t go to plan and had a massive crash during my final run and I fainted for a bit. I’m sad I won’t be able to fight for the national series, the level on French races are crazy, and there are so many you guns coming! Future is great.

Hopefully, only my hand has been injured. We were suspicious about the ligaments but I finally just needed some stitches. I’ll take a bit of rest, and I’ll be back at the races ASAP

Massive thanks to my team Commencal MucOff and my family Amaury Pierron - Instagram


We're wishing Amaury all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Amaury Pierron


Must Read This Week
Update: A Better Look at Norco's New Long Travel Bike
94167 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
61765 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
54684 views
Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns
51058 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
49487 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
48771 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
44869 views
Everything We Know About the 2021 Specialized Status
41799 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 He's heading to Miss French with a hand injury. Gonna be a tough one.
  • 2 0
 That sucks, hoping for the best outcome and a fast return to riding/racing!
  • 1 1
 I blame Trump!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010922
Mobile Version of Website