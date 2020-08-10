Amaury Pierron to Miss French National Championships with a Hand Injury

Amaury Pierron has announced on social media that he will be missing the French national championships after a nasty crash at yesterdays French Cup race at Alpe d'Huez.
The crash happened during Pierron's finals run and, after some worry about the nature of the injury following the race, he has revealed that so far he just needed some stitches in his hand and hopes to back to races as soon as possible.
|Some days are tougher than others...
Yesterday didn’t go to plan and had a massive crash during my final run and I fainted for a bit. I’m sad I won’t be able to fight for the national series, the level on French races are crazy, and there are so many you guns coming! Future is great.
Hopefully, only my hand has been injured. We were suspicious about the ligaments but I finally just needed some stitches. I’ll take a bit of rest, and I’ll be back at the races ASAP
Massive thanks to my team Commencal MucOff and my family— Amaury Pierron - Instagram
We're wishing Amaury all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.
