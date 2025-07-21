Ambit Releases Bartender Grips

Press Release: Ambit Components

Built by ODI. Designed by Ambit. Made to match.



We partnered with ODI – the gold standard in grip manufacturing – to bring these grips to life. Every pair is made in California using the same materials and processes trusted by elite riders worldwide.



But we didn’t stop at function. We brought our Ambit design DNA to the table – raw, clean, and unmistakable. These grips don’t just feel right – they look like they belong.













• Dual-texture pattern for control and comfort

• Precise feedback, direct trail connection,

and top-tier grip

• Four color options to match any Bartender

cockpit build

• Seamless visual integration with our bars and stem





Bartender Bar – oval-profiled, gravity-tuned carbon

Bartender Stem– stiff, minimalist, ultra-clean

Bartender Grips – made to lock in feel and finish

This is cockpit control – the Ambit way.

With the launch of our new Ambit Bartender Grips, we’ve finished what we started: a cockpit that doesn’t just perform – it speaks one visual and functional language, from end to end. Designed by us at Ambit and precision-built in the USA by ODI, these grips are the final lock-in to a system made for riders who demand more.This isn’t just a new product. It’s the last missing piece.