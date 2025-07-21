Ambit Releases Bartender Grips

With the launch of our new Ambit Bartender Grips, we’ve finished what we started: a cockpit that doesn’t just perform – it speaks one visual and functional language, from end to end. Designed by us at Ambit and precision-built in the USA by ODI, these grips are the final lock-in to a system made for riders who demand more.
This isn’t just a new product. It’s the last missing piece.
Built by ODI. Designed by Ambit. Made to match.
We partnered with ODI – the gold standard in grip manufacturing – to bring these grips to life. Every pair is made in California using the same materials and processes trusted by elite riders worldwide.
But we didn’t stop at function. We brought our Ambit design DNA to the table – raw, clean, and unmistakable. These grips don’t just feel right – they look like they belong.
• Dual-texture pattern for control and comfort • Precise feedback, direct trail connection, and top-tier grip • Four color options to match any Bartender cockpit build • Seamless visual integration with our bars and stem
Bartender Bar – oval-profiled, gravity-tuned carbon
I’m sure Burgtec came up with this first maybe even Minnaar
Could they of not just called it
“Bar-ender”
Burgtec probably don't have the legal clout to chase a company in a different country and Burgtec dont have a trademark on it so I suppose that's that if they want to continue to take the piss and use it.
I understand that the Burgtec bartender grip has been around so long and is so well known they don't need a trademark on it to get the Ambit TM cancelled.
From my understanding Burgtec would need to file opposition to the trademark, which they probably havent done and wont do as its not going to be worthwhile financially.
Its highly unlikely Ambit have an 'IP lawyer' - Ambit is a tiny company and its easy to file a trademark yourself.
I imagine they wont challenge Burgtec as they have rights due to previous use and Burgtec wont challenge Ambit if they have a granted trademark so both will continue to use the name.
Amibt are shit heads for doing this though, what a dumb business decision to steal the name of a very well liked company.
They distribute some cool stuff in the EU so I hope this was just a brain fart by them and nothing deliberately shitty.
In which case it is 100% a shit move - you don't think anyone googled 'bartender grip' before they chose the name and went ahead and trademarked it without noticing one of the most well known bike companies was also using it?
Its more likely if they do indeed have an IP lawyer that they advised them to go ahead as the name isnt trademarked by Burgtec so there is little they can do about it, even if they did have the money and motivation to do so.
- Also looks like the used 'barkeeper' for the name of a stem - which is also used by bikeyoke, so someone came first there too, maybe they just dont give a shit?
"ok google- is there a bike grip named bartender"
done.
Same. One thing I like about it, one less or two less things to put on before going out. Odi long neck lock ons grip wet - or anything with a deeper mushroom grip.