Ambit Releases Bartender Grips

Jul 21, 2025
by Ambit Components  

Press Release: Ambit Components


With the launch of our new Ambit Bartender Grips, we’ve finished what we started: a cockpit that doesn’t just perform – it speaks one visual and functional language, from end to end. Designed by us at Ambit and precision-built in the USA by ODI, these grips are the final lock-in to a system made for riders who demand more.

This isn’t just a new product. It’s the last missing piece.

photo

Built by ODI. Designed by Ambit. Made to match.


We partnered with ODI – the gold standard in grip manufacturing – to bring these grips to life. Every pair is made in California using the same materials and processes trusted by elite riders worldwide.

But we didn’t stop at function. We brought our Ambit design DNA to the table – raw, clean, and unmistakable. These grips don’t just feel right – they look like they belong.
photo



photo



• Dual-texture pattern for control and comfort
• Precise feedback, direct trail connection,
and top-tier grip
• Four color options to match any Bartender
cockpit build
• Seamless visual integration with our bars and stem


Bartender Bar – oval-profiled, gravity-tuned carbon

photo


Bartender Stem– stiff, minimalist, ultra-clean

photo


Bartender Grips – made to lock in feel and finish

photo

This is cockpit control – the Ambit way.
Explore the Grips

photo


Press Releases Grips Ambit


Author Info:
AmbitComponents avatar

Member since Nov 15, 2023
9 articles
82 Comments
  • 1201
 I’ve been saying for years, the inability of my cockpit to speak a single visual and functional language has really been holding back my riding. Looking forward to equipping myself with this new system and heading straight to the top of all my local KOMs.
  • 61
 hahahahah
  • 50
 I feel seen. I thought I was the only one.
  • 80
 Hard to ride when the grips don’t know what the stem is doing.
  • 20
 These grips are the perfect shape for when I remove my hand from its masturbatory function to a functional language grip I only have to curl my digits a single micron tighter. #cockpitgoals
  • 20
 That explains my current lack of skill progression. My grips don’t understand what my hands are trying to say. Now if only some company could design pedals that could communicate fluently with my feet, I could stop having happy hour with a tree.
  • 1071
 Burgtec will love the name Bartender
  • 831
 I Ambit shocked they didn't realize this
  • 41
 Tribute grips.
  • 251
 Burgdog got robbed
  • 70
 Burgtec sends over their bouncer and serves up Kensington Court special then celebrates with a round of Adios MuthaFker's on the house.
  • 10
 Was thinking the same when reading this ?
I’m sure Burgtec came up with this first maybe even Minnaar

Could they of not just called it
“Bar-ender”
  • 551
 I know naming products is a bit of a minefield, but I think Burgtec might have something to say about this one
  • 51
 Maybe deliberate? - If not its blatant taking the piss, no company is stupid enough to name a product without a quick google first.

Burgtec probably don't have the legal clout to chase a company in a different country and Burgtec dont have a trademark on it so I suppose that's that if they want to continue to take the piss and use it.
  • 51
 I think they don’t care. Burgtec isn’t exactly huge in the USA. Not that these guys are either…
  • 30
 @justanotherusername: I'm sorry, do you not remember Douchebags?
  • 30
 It's bizarre that Sport Import (Ambit) got the trademark on the word Bartender. They have 2 applications registered January and June this year. It's like their IP lawyer didn't even check anything.

I understand that the Burgtec bartender grip has been around so long and is so well known they don't need a trademark on it to get the Ambit TM cancelled.
  • 50
 @Riggbeck: I didnt know they went for a trademark - that means Ambit are 100% taking the piss in that case, which is massive shit housery.

From my understanding Burgtec would need to file opposition to the trademark, which they probably havent done and wont do as its not going to be worthwhile financially.

Its highly unlikely Ambit have an 'IP lawyer' - Ambit is a tiny company and its easy to file a trademark yourself.

I imagine they wont challenge Burgtec as they have rights due to previous use and Burgtec wont challenge Ambit if they have a granted trademark so both will continue to use the name.

Amibt are shit heads for doing this though, what a dumb business decision to steal the name of a very well liked company.
  • 40
 @justanotherusername: FYI, Ambit is a house brand of the distributor Sport Import GmbH, they are not so small. It is Sport Import that registered the trademark and then used it on the Ambit grips.

They distribute some cool stuff in the EU so I hope this was just a brain fart by them and nothing deliberately shitty.
  • 40
 @Riggbeck: Didn't know that - thanks for the info.

In which case it is 100% a shit move - you don't think anyone googled 'bartender grip' before they chose the name and went ahead and trademarked it without noticing one of the most well known bike companies was also using it?

Its more likely if they do indeed have an IP lawyer that they advised them to go ahead as the name isnt trademarked by Burgtec so there is little they can do about it, even if they did have the money and motivation to do so.

- Also looks like the used 'barkeeper' for the name of a stem - which is also used by bikeyoke, so someone came first there too, maybe they just dont give a shit?
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: agree...a shit move that is! why would you do this? isn´t the world not hectic enough currently...sometimes you just need to invest 5 more minutes in being creative and coming up with your own ideas...pffff...
  • 430
 My favourite part is the whole press release talking about "seamless visual integration" and then you get to the end where it shows all the products together and none of the colours match. Perfect!
  • 90
 The black seem to be pretty close at least. I know I've always struggled with this in the past. lol
  • 40
 @src248 LOL “sEaMLesS vIsUaL InTeGraTiON”. Company sticks in janky clip art looking photos. I do like the weird handle bar shim thing. Nothing says seamless quite like extra handlebar pieces.
  • 50
 The orange grip/ stem color contrast is particularly striking.
  • 390
 Who is Armpit and why are they making a press release for ODI grips lol
  • 90
 Glad I’m not the only one who reads the name as armpit
  • 40
 I'll 3rd this, I thought it said armpit as well.
  • 30
 They lock in to your armpit and feel fresh. For that stretched out hands free Superman position.
  • 301
 one google search wouldve ended countless mockery

"ok google- is there a bike grip named bartender"

done.
  • 181
 or maybe its pronounced bart ender to reduce confusion...
  • 231
 @hhaaiirryy: then it should be called the sideshow bob
  • 120
 @hhaaiirryy: named after Barten Der... the famous Dutch MTBer from the 90s
  • 30
 @hhaaiirryy: or maybe they ask bryceland what his pro model was called thought he said Bart ender
  • 271
 Why does the site look like trash on my phone now? Pressing the mobile button at the bottom does nothing.
  • 70
 I thought it was some problem with phone!
  • 200
 Stole a name and got someone else to make em... please take my money
  • 170
 And an AI generated press release… The trifecta.
  • 180
 Kinda disrespectful to the GOAT don't ya think
  • 70
 And Josh.
  • 151
 This industry really is lead by flat brimmed hat wearing dullards isn’t it?
  • 60
 The same guys that have been working in the industry for decades because they can't get a job outside the industry. That's why they keep designing and making the exact same parts over and over again.
  • 140
 Holy AI
  • 120
 That is some grade A quality marketing mumbo jumbo verbal effluent.
  • 10
 Did anyone proof read this shite?
  • 80
 Purple grips but no purple stem, so much for 4 colour options to match any bartender cockpit build, there's nothing about the grips that isn't already out there, and that includes the name, no thickness options either, a dark grey and dark blue would've been better colours, the gum doesn't even look right. When are ODI gonna make their V2 collars in the same colours has their original ones, oil slick isn't for everyone.
  • 90
 I genuinely dont believe they'd never heard of Burgtech's grips
  • 80
 I don't believe they have heard of something called an online search engine.
  • 20
 @justanotherusername: too true. It’s a rare project at a bike company to be able to name something, made super frustrating when google shows no active products using the one you settle on…only to have the lawyers tell you some other brand is sitting on it lol
  • 60
 Seems Like they have Not even tried to Check If the bartender Name hast already been used by Another Brand. But i also Wonder how two companys can find this Name suitable for Bike Grips???
  • 60
 I've never understood whether grip makers design grip patterns with gloves or bare hands in mind, because they seem like two very different needs
  • 63
 After years and years, or rather decades of riding with gloves, I tried gloveless a couple of months back. For dry rides at least, I'm surprised to say I won't be going back.
  • 302
 Riding without gloves is the best. Hitting the ground without gloves, less so
  • 50
 @carlitouk:
Same. One thing I like about it, one less or two less things to put on before going out. Odi long neck lock ons grip wet - or anything with a deeper mushroom grip.
  • 40
 @J26z I'm past my hitting the ground days. Old timer chill time now Smile
  • 80
 @VtVolk: A lot of people around here ride up gloveless and then pop them on for the descent
  • 20
 @VtVolk Curiously exactly what I'm running. When winter comes I'll try them in the wet before gloving up.
  • 21
 @korev: Yeah, I ditched riding up with gloves moons ago, but descending without them was a revelation.
  • 20
 @carlitouk: if you think about it, not really a revelation. Does it feel better when you wear a condom?
  • 10
 @carlitouk: also a little dirt on the palms helps if you clam up and are a ball of sweat when you ride, like myself
  • 100
 @pargolf8: no but the protection gives peace of mind on unfamiliar trails.
  • 80
 @L0rdTom: indeed. I wont go gloveless in unfamiliar dirt….
  • 20
 @pargolf8: Weirdly every bit of me sweats like buggery...except it seems, my hands.
  • 10
 @carlitouk: my observation is after trying many grip surface and understanding that less dented or grooved is best gloveless on some grip zones
  • 213
flag thenotoriousmic (Jul 21, 2025 at 9:29) (Below Threshold)
 @L0rdTom: what protection? A glove has never protected a hand in a crash ever. All that happens is you rip your gloves and cut your hands at the same time which is the gateway to gloveless riding. Most of us went gloveless because we’d ripped a glove and ride without them for once and discovered you’ve got more grip and control.
  • 20
 I wish I could ride gloveless, but my hands sweat at any temperature and I have no grip, regardless of the grip I use.
  • 20
 @korev: helps one avoid the glove tan line too
  • 40
 @carlitouk: man, I thought I was too. And then on my second gloveless ride ever I knocked a baby head-sized rock loose, hit the deck, and essentially took a potato-peeler to my palm
  • 10
 @pmhobson: Yikes, sounds nasty! Hope that's now healed up and your back out enjoying it.
  • 60
 I personally would have gone with "G.I. Joe Kung Fu" if I was naming a grip. And yes, I Googled it and no one else is using that name.
  • 50
 Hasbro’s attorneys would have you for breakfast.
  • 80
 So ODI have released some new grips then.
  • 70
 this reminds me I should buy some new ODIs
  • 60
 No prices? Great sign usually!
  • 30
 Where everybody knows your name And they're always glad you came You wanna go where people know People are all the same You wanna go where everybody knows your name
  • 50
 Generic marketing is so tiresome.
  • 20
 There are even plans in the works for a Bartinder option without a clamp on the right grip.
  • 30
 Thought it was called armpit for a moment and said "i need this brand"
  • 40
 Ambit......??
  • 10
 I won't trade my Renthal Kevlar (Made in the UK) for a made in the USA one with a ripped-off name from another brand. That way it's easy to "make America great again."
  • 30
 Oh boy.
  • 42
 oof run them with Lewis brakes for maximum cluelessness







