Amer Sports Sells ENVE to Utah-Based Private Investment Firm

Apr 30, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo

Amer Sports, parent company to ENVE Composites, has announced that they have sold ENVE to PV3, a Utah-based private investment firm.

bigquotesENVE has gone through major changes in the past years. The brand has positive momentum, and we see that it has good potential. However, after a thorough strategic evaluation, we have concluded that the next phase of developments should happen under new ownership. We believe PV3 is the most suitable owner for ENVE to realize and drive its next growth phase.Amer Sports’ Chief Operating Officer Michael Hauge Sørensen

ENVE Composites was founded in 2007 as Edge Composites, changing its name to ENVE Composites in 2010. It is one of a small number of cycling brands to manufacture wheels, components, and bikes in the United States. Amer Sports acquired ENVE in 2016 for $50 million.

In 2016, ENVE moved into its Ogden, Utah based headquarters. The 80,000 square foot building houses engineering, R&D, manufacturing, sales, marketing, customer service, and finance functions.

PV3 is the family holding company of Mark Hancock, a cycling enthusiast. He says they are dedicated to maintaining ENVE’s heritage as a Utah-based manufacturer and leader in composites technology.

bigquotesWe have confidence in the direction ENVE’s management team are taking the company and we want to continue building the brand’s legacy as a performance leader and U.S. manufacturer, while providing the necessary support for continued growth. This is an opportunity to take ENVE to the next level through local Utah ownership. While the current bicycle market is challenging, ENVE is growing based on our product innovation and professional team partnerships.Mark Hancock, Principal of PV3.ENVE’s General Manager Mike Stimola

ENVE's General Manager Mike Stimola was brought on by Amer Sports in January 2023 and the news release says that will continue in his current role and ENVE’s operations will continue as normal. Closing is expected to take place in the next few weeks and the parties will not be disclosing the transaction details.


photo

photo

photo

photo


