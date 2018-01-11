American Classic Calls It Quits... For Now

Here are the facts: A few weeks ago, American Classic closed their factory doors in Taichung. After 35 years in the bike business, the brand seems to be done. Forty workers in Taiwan and the United States have been given severance pay and let go. Their demise is being described as a “cash flow” issue. The brand experienced declining sales in 2016, hoped to bolster things with OE sales and when that didn’t materialize, the funds weren’t there to keep things rolling.
Bill Shook of American Classic... going really wide back in 2013.
Those are the facts—sad, simple and tidy—but they don’t really say much to me about the reality of things. I am, frankly, saddened to see American Classic on the rocks. This isn’t a brand that rolled out “me too” products. Bill Shook, the engineer and founder of American Classic, was never a man at rest. The former national team racer was an absolutely ruthless innovator who was always willing to spit the status quo in the eye.
Bill Shook and American Classic were consistently ahead of the curve when it came to building hyper-light, but surprisingly durable wheelsets. The brand had their glitch moments—I won’t deny that—there were freehub issues at times and sometimes those ultralight aluminum rims could have withstood the hits better... But one thing you could count on Shook to do was to push the limits of things—that was true, even in recent years when you might expect the brand to coast. Instead, they were pushing the limits of wide rims and questioning whether there are better ways
than the conventional Boost 148 approach to build a stronger rear wheel.
Look, a brand doesn’t get to celebrate 35 years in this business because they phone it in.
But if I’m going to be completely candid here, I’ll just say this: Bill Shook and his partner, Ellen Kast, are two of the nicest damned people I’ve met in my life. They are also two of the smartest, wittiest and completely passionate (to the point of nuttiness) people I know when it comes to bikes.
While there is a lot of time and attention spent on cultivating a Brand of Cool in the bike industry, Shook and Kast never, ever gave a crap about any of that. They loved engineering. They loved riding bikes. They loved talking to customers who would wander up into their booth and press Bill Shook for hours about the merits of ceramic bearings or some minute detail about the tooth profile on one of his pawls. Shook and Kast always took the time to listen to those customers. Year in and year out.
Let me tell you: that is a rare damn thing in this world.
I don’t know what’s ultimately in store for the couple or their brand. According to Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, American Classic is currently in negotiations to sell its trademarks and other intellectual property. Bill Shook is reportedly still at it, working away on designs and available for consulting.
While most people are counting American Classic out, I personally hope it’s not the end.
71 Comments
Staaan? (randy marsh voice)
Now enter some random brand scooping up the name as their in-house component company pumping out generic crap with a classic name. Salt in the wound.
Of course hype equals consumers equals capital, but in my mind if two bikes are near identical in price and spec and one company spends more on marketing, purely visual elements like decals and color matching...the less likely I am to buy that bike. In this example I think plugging YT and Canyon into the equation, or Commencal and Canyon, works perfectly.
In my opinion they're all more than sufficient, but canyon has the most ingenious design and attention to detail of the three.
I make no judgement of the current landscape, but hype and good 'gram skills count for a lot.
Seriously: sad to see AC go but won't be surprised to see their work pop up other places in the future.
I had the chance to ride for them this year, and will keep the wheels rolling for another few more! 35 years ain't nothing, and they won't be gone for too long... I can tell you that, they will find a way of a comeback.
Love you guys, you can be proud of what you have built.
I don't know much about the company but I would have sponsored some good athletes. Brought on board some ambassadors who are just as passionate as they are to spread the word.
In order to keep afloat in business is to understand and accept change.
Think we will see a lot of American companies hit by the new tax laws. Companies that manufacture over seas are in the line of fire.
Makes me wonder about brands like Specialized and Intense, will we see carbon frames made in the states or will there be an aluminium revival?
The new tax laws don't contain any additional import taxes (assuming you're talking about the US tax bill).
It’s tough because in a sea of competitive wheelsets you need a dialed marketing plan.
Last year whilst researching wheelsets I struggled to find an 29” Wide Lightning or equivalent from AC that was in stock anywhere.
You hate to see this happen but it will continue.
Separate comment but frame companies are gonna keep feeling the squeeze. YT’s 2018 Jeffsy base model is $2300 which is unprecedented for a proven, high end bike at an “affordable” price point. Ironically it just needs a decent wheelset.
I was assuming it was the i22.5 version which is cheaper and moar flexy but their site shows it as the i30 so damn, that is a nice wheelset to include on a $2300 bike. Yeah I’d take it over an S1 too.
