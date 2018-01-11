INDUSTRY INSIDER

American Classic Calls It Quits... For Now

Jan 11, 2018
by Vernon Felton  
Here are the facts: A few weeks ago, American Classic closed their factory doors in Taichung. After 35 years in the bike business, the brand seems to be done. Forty workers in Taiwan and the United States have been given severance pay and let go. Their demise is being described as a “cash flow” issue. The brand experienced declining sales in 2016, hoped to bolster things with OE sales and when that didn’t materialize, the funds weren’t there to keep things rolling.


American Classic Wide Lightning wheels
Bill Shook of American Classic... going really wide back in 2013.


Those are the facts—sad, simple and tidy—but they don’t really say much to me about the reality of things. I am, frankly, saddened to see American Classic on the rocks. This isn’t a brand that rolled out “me too” products. Bill Shook, the engineer and founder of American Classic, was never a man at rest. The former national team racer was an absolutely ruthless innovator who was always willing to spit the status quo in the eye.

Bill Shook and American Classic were consistently ahead of the curve when it came to building hyper-light, but surprisingly durable wheelsets. The brand had their glitch moments—I won’t deny that—there were freehub issues at times and sometimes those ultralight aluminum rims could have withstood the hits better... But one thing you could count on Shook to do was to push the limits of things—that was true, even in recent years when you might expect the brand to coast. Instead, they were pushing the limits of wide rims and questioning whether there are better ways than the conventional Boost 148 approach to build a stronger rear wheel.

Look, a brand doesn’t get to celebrate 35 years in this business because they phone it in.


American Classic 2017


But if I’m going to be completely candid here, I’ll just say this: Bill Shook and his partner, Ellen Kast, are two of the nicest damned people I’ve met in my life. They are also two of the smartest, wittiest and completely passionate (to the point of nuttiness) people I know when it comes to bikes.

While there is a lot of time and attention spent on cultivating a Brand of Cool in the bike industry, Shook and Kast never, ever gave a crap about any of that. They loved engineering. They loved riding bikes. They loved talking to customers who would wander up into their booth and press Bill Shook for hours about the merits of ceramic bearings or some minute detail about the tooth profile on one of his pawls. Shook and Kast always took the time to listen to those customers. Year in and year out.

Let me tell you: that is a rare damn thing in this world.

I don’t know what’s ultimately in store for the couple or their brand. According to Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, American Classic is currently in negotiations to sell its trademarks and other intellectual property. Bill Shook is reportedly still at it, working away on designs and available for consulting.

While most people are counting American Classic out, I personally hope it’s not the end.

Must Read This Week
Humbled: Mike Levy vs Richie Rude in the Gym - Video
60628 views
Scott Genius 920 - Review
48283 views
Danny Hart Joins Madison Saracen For 2018
46885 views
Aaron Gwin – "As a Racer, You Just Want to Destroy People Every Weekend" - Video
45860 views
How Much Do Looks Matter When You’re Purchasing a Bike? - Pinkbike Poll
45222 views
We've Got Questions: Digging Deep at Enve
41110 views
Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley Sign with Alchemy Bicycles for 2018
37543 views
YT Industries Releases Autobiographical Video, New Branding & 2018 Range
36683 views

71 Comments

  • + 47
 "...the funds weren’t there to keep things rolling." ...slow clap
  • + 8
 "...This isn’t a brand that rolled out “me too” products..."
  • + 1
 Bill could work with Stan
  • + 1
 @steelpolish:
Staaan? (randy marsh voice)
  • + 20
 Could they have been better protected with stronger patents? There were a lot of imitation products ripping off their designs. All the best in the future gentlemen.

Now enter some random brand scooping up the name as their in-house component company pumping out generic crap with a classic name. Salt in the wound.
  • + 14
 Patents are only useful if you have the muscle to defend em. As the patent holder it's totally up to put up the $ to do that if they're infringed upon.
  • + 4
 @schnellmann: Yes correct
  • + 18
 What a bummer. I'm excited to see where they land. I haven't owned any American classic wheels, but I've certainly found Shook's knowledge helpful in evaluating what makes a good wheel.
  • + 10
 Once upon a time hard work and brains were enough, now it’s marketing a media (smoke and mirrors). I think Yt is a prime example, good product, price, hype= cash. Sometimes the good guys don’t win but I hope they make a comeback.
  • + 4
 Agree it sucks about AC but I'm not sure about this time of which you speak when hard work and brains was enough.
  • + 0
 And hype costs money, the more a company spends on hype the less of their overall resources go to things like R&D and prototyping.

Of course hype equals consumers equals capital, but in my mind if two bikes are near identical in price and spec and one company spends more on marketing, purely visual elements like decals and color matching...the less likely I am to buy that bike. In this example I think plugging YT and Canyon into the equation, or Commencal and Canyon, works perfectly.

In my opinion they're all more than sufficient, but canyon has the most ingenious design and attention to detail of the three.

I make no judgement of the current landscape, but hype and good 'gram skills count for a lot.
  • + 11
 How much money you need guys? Let's restart it. I will organise an ICO and I am sure that manny will participate...Wink
  • + 27
 IPO Initial Pinkbike Offering
  • + 10
 You know Crypto is mainstream when it appears in the Pinkbike comments... Wink
  • + 1
 @jamesdunford: I'm in!
  • + 3
 you don't give money to a company that's losing money. that's investing rule number 1
  • + 2
 @makripper: You read the news much? That's how we do things down here.

Seriously: sad to see AC go but won't be surprised to see their work pop up other places in the future.
  • + 2
 Who's Manny?
  • + 8
 That. Fucking. Sucks. Bill Shook, you did some great things, and I know this isn't the end. Can't wait to see what you do next.
  • + 4
 I wasn't so sympathetic to their latest attempts to equalize dish by reducing bracing angle on non-drive side - but I still use a circa 1992 American Classic 27.2 seatpost - is now on my trainer bike.
  • + 1
 This. I just moved my 1991 Am.Classic post from my old college crashaterium bike to my daughter's hardtail. Thanks for the ride Bill Shook!
  • + 2
 I hope to see them survive, but at the same time I am hoping to see Am Classic at blowout pricing. I have never had an issue with any of their products over the years..seat posts, stems, cranks, and hubs have all been on one bike or another since the mid 90's. I still have two of the bottle cages from '95.
  • + 2
 I'm bummed out like many here. @vernonfelton you nailed it here. Nicest people around, always address your concerns when it comes to product feedback.

I had the chance to ride for them this year, and will keep the wheels rolling for another few more! 35 years ain't nothing, and they won't be gone for too long... I can tell you that, they will find a way of a comeback.

Love you guys, you can be proud of what you have built.
  • + 2
 I understand that the two partners didn't care about the "cool" factor but they are not their own customers. To understand how consumers think and want is super important. I like the fact they did listen to people's feedback but without a strong marketing campaign to spread awareness and that "Cool" factor the boat slowly began to sink.

I don't know much about the company but I would have sponsored some good athletes. Brought on board some ambassadors who are just as passionate as they are to spread the word.

In order to keep afloat in business is to understand and accept change.
  • + 2
 Really nice people and thought outside the circle. It is a shame to see them fold. I think they were harmed by Bill’s hubs not having a high enough POE to market well, despite their light weight. Frankly, I think 24 points were adequate and their unique pawl design without springs was neat.
  • + 1
 So bummed! I just built up a set over the summer for my Enduro Mixer. Used the new 3834 rims with boost hubs and they are as light as some of my friends ENVE's (double lay ups mind you...which have cracked mind you). The wheels are super durable and I haven't had to true them up but once after the initial ride. Cody was super helpful as well. I may just have to pick up another set of rims as they come in both 29 and 27.5 which is unusual and what I need. Sorry to see you guys go. There aren't many true innovators like yourselves out there any more. Best of luck if you read this.
  • + 1
 Guess the wheel industry is a tough one especially when you read the previous article on the sub $500 Stan’s S1 review.
Think we will see a lot of American companies hit by the new tax laws. Companies that manufacture over seas are in the line of fire.
Makes me wonder about brands like Specialized and Intense, will we see carbon frames made in the states or will there be an aluminium revival?
  • + 1
 > Think we will see a lot of American companies hit by the new tax laws. Companies that manufacture over seas are in the line of fire.

The new tax laws don't contain any additional import taxes (assuming you're talking about the US tax bill).
  • + 1
 I love my AC All Mountain Wheelset. I don't love the hub engagement compared to my i9 wheelset but they are light, durable and ride phenomenal. I wish they would have been more willing to design their rims around other hubs. Wide lightning paired up with some i9/hope hubs would be awesome!
  • + 1
 Disappointing news. I started using their seatposts and bottle cages in the early 90s racing on the road. Still have a ti spindled BB from them in my parts box, and a few hub sets. I agree that they are some of the best folks in the industry. Had many good chats will Bill at Interbike over the years. Best of luck Bill and Ellen! Los
  • + 2
 as sad is it is to see businesses close, they have no one to blame but themselves! They were not meeting the needs of the consumer like that other brands out there in the market!
  • + 4
 Yep. Know of them for years but never thought to buy anything. "While there is a lot of time and attention spent on cultivating a Brand of Cool in the bike industry, Shook and Kast never, ever gave a crap about any of that..." Unfortunately, you can't just have a good product these days. Gotta have the marketing to back it up.
  • + 1
 did i miss where they blamed anyone at all?
  • + 3
 I have the most durable, fastest wheelset I've ever owned from Amclassic from 2008 and its still kicking ass. Sad to see them go.
  • + 4
 Bummed to hear this. The lightest and longest rolling hubs in my quiver bear the "American Classic" name.
  • + 2
 i love my american classics 26". inexpensive light and strong, pick all three. I was just looking at getting a pair of 27.5 wheels from them. Bummer, thanks for the great product.
  • + 3
 From one geologist to another, they rocked!
  • + 1
 I hope this is not a result of the massive amount of new "standards"...where nobody (exept the largest) can afford to have all hub options of all wheel sizes in stock all over the globe. What a SHAME for the whole industry if so.
  • + 1
 loved my ac hubs. prolly had 10 sets over the years. never had any issues. always the lightest and affordable. easy to adjust if needed, but rarely needed. still runnin a couple sets.
  • + 3
 Sad news, but thanks, Bill and Ellen, for the 35 years.
  • + 1
 Dang. I just order axle conversions to update some Terrain wheels for back ups. I guess Bike Bling won't be filling that order.
  • + 1
 Great products sub-par marketing and sales force. I tried ordering a few over the years and was always ignored or hung out on some technicality.
  • + 1
 Sad to hear that but a smart company would pick up all the talent at American Classics. Good people is hard to come by.
  • + 1
 yes they are....
  • + 1
 Their wide lightning wheels from 2014 are still tough to beat by today's standards. 29mm iw and light as carbon wheels.
  • - 1
 LOL I9 is way better......
  • + 2
 awesome light hubs. will miss this brand.
  • + 2
 Bummer news, AC made great wheel tech.
  • + 2
 A little rebranding would have helped...10 years ago.
  • + 1
 I really liked their rim strips (I think that is shown as the shiny bed of the rims above).
  • + 2
 Always sad to see a company fold that's been around for a while.
  • + 1
 If they allowed online sales from retailers, maybe consumers could buy them and give the "more cash flow"....
  • + 1
 No more AC for Yoann Barelli, sad.
  • + 1
 Always wanted a pair of Wide Lightnings... Sad.
  • + 1
 But you didn’t buy one, right?
  • + 2
 "conventional boost 148"
  • + 1
 Not an american classic end
  • + 1
 Urgh what a shame, my AC wheelset has been great!
  • + 0
 Their attempt at Boost spacing was hilarious
  • - 1
 Maybe Jamis will stop stocking their wheels now.
  • + 0
 never heard of them
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.093708
Mobile Version of Website