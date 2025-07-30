Amflow Enters US Market with Avinox eMTB System

Amflow made quite the splash last year as the first brand to feature DJI's Avinox eDrive System. Though DJI has now spun off Avinox as a separate brand, the motor and battery system remain the most powerful on the market, gaining equal doses of attention and notoriety over the past year.
The Avinox motor can generate 1000W of peak power continuously, having recently deleted the 30-second limiter on that function. With a maximum continuous torque of 105Nm, the motor effectively blurs the line between bicycle and powersport.
|Further improvements include added support for adjusting the order of assist modes and tweaking the display screens even more to your personal liking. Previously, the order of modes was unorthodox, with Eco, the lowest assist mode, sitting in between two more powerful modes. More options for sorting ride data and viewing that data in the app have been implemented as well.
DJI has been scrutinized for going above and beyond stated power limits in certain regions, though. For example, in Germany, the recommended power output for an eMTB is said to be 750 W, but the keyword there is "recommended." Continuous power, though, is legally limited to 250 W with a top speed of 25 km/h in the E.U..
The lines blur in North America, too, because Canada and the United States have different limits on their definitions of Class 1 E-bikes too. Canada has set a power limit to 500 W nationwide, but that changes throughout the U.S.. In California, and most states, the legal power limit is 750 W, but that increases to 1000 W in six states. Florida and Mississippi have no ruling on the maximum power output of an e-bike that can be pedalled.
The various rules and the influx of more powerful eMTBs mean that good trail etiquette and self-regulation are more important than ever in order to maintain trail access.
For those who live in states that allow for such a device to be used, you can now purchase the Amflow PL directly from their website. With two build kits and four sizes, the brand is making a full push into the market.
The geometry aims squarely at the middle of the road, though the sizing does skew towards the larger end of the spectrum. There are no geometry adjustments to note, though you can swap the rear wheel between 29" and 27.5".For full details on the geometry, suspension, and ride quality of the Amflow bike and Avinox motor, head over to Matt Beer's long-term review.
Both models available for purchase feature the same motor, battery, and frame details, with only the build kits differing. Both bikes come with Amflow-branded wheels and cockpit, as well a Maxxis EXO/EXO+ tires. Build weights start at 19.2kg / 42.3lbs.
The legal gray area surrounding eMTBs like this continues to pose a challenge for trail organizations all over the country, and is sure to evolve as the technology proliferates in the market.
Well seeing as none of my local trails allow ebikes but 1/10 bikes is an ebike. And im already seeing throttle ebikes on the trails im just going to go ahead and say we have a 0% chance at self regulation.
And if you even try to bring it up to the group of bro-brahs doing ebike power laps you just get called "privileged" or "able bodied" or they say "you'll understand when you're old".
Getting called "privileged" by the white 45 year old who just rolled up in his $200k sprinter van to ride his $12k ebike on NON motorized trails just perfectly sums up how brainwashed ebikers and our whole culture has become.
Why is it sooo bad to just want to preserve non-motorized experiences?
BTW I also ride motos and the moment we start to accept things like "30 second throttle overides" for ebikes, which is 100% coming..I'll be on the local singletrack on my 300 2 stroke and it'll be all your fault.
if you suggest maybe they just... walk their bike over a feature they can't ride... they look either totally confused or they get super defensive about how 'trails should be for everybody'.
I 100% agree ebikes have their place. And they are a net positive. But im angry that the industry as a whole is doing nothing to ensure we adopt ebikes in a responsible and sustainable way. Instead we're just supposed to be okay with totally ignoring rules and pushing boundaries just because ebikes are fun?
Its an insanely slippery slope and were already seeing the consequences.
Now we have a disclaimer about “legal grey area” and pleas for trail etiquette while talking about how this motor has essentially raised the bar and made everything else obsolete. The arms race has only just begun.
Guess all the grumpy/poor/abelist losers were right after all.
I can't believe this is real. Lots of ebikers riding the wrong way up downs etc. but thankfully trail etiquette is mostly quite high around here. I only get miffed at ebikers outta jealousy ha
Everytime anyone on illegal sections of trails that are hike-only? emtb.
The issue is no one knows that, bike shops aren't educating because they want the sale, the forest service is non-existent with zero enforcement, so you get all these lazy f*cks riding trails illegally.
What scares me is the possibility that builders will be forced to make only motorized trails in the forest because E-bikers think they deserve to be there.
Next thing you know , you have to share all legal trails with motos and E-bikes. Its already happening in the Black Hills and its disgusting.
We are losing our sport and terrain to the motos and the industry is only accelerating it because they truly don't give an F.
your moto makes about 100x the power of even the highest powered pedal assist bikes. So making that leap is not just disengenuous, it's not even remotely clever. I ride 50/50 e and amish.....guess what isn't noticeable on either!? trail wear.....it's the same same, and the wear that does happen happens on the descent, witch is the same. If you want to say the eeb is heavier so does more wear, you best get a scale at the bottom the trail system and make sure no one had too much to eat today!
TLDR: this fight is long ago done. The Never-E crowd lost by unanamous decision. Get over it and live your life.
ebike haters are just luddite-lite at this point. drawing some arbitrary line in the technological sand. It's a strange place to make a stand IMO
Do you realize that one horsepower is 750W?
This means these bikes can maintain 1.25 horsepower with a system weight of about 200 lbs.
They don't belong on non-motorized motorized trails.
I also hike and backpack. I love the outdoors. There's a time and place for all activities, even ebikes. But ebikes (aka motorized vehicles) do NOT belong on the same trails as non motorized sports.
We could have had it all. You're regular class bike could live side by side on non motorized trails without issue. But we're blowing past that boundary so fast that I fear all wheeled activities will be lost on many trails. All because of bikes like this and braid de*d people such as yourself.
It sounds you just think it should be a free for all on all trails? If so, dont get upset when I roost your face off with my moto
It bums me out that on multi-use trails, I get asked if my MTB has a motor or not. Seems like the general public sees bikes with suspension and big tires and automatically think "motor," it all doesn't bode well for increasing future NON-MOTORIZED access for bikes.
Sure all of those interactions are fun, have had lots of similar "where is the motor" jokes. It's just sad that in some areas, eebs are becoming the default...speaking to @snakeplant's original point about blowing past "non-motorized" boundaries.
Ebikes like this are perfect fuel for the Sierra Club, Wilderness Society, etc., to maintain the Forest Service's 1984 ban on MTBs in wilderness areas, or even reduce the access we currently have in national forests, special recreation areas, etc.
We can't realistically expect anyone to take our MTB advocacy groups seriously if they ignore (or even encourage via events/demos) e-bikes where they aren't technically allowed, which is exactly what is happening now.
so please explain how you can have 20% the HP but 1200% the TQ with this equation!? I am not going to show you the math, but to do what you're saying, we would need an RPM number that would make an F-22 engine jealous.
also, most MTB in the UK is E at this point. you lost. stfu
you know, since it sucks so much here.
Sitting here in New Zealand reading all these heated takes on what might happen just blows my mind. Honestly? It's been a total non-event. Sorry, team.
All we're seeing is more people out riding bikes. And hey, that can't possibly be a good thing… right?
Another example is a trailbuilder that started the trail system where I currently live, he is 81 years old and shred his ebike with his grand kids. Its the only way he can still get up the trails because his knees wouldn't let him otherwise.
dam it.
I don't have an eeb and don't want one, but you can ride them anywhere you can ride a normal bike here in the UK and it's not really a problem TBH.
We ride our normal bikes where we're not "allowed" to, because the rules are stupid and outdated.
without speed, the torque is derisory
Avinox 100 Nm for engime 100 rpm !
Honda CRF torque max = 5000 rpm ?
the primary concern is that a lot of motorized bike users are abusing trails and creating unnecessary conflict. if you add on top of that a bad attitude about being even remotely educated on good trail etiquette, it creates the potential for all varieties of wheeled access to be banned or restricted (even though the vast majority of riders are being cool).
Where I ride no one cares, we are just glad to see people get out. Our ride group went from 8 people to about 25 once ebikes came out. It opened so many doors for new riders. We have some ex moto guys in the 60s that can now hang with us, some guys wife's can now ride with us, even the OG guys from the group all got ebikes and we can get together and bust out 15-20 miles once a week. The trails stay clear because they are being riden so much more. Everyone just meets up once a week, some on ebikes, some on anologe, no one cares. We all go out and rip it up, have a ln after ride beer, and do it again next week.
It has completely revived the bike scene here.
At least In my area it has been nothing but a positive .
-Self-regulation is never going to be 100% and that's not the expectation. most people will do the right thing when given the opportunity, just because some don't doesn't make it all pointless.
-It doesn't matter what their justification is for the experience they want to have. Yea, there are some shitty "bro-brahs" on the trails riding bike and e-bikes. that comes with the territory, just avoid them if they aren't your crowd.
-Not sure why race or age needed to be brought into this. you'll see this behavior with all income levels, ages and races.
-What exactly are you trying to preserve? no one is forcing you ride an ebike. What about an e-bike threatens you or your experience on the trail?
There are larger questions at play here though around trail access, specifically around Forest Service designation of "motorized" vs. "Non motorized," and the impact of ebikes on how the general public views mountain bikes overall.
Maybe ebikes will get enough new people on bikes that publiv sentiment will chance, this will eventually become a non-issue, and bike associations will have more influence than Sierra Club or Wilderness Society. That'd sure be neat.
I just don't necessarily see that happening anytime soon.
A lot of the replies here are missing the point of this original comment...which is more about the "slippery slope" of motorized ebikes potentially challenging access (or future wilderness access) for all of us.
I'm all for ebikes for less-abled people, or getting older folks out and about. Great use case.
We fought this battle back in the 90’s and lost, we need to get more people on our side e-motor or not to get access back.
Quiet, eco friendly electric bikes and mountain bikes can give us the edge in numbers we need to have an actual voice in the conversation.
Be kind to your trails and other users, volunteer to build and maintain trails, teach the new and young how to have fun and preserve at the same time.
It’s supposed to be a fun freeing sport, let’s keep it that way.
please to educate
Sure, there are haters hating just to hate. But there are also some "haters" that understand how slow the gov't moves, therefore we should approach e-bikes a bit more cautiously so-as not to risk current (and future) access.
The one point I hadn't thought of was e-bikes getting more people on "our side" to get more access through stronger MTB advocacy groups, which is definitely a good thing.
Maybe more e-bikes like this pushing "Class 1" boundaries is what it takes to change, who knows? But as you said...gov't is slow to change on policies like this, but also quick to shut down access to specific areas.
If the industry attempted a standardized size, it would quickly split into two; one for lightweight SL bikes, and a one for full size bikes. Then in line style Motors like TQ will come up with another standard, and it will quickly devolve into standards hell.
theres lots of "global" engines that are used in dozens and dozens of different cars, across brands....and indeed, the mounts are universal.
a chevy with a chevy engine doesn't need to be universal as the same company makes both components.
this wasn't a well thought out reply on your part.
They are going after the 88%
The emtb riders I know are more interested in full power rides (85-100nm and 600-750W) with more range and less weight. People forget that most emtb riders are also (or at least used to be) normal mtb riders, and they originally chose to get in to mountain biking over dirt biking for a reason. I think this is where the future of emtb's is heading, not some out of control apocalyptic power arms race.
Everyone with the frontal lobe development of an 8 year old is clamoring for this thing, and they all assume it is legal to ride everywhere a regular bike is legal simply because it has pedals.
When the lycra dude came up behind you it was the law of the jungle.
He is clearly better than you.
What we have now is law of lithium.
exactly the way it should be. Unless you are also advocating for electronically limiting all automobiles to 85mph(the fastest posted speed limit in the country).
see, your position is one rooted in centralized control, and that's antithetical to the american ideal. just STFU already and go on with your drab life....
Canada needs to redefine what an ebike is cause none of the brands standard ebikes are max 500watts they all are technically illegal in Canada. That doesnt change that wattage is a dumb way of measuring these. Wattage only give you what the electrical power capacity of the motor not real world performance such as acceleration and climbing ability.
Personally I think it should be based on max torque output, top speed and if it has pedals and can be pedalled without the motor on. Make it like max 90nM of torque, motor has to cut out at 32km/hr, or whatever makes the most sense.
Amflow also has GPS connectivity to the GNSS satellites so it could just be programmed to recognize where the bike is and lock out the settings to the legal requirements of the area. Though we all know people will cry "but my freedumb" if the system locks to an area.
I like how a performant Chinese motor has broken the USA's free market, that now is high on régulations of the market..
The times are changing..
It’s the same damn e-bike as five years ago — just a bit more modern technically. It’s not a moped, not a motorcycle. It weighs a freaking 20 kilos / 44 lbs. What are you even talking about? Trail destruction? Seriously?
Steep ups basically. I think they're brilliant whatever you wanna ride them on. I call it "training" which is another thing we can get nostalgic about. Remember that?
Watch this space, ebikes are about to get smashed with overly prescriptive but necessary knee jerk reforms as there are so many ebikes obviously tuned and/or ignorant on the public paths and the regulations around the city they are visible and now under scrutiny.
And I really would not like to be the seller of these vehicles that were involved because the threat of the families taking civil actions will be horrendous. Imagine trying to sell a high powered emoto or ebike and show how you protected the public as you put it through the till.
Or maybe there is just a bigger % of a*sholes riding bikes in the US?
When you are slow grinding at 2-3 mph even someone passing you at 8 mph feels crazy fast.
Most of the hate for eBikes is the "earn your turns crowd". And they enjoyed that mountain biking was exclusive.
You build an excellent trail in a hard to get to area that takes fitness. It's ridden by the "right" people.
As soon as that trail is more accessible then "wrong" type of people are riding it.
It's all opinions about who gets to do what and who has really earned the right.
Very little has to do with any speed limits.
Not hard to meet the same standard of garbage.
The wiring / repairability of eBikes is basically disposable.
From my perspective - got my first mountain bike in 1997, took an 8-10 year break in there to focus on other interests - the mountain bike industry currently makes me think of the ouroboros metaphor. Don’t sweat it, I had to look up the name of a snake eating its own tail too.
I am very likely completely wrong on this one; at 46 I find myself generally less convicted by my beliefs with each passing year. But I am not completely convinced that the industry’s ticket to a larger economic market is necessarily via increasingly larger motors and ever more manicured trails. Mountain biking is hard, and it’s kind of dangerous. I am not sure you can engineer those variables completely out of the equation, without shedding participants at the other end of the spectrum and also creating all kinds of conflict with other outdoor user groups. Skiing has the benefit of density; you can pack a lot of revenue onto a piste. Climbing has the gym environment where you can control most of the risks traditionally associated with mountaineering.
But you can still f*ck yourself up on a pumptrack.
Hopefully I am just a wrong old man, and we can all get along pursuing our own preferred forms of outdoor experiences. And hopefully everyone who wants to work in the industry can afford to make it financially worthwhile.
But one thing I personally know, is that after a spring of -finally- learning how to use a splitboard, I have felt a little flat about contemporary mountain biking, and have spent most of the season ragging around a hardtail, seeking out old non-bike specific trails that seem out of fashion, or traipsing through the woods trying to sniff out steep unsanctioned lines.
I’ve had the chance to directly compare it to a Bosch CX Gen 5-equipped bike, and honestly, the DJI Avinox system feels like a generation ahead in many ways. Here's what stood out to me:
Motor noise: The Avinox is significantly quieter under power. There’s some gearbox rattle when coasting downhill, but during actual pedaling it’s super quiet.
Modulation: Power delivery feels more refined and natural, especially on technical climbs.
User interface: The integrated display in the top tube and the minimalist remote are incredibly well-designed — intuitive, clean, and futuristic.
Performance: The power and responsiveness are on another level. The bike climbs like a goat and still feels very much like a mountain bike, not a moped.
Honestly, it’s a bit surprising how little Pinkbike attention the bike has gotten so far. I get that DJI is a newcomer to the bike world, but they’ve clearly done their homework. This system feels polished and innovative right out of the gate.
The hype is real — at least in my case.
