Powered by Outside

Amflow Enters US Market with Avinox eMTB System

Jul 30, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  
Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.

Amflow made quite the splash last year as the first brand to feature DJI's Avinox eDrive System. Though DJI has now spun off Avinox as a separate brand, the motor and battery system remain the most powerful on the market, gaining equal doses of attention and notoriety over the past year.

The Avinox motor can generate 1000W of peak power continuously, having recently deleted the 30-second limiter on that function. With a maximum continuous torque of 105Nm, the motor effectively blurs the line between bicycle and powersport.

From our recent article highlighting the updates to the Avinox system:
bigquotesFurther improvements include added support for adjusting the order of assist modes and tweaking the display screens even more to your personal liking. Previously, the order of modes was unorthodox, with Eco, the lowest assist mode, sitting in between two more powerful modes. More options for sorting ride data and viewing that data in the app have been implemented as well.

DJI has been scrutinized for going above and beyond stated power limits in certain regions, though. For example, in Germany, the recommended power output for an eMTB is said to be 750 W, but the keyword there is "recommended." Continuous power, though, is legally limited to 250 W with a top speed of 25 km/h in the E.U..

The lines blur in North America, too, because Canada and the United States have different limits on their definitions of Class 1 E-bikes too. Canada has set a power limit to 500 W nationwide, but that changes throughout the U.S.. In California, and most states, the legal power limit is 750 W, but that increases to 1000 W in six states. Florida and Mississippi have no ruling on the maximum power output of an e-bike that can be pedalled.

The various rules and the influx of more powerful eMTBs mean that good trail etiquette and self-regulation are more important than ever in order to maintain trail access.

For those who live in states that allow for such a device to be used, you can now purchase the Amflow PL directly from their website. With two build kits and four sizes, the brand is making a full push into the market.

Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
I would assume the DJI branding will no longer be present on the head units.
Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
Same goes for the motor case.

photo

The geometry aims squarely at the middle of the road, though the sizing does skew towards the larger end of the spectrum. There are no geometry adjustments to note, though you can swap the rear wheel between 29" and 27.5".

For full details on the geometry, suspension, and ride quality of the Amflow bike and Avinox motor, head over to Matt Beer's long-term review.

Both models available for purchase feature the same motor, battery, and frame details, with only the build kits differing. Both bikes come with Amflow-branded wheels and cockpit, as well a Maxxis EXO/EXO+ tires. Build weights start at 19.2kg / 42.3lbs.

photo
Amflow PL Carbon | $7,499 USD. Fox Performance suspension, SRAM Eagle 70 Transmission drivetrain, Magura MT5 brakes, Amflow alloy wheels, KS Rage-i seatpost.

photo
Amflow PL Carbon Pro | $10,199 USD. Fox Factory suspension, SRAM XO Transmission drivetrain, Magura MT7 brakes, Amflow carbon wheels, Fox Transfer seatpost.

The legal gray area surrounding eMTBs like this continues to pose a challenge for trail organizations all over the country, and is sure to evolve as the technology proliferates in the market.
For more information, head over to Amflow's website.

Regions in Article
United States

Posted In:
Industry News eMTB Press Releases Amflow Dji


Author Info:
Dario-DiGiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
380 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
91458 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
64907 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
55221 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
47751 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
36802 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
36630 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
31082 views
Does Red Bull Rampage Need to Change? - An Interview With Tarek Rasouli
30528 views

254 Comments
  • 29758
 "...good trail etiquette and self-regulation are more important than ever in order to maintain trail access"

Well seeing as none of my local trails allow ebikes but 1/10 bikes is an ebike. And im already seeing throttle ebikes on the trails im just going to go ahead and say we have a 0% chance at self regulation.

And if you even try to bring it up to the group of bro-brahs doing ebike power laps you just get called "privileged" or "able bodied" or they say "you'll understand when you're old".

Getting called "privileged" by the white 45 year old who just rolled up in his $200k sprinter van to ride his $12k ebike on NON motorized trails just perfectly sums up how brainwashed ebikers and our whole culture has become.

Why is it sooo bad to just want to preserve non-motorized experiences?

BTW I also ride motos and the moment we start to accept things like "30 second throttle overides" for ebikes, which is 100% coming..I'll be on the local singletrack on my 300 2 stroke and it'll be all your fault.
  • 9031
 amen. blows my mind that middle aged wealthy white dudes think they are an oppressed minority because... they aren't allowed to act like wealthy teens w/ Surrons. The other 'oppressed minority' we have been seeing on our no-moto/no-ebike trails.
  • 423
 classic tragedy of the commons situation. we don't have that exact issue where i live (trails are either off limits to all bikes or ok for all bikes) but we do have an issue with people cutting corners, riding around trail features or just burning in new lines by repeatedly riding it. often, those become the 'new' trail because they're almost always easier or faster and the majority of riders take the path of least resistance.
  • 371
 @twonsarelli: yeah we have had issues with gravel riders cutting b lines all over mtb trails because they can't handle green level rock gardens, etc, and they dont' want to be limted to fireroads.

if you suggest maybe they just... walk their bike over a feature they can't ride... they look either totally confused or they get super defensive about how 'trails should be for everybody'.
  • 549
 I'm all for inclusivity and I think that enabling physically challenged people to get mountain biking is probably the best reason of all to use an ebikes, but the power outputs are silly. I go to trails which used to be great and just get a constant stream of fat kids in turbo mode going at a speed Pidcock couldn't sustain. These trails were never designed with that sort of pace in mind. It feels like the sport I love is being hijacked by bros wanting a thrill.
  • 410
 @totaltoads: yeah, precisely. there was a time when i had to get off my bike half a dozen times to finish my favorite trail. it took me most of a season to figure out how to clear everything. i don't go down to the gym and request they lower the basketball hoops to 7 feet so i can dunk. either develop the skills to ride all of the trail or admit that you just can't do it and walk where necessary. no one is going to give you a hard time. riding in your own 'easy' line is not the answer, though.
  • 3068
flag poozank (Jul 30, 2025 at 10:22) (Below Threshold)
 So someone riding 8mph up a trail on a ebike vs 3mph on a pedal bike makes it ok for you to take out a dirtbike? Such a logical leap. Pedal assist is a net positive for the sport gets way more people out on bikes and if you haven't noticed its one of the few things propping the industry up at the moment.
  • 366
 @poozank: If the rules dont matter to them, why should they matter to me? Its okay for ebikers to ignore the law because they don't agree with it? But not for me?

I 100% agree ebikes have their place. And they are a net positive. But im angry that the industry as a whole is doing nothing to ensure we adopt ebikes in a responsible and sustainable way. Instead we're just supposed to be okay with totally ignoring rules and pushing boundaries just because ebikes are fun?

Its an insanely slippery slope and were already seeing the consequences.
  • 312
 This is what pinkbike and the rest of the bike media wanted. “Inclusivity” and “more bikes are better”

Now we have a disclaimer about “legal grey area” and pleas for trail etiquette while talking about how this motor has essentially raised the bar and made everything else obsolete. The arms race has only just begun.

Guess all the grumpy/poor/abelist losers were right after all.
  • 264
 Getting called "privileged" by the white 45 year old who just rolled up in his $200k sprinter van to ride his $12k ebike on NON motorized trails just perfectly sums up how brainwashed ebikers and our whole culture has become."

I can't believe this is real. Lots of ebikers riding the wrong way up downs etc. but thankfully trail etiquette is mostly quite high around here. I only get miffed at ebikers outta jealousy ha
  • 337
 Bingo. We already have the designation "non motorized trails" why do ebikes not count when they do in fact have a motor. This bike is an excellent example that if you allow ebikes, there is no limit.
  • 41
 @poozank: You may have missed the fact that this thing can easily be set to do 28mph. It's just a setting on the head unit. That plus turbo mode and you're rocketing up trails if you wanted to.
  • 194
 @jesse-effing-edwards: It's not here. Last year I was doing trail work with a group of 5. building some drainage and fixing erosion. In about three hours a dozen people came by. All the analog mtbers stopped, said hi, thanked us. The ebiker blew through us at 15mph and told us to get out of the way. These are trails on which ebikes are illegal.

Everytime anyone on illegal sections of trails that are hike-only? emtb.
  • 225
 @tgent: US forest service considers all e-bikes motorized and are not allowed on non-motorized trails. Makes perfect sense.

The issue is no one knows that, bike shops aren't educating because they want the sale, the forest service is non-existent with zero enforcement, so you get all these lazy f*cks riding trails illegally.

What scares me is the possibility that builders will be forced to make only motorized trails in the forest because E-bikers think they deserve to be there.

Next thing you know , you have to share all legal trails with motos and E-bikes. Its already happening in the Black Hills and its disgusting.

We are losing our sport and terrain to the motos and the industry is only accelerating it because they truly don't give an F.
  • 1714
 As a 48 y/o male training / racing XC this year, I've had the privilege of passing e-bikers on flat fire roads, that are maxed out at 20mph. As I pass them at 23-24 mph, I'm grinning ear to ear. You're welcome!
  • 129
 @AppleJack76: what's really funny is when they think they're cool and smoke you on the climb, just to get dropped on the descent because the governor kicks in and pedaling is hard.
  • 141
 @AppleJack76: Not anymore, spesh did the class 3 (28mph) toggle with the gen 4 levo and now Avinox. Soon other manufactures will follow suit.
  • 1829
flag VelkePivo (Jul 30, 2025 at 11:44) (Below Threshold)
 @totaltoads: what if a non-white guy acts the same? What will your anti-white racist mind do then? Implode?
  • 125
 @totaltoads: No offence but there are way more MTB riders cutting b-lines. They give you the same look you speak of when you try to explain to them about riding trails within there limit.
  • 3431
 nuance, sanity, logic seemed to have been replaced in your head with hyperbole and binary thinking.


your moto makes about 100x the power of even the highest powered pedal assist bikes. So making that leap is not just disengenuous, it's not even remotely clever. I ride 50/50 e and amish.....guess what isn't noticeable on either!? trail wear.....it's the same same, and the wear that does happen happens on the descent, witch is the same. If you want to say the eeb is heavier so does more wear, you best get a scale at the bottom the trail system and make sure no one had too much to eat today!

TLDR: this fight is long ago done. The Never-E crowd lost by unanamous decision. Get over it and live your life.
  • 1929
flag Mtbdialed (Jul 30, 2025 at 11:52) (Below Threshold)
 @peterknightuk: dude.....the sport was CREATED BY BROS WANTING A THRILL!

ebike haters are just luddite-lite at this point. drawing some arbitrary line in the technological sand. It's a strange place to make a stand IMO
  • 218
 @Mtbdialed: you think he has a 125 horsepower moto?

Do you realize that one horsepower is 750W?

This means these bikes can maintain 1.25 horsepower with a system weight of about 200 lbs.

They don't belong on non-motorized motorized trails.
  • 12
 @masterpai: Time to hit the gym to get quads like Jay Cutler.
  • 1114
 An article about a new motorized pedal assist bike being released in the USA and it takes exactly 2 comments to bring it about a specific race... well PB warriors, at least you're consistent.
  • 245
 @Mtbdialed: I'll fight for non-motorized recreation for as long as I can. I ride mtb, I ride moto, I 4x4, I even fly air-planes.

I also hike and backpack. I love the outdoors. There's a time and place for all activities, even ebikes. But ebikes (aka motorized vehicles) do NOT belong on the same trails as non motorized sports.

We could have had it all. You're regular class bike could live side by side on non motorized trails without issue. But we're blowing past that boundary so fast that I fear all wheeled activities will be lost on many trails. All because of bikes like this and braid de*d people such as yourself.
  • 91
 @Mtbdialed: So you're saying I should be able to ride my moto on the local non motorized hiking trails? Because fun fact those trails were originally created by motos..

It sounds you just think it should be a free for all on all trails? If so, dont get upset when I roost your face off with my moto Smile
  • 45
 @Mtbdialed: Check your math. Compared to a Honda CRF110F, the DJI has 1/5 the horsepower, but 12X the torque.
  • 104
 When I was growing up, there were no mountain bike trails. You had to illegally ride footpaths or illegally build tracks in the woods so yeah some you youngsters are absolutely privileged to have access to the trail networks you have today. We had the same arguments with people who thought bikes shouldn't be allowed off road at all and look where we are. The numbers will speak for themselves eventually though and sooner or later NON motorised NON electric vehicles will be banned from the trails you love so much.
  • 337
flag hardcore-hardtail (Jul 30, 2025 at 12:32) (Below Threshold)
 @traildamo: OK Boomer, Go Fack yourself and stay on your shitty little island.
  • 140
 @hardcore-hardtail: We're still doing Boomer?
  • 20
 Its an ebike. eStart counts.
  • 11
 @totaltoads: brutal!
  • 166
 I’m just glad we’ve finally seen the back of e bikers as whole and they’ve all gone back to the golf courses. Worst era in mountain biking by far. I think we’ll be happy to see them gone especially of our trails. It’s also illegal to ride one pretty much anywhere in the UK as well but that never stopped them.
  • 171
 Only 1/10? Lucky. I swear it's more than 50% here in PNW in places where ebikes aren't "technically" allowed, even though ebike demos are part of events endorsed by local mtb advocacy groups at said locations ("ride the forest roads," they say). It's all pretty weak.

It bums me out that on multi-use trails, I get asked if my MTB has a motor or not. Seems like the general public sees bikes with suspension and big tires and automatically think "motor," it all doesn't bode well for increasing future NON-MOTORIZED access for bikes.
  • 51
 @robotdave: I had a funny moment over the weekend. Came upon a group of four guys on ebikes taking a break at the bottom of a short but tricky, loose, steep section of trail. we said hello to each other and when I got to the top one of them shouts (jokingly) ‘that ebike sure is slim!’
  • 80
 @twonsarelli: "Those legs sure are slim..."

Sure all of those interactions are fun, have had lots of similar "where is the motor" jokes. It's just sad that in some areas, eebs are becoming the default...speaking to @snakeplant's original point about blowing past "non-motorized" boundaries.

Ebikes like this are perfect fuel for the Sierra Club, Wilderness Society, etc., to maintain the Forest Service's 1984 ban on MTBs in wilderness areas, or even reduce the access we currently have in national forests, special recreation areas, etc.

We can't realistically expect anyone to take our MTB advocacy groups seriously if they ignore (or even encourage via events/demos) e-bikes where they aren't technically allowed, which is exactly what is happening now.
  • 66
 BEST COMMENT IN PINKBIKE HISTORY
  • 81
 @nnowak: nah lets bring dirtbikes to ebike trails, ebikers will cope and talk about how dirtbikes are not allowed there, but they do the same to non motorized trails and feel ofended when they are confronted about It.
  • 20
 @traildamo: are you in your 70’s? if so good on you.
  • 55
 @snakeplant: ok. do you also fight equestrian access to non-motorized trails, since they are proven to cause roughly a magnitude more trail damaged and an outsized amount of conflict between user groups?
  • 25
 @snakeplant: My local MTB DH spot is a decomissioned OHV. I wouldn't really have an issue sharing that spot with motos again if trails were directional(All trails should be directional IMO).
  • 44
 @nnowak: that's not how TQ or HP work. HP is just a function of TQ as its HP = (T * RPM) / 5252

so please explain how you can have 20% the HP but 1200% the TQ with this equation!? I am not going to show you the math, but to do what you're saying, we would need an RPM number that would make an F-22 engine jealous.
  • 822
flag Mtbdialed (Jul 30, 2025 at 16:22) (Below Threshold)
 @thenotoriousmic: it's illegal to have an opinion in your shithole country, so having an ebike be illegal is not that serious. lol. enjoy showing your ID to buy a f*cking kitchen knife!!!!

also, most MTB in the UK is E at this point. you lost. stfu
  • 31
 @Jtstar: I feel like it some mornings bud, some blokes I ride with are over 70 though and still send lines people half their age think twice about.
  • 169
 @Mtbdialed: you are correct. Things have gone badly wrong in this country and we’re now living in an authoritarian dystopian shit hole but at least it’s not America.
  • 93
 Are you the guy that throws the " racist" tag about but feel it's important to mention " white 45 year old" ?
  • 97
 @thenotoriousmic: lol. I truly hope you keep espousing that line, as we need all the help we can get to keep the worlds hordes from trying to get in here, through any means necessary.

you know, since it sucks so much here.
  • 384
 E-bikes are welcome on pretty much every trail here in NZ. Hate to bust the fake news, but the sun came up this morning, the trails are still here, and—spoiler alert—they look great.

Sitting here in New Zealand reading all these heated takes on what might happen just blows my mind. Honestly? It's been a total non-event. Sorry, team.

All we're seeing is more people out riding bikes. And hey, that can't possibly be a good thing… right?
  • 182
 I'm a trail boulders and my friend who was an OG trail builder for 30+ years had bone cancer. The doctors gave him 7-8 months to live but he outlive that by 5 years, we all think that what allowed him to do that was his ebike. We had a celebration for him a few months before he passed where he was riding his ebike one last time with the community before he died.

Another example is a trailbuilder that started the trail system where I currently live, he is 81 years old and shred his ebike with his grand kids. Its the only way he can still get up the trails because his knees wouldn't let him otherwise.
  • 40
 @totaltoads: i ALWAYS get reprimended for commenting but you can make this about racism and its all A-okay?

dam it.
  • 100
 @bretthudson: yep, same story over here here in South Australia. It's all good.
  • 50
 the problem is not the e-bike but the idiot who rides...
  • 60
 Why are ebikes banned there? Do you feel it's based on a genuine reason?
I don't have an eeb and don't want one, but you can ride them anywhere you can ride a normal bike here in the UK and it's not really a problem TBH.
We ride our normal bikes where we're not "allowed" to, because the rules are stupid and outdated.
  • 21
 @nnowak: @nnowak:
without speed, the torque is derisory
Avinox 100 Nm for engime 100 rpm !
Honda CRF torque max = 5000 rpm ?
  • 110
 @bretthudson: I concur, no issues here in Canberra. No one on is worried or bothered by e-bikes. Everyone just enjoys being out on the trails.
  • 115
 @watchtower: INTERESTING, it almost sounds like the USA isn't the greatest country in the world after all.....
  • 410
flag thenotoriousmic (Jul 31, 2025 at 5:44) (Below Threshold)
 @Mtbdialed: really bad here but as always it much worse in America. Our crime and murder rates even though worse than they’ve ever been are still worlds away from yours and we have way more freedom and much higher standard of living. Much better education, better working standards way more time of work and more importantly we don’t have your shitty food which is a big one for me. And everything our government does they got the idea of yours.
  • 44
 Spot on, I've often had discussions with lifelong riding friends as to how on earth governments (landowners) allow the cycling industry to sneak motorbikes onto trails where motorised activity is prohibited.
  • 66
 @thenotoriousmic: not to mention our employment rights, womens rights, the absolutely zero likelyhood of being shot at school here and of course the price of eggs....
  • 10
 @hardcore-hardtail: name checks out (and I mostly agree)
  • 91
 @Vince89: one of my main riding buddies is 75 and the only way we can ride together is for him to be on an ebike. it makes it fun for both of us. i don't think anyone is against people riding ebikes.

the primary concern is that a lot of motorized bike users are abusing trails and creating unnecessary conflict. if you add on top of that a bad attitude about being even remotely educated on good trail etiquette, it creates the potential for all varieties of wheeled access to be banned or restricted (even though the vast majority of riders are being cool).
  • 21
 @twonsarelli: There is no reason anyone on the trail should know you're on an ebike outside of the motor noise and the fact that they're probably a fair slower than you on the ups.
  • 61
 @jesse-effing-edwards: yeah, totally. fundamentally, you can be a dickhead on any sort of bike, just like you can be a shit driver in a prius or an F350. i suspect that a lot of newer riders these days are on ebikes. if they don't care to know where/how it is OK to ride and where it isn't, conflicts are more likely to arise. that being said, the vast majority of riders (motorized or muscled) are totally cool. we all know how easily a crap minority can ruin it for everything, though.
  • 83
 @bretthudson: 100% this. I don't understand why this is an issue.

Where I ride no one cares, we are just glad to see people get out. Our ride group went from 8 people to about 25 once ebikes came out. It opened so many doors for new riders. We have some ex moto guys in the 60s that can now hang with us, some guys wife's can now ride with us, even the OG guys from the group all got ebikes and we can get together and bust out 15-20 miles once a week. The trails stay clear because they are being riden so much more. Everyone just meets up once a week, some on ebikes, some on anologe, no one cares. We all go out and rip it up, have a ln after ride beer, and do it again next week.

It has completely revived the bike scene here.
At least In my area it has been nothing but a positive .
  • 61
 @robotdave: There are zero credible reasons not to allow these types of ebikes. It's just elitist, old-school group think, bully tactics, that resist change. Same story, different product.
  • 41
 I'll never understand the outright hate for other groups. I don't hate you for your opinion, you are allowed to have it but I do think you are wrong.

-Self-regulation is never going to be 100% and that's not the expectation. most people will do the right thing when given the opportunity, just because some don't doesn't make it all pointless.

-It doesn't matter what their justification is for the experience they want to have. Yea, there are some shitty "bro-brahs" on the trails riding bike and e-bikes. that comes with the territory, just avoid them if they aren't your crowd.

-Not sure why race or age needed to be brought into this. you'll see this behavior with all income levels, ages and races.

-What exactly are you trying to preserve? no one is forcing you ride an ebike. What about an e-bike threatens you or your experience on the trail?
  • 21
 This is the new DJI motor!!! Coming to a mountain bike trail near you. 🤣

www.facebook.com/share/r/1MjeMtqkSx/?mibextid=wwXIfr
  • 31
 @MTBRiderUknowit: I actually agree with you here. I could care less who rides what.

There are larger questions at play here though around trail access, specifically around Forest Service designation of "motorized" vs. "Non motorized," and the impact of ebikes on how the general public views mountain bikes overall.

Maybe ebikes will get enough new people on bikes that publiv sentiment will chance, this will eventually become a non-issue, and bike associations will have more influence than Sierra Club or Wilderness Society. That'd sure be neat.

I just don't necessarily see that happening anytime soon.

A lot of the replies here are missing the point of this original comment...which is more about the "slippery slope" of motorized ebikes potentially challenging access (or future wilderness access) for all of us.

I'm all for ebikes for less-abled people, or getting older folks out and about. Great use case.
  • 41
 @robotdave: yes the problem is not other mountain bikers (or bikers for you picky folk) but the anti bike groups and anti access groups.
We fought this battle back in the 90’s and lost, we need to get more people on our side e-motor or not to get access back.
Quiet, eco friendly electric bikes and mountain bikes can give us the edge in numbers we need to have an actual voice in the conversation.
Be kind to your trails and other users, volunteer to build and maintain trails, teach the new and young how to have fun and preserve at the same time.
It’s supposed to be a fun freeing sport, let’s keep it that way.
  • 30
 @robotdave: The reason the point was missed is because the original comment is a bit inflammatory. Comments like this are what make it hard to have a rational conversation about the topic. we'd be better off not reacting to these like has happened and having more logical conversations about the implications of trail access regardless of what type of bike, foot or hove is in question.
  • 13
 @traildamo: please, since you seem to know.....what rights do you have that American's do not? I mean, I can name several that American's have that you do not, but I can't think of a single one that goes the other way....


please to educate
  • 20
 @robotdave: The only reason E-Bikes (the pedal ones) aren't completely legal yet is because Gov't is the SLOWEST entity to change (aka, do their job). The only reason, the only one I'll concede to is fire risk. Other than that, it's simply haters doing what they do best....hate.
  • 20
 @MTBRiderUknowit: We're saying the same thing.

Sure, there are haters hating just to hate. But there are also some "haters" that understand how slow the gov't moves, therefore we should approach e-bikes a bit more cautiously so-as not to risk current (and future) access.

The one point I hadn't thought of was e-bikes getting more people on "our side" to get more access through stronger MTB advocacy groups, which is definitely a good thing.

Maybe more e-bikes like this pushing "Class 1" boundaries is what it takes to change, who knows? But as you said...gov't is slow to change on policies like this, but also quick to shut down access to specific areas.
  • 20
 @robotdave: 100% I was just expanding on what I said earlier. I agree with everything you've said!
  • 21
 @vitaflo: I don’t disagree with the concerns listed here. I do ride both bikes and e-bikes but everyone’s concerns with going uphill at 28mph is misdirected energy. I can’t even get to 20 uphill on an actual trail and I’m not sure anyone can ride uphill at 28 mph. Trail construction is based on much much lower climbing speeds. Grade reversals and climbing turns are hard to do on e-bikes going 13-15 mph. Again, I have concerns with trail access too but 20 vs 28 mph only actually matters on roads
  • 10
 @twonsarelli: Oh no, we have an economist here.
  • 10
 @totaltoads: On the trails, nobody can hear the self-policing.
  • 20
 You left out the JBL speaker blasting classic rock tunes whilst lapping trails like a hamster on a wheel.
  • 20
 @MTBRiderUknowit: yup it ain’t from good riders it’s from wantabee riders who have only ridden newer bike , went to one trail day and think they know how mtb started and found their true sport, good riders get it!
  • 12
 @robotdave: the biggest problem we have in the mtb scene is rouge trail building , it is by far the biggest issue and largest problem, everyone gives into it in the sport because everyone wants more trails , e-bikes are a non issue to the largest population of riders and non riders, all you see here is the squeaky wheel. Never goes anywhere but the I hate this cause I do this.
  • 11
 @doctorpritchett: if anyone here is concerned with speed, do they also agree with a speed limit for riding down? Yeah didn’t think so!
  • 11
 @AppleJack76: way to go bro, you are the guy passing new riders going down saying hey look how good I am!! You are a nobody, just ride your bike and stop pretending what you do matters to anyone else.
  • 25
 @thenotoriousmic: do you google anything before you open your mouth(fingers as it would be here)??

the fact you stated, and this one is utterly mind f*cking blowing.....the UK has better food, is like.....wow. Everything else you stated gets filtered through that idiotic lens now. Your cuisine(if a rational person can use that word here), is quite literally, a meme....

please just take this giagantic L and move on.
  • 20
 This really got downvoted??? Must have struck a chord with the hypocritical privileged crew. We know the type, their time is more important than everyone else’s.
  • 10
 @AppleJack76: It is a touch frustrating on flat roads on an ebike. I've timed myself cycling to my local trails and on my xc bike bike I'm about 10 minutes faster to the bottom of the hill over about 15km but to the top of the hill the ebike is an easy 10 minutes faster
  • 31
 @Mtbdialed:

Your food must be better, look at your obesity rates.

Or maybe it's all beige food deep fried? Sweeping generalisation? You seem to like those...
  • 54
 @Mtbdialed: I think if you look at the Michelin Guide you’ll find all the best restaurants are here, France, Italy and Japan. We have the best food standards in the world and you’ve got the worst. You can’t legally sell your toxic chlorinated crap over here as it’s not fit for human consumption. When you hear us the French etc teasing each other over food be assured we’re all in agreement that you’re the absolute worst. Chances are though we’re going to get our standards slashed to get this US trade deal through so no doubt it won’t be as long until we’re as fat and unhealthy as you are.
  • 43
 @Mtbdialed: the absolute state of this… yuk

1. Use of Hormones and Growth Promoters
• In the U.S., many cattle and pigs are given growth hormones (like rBST) to increase meat or milk production.
• These hormones are banned in the EU over health and safety concerns.
• Critics worry about hormone residues in meat and their potential effects on human health.



💊 2. Overuse of Antibiotics
• The U.S. livestock industry uses antibiotics not just to treat illness, but to promote growth and prevent disease in crowded conditions.
• This practice is linked to antibiotic resistance, a serious global health issue.
• Many countries (especially in Europe) have stricter limits on antibiotic use in animals.



🧪 3. Feed Quality and Animal Diet
• Many American animals are raised on grain-heavy diets (corn and soy) rather than grass.
• Grain-fed beef is fattier and often less flavorful or complex than grass-fed beef, which is more common in countries like Ireland or Argentina.
• Chickens and pigs are also often fed processed feed and additives that impact meat quality.



🏭 4. Factory Farming Conditions
• U.S. meat often comes from intensive factory farms (CAFOs—concentrated animal feeding operations).
• Animals are confined in tight, stressful conditions, which affects both meat quality and animal welfare.
• Stress in animals can produce tougher, lower-quality meat.



🧊 5. Chlorine-Washing and Chemical Processing
• U.S. poultry is often washed in chlorine or acid baths to reduce bacterial contamination—this is banned in the EU.
• This practice can mask poor hygiene earlier in the production chain and affects the meat’s texture and quality.



🍽️ 6. Lack of Butchery Traditions
• American meat processing favors speed and efficiency over artisan butchery.
• Cuts can be imprecise, and flavor development (like aging or dry-curing) is less common outside of high-end markets.
• In contrast, countries like Italy or Japan have deep craft traditions around meat (e.g. prosciutto, wagyu, Iberico ham).
  • 34
 One of my weekly riding buddies is 53 years old and tough as nails. He's been broke and put back together a 100 ways due to a bad car wreck once upon a time. He tried the ebike thing about a year ago. Dude walks with a limp and thought itd be easier on him. Classic ebike case right? After a year he's ready to sell it. Just built a new pedal bike instead. Says the fitness that comes with pedaling a normal bike is the only thing keeping him from falling apart and it fell away with the ebike. Was on a ride a few weeks back. Ran into a couple in their 70s that were 20 something miles into a ride. Every time I hear people talk about mtb being to hard for older folks I think of these types of riders. Mtb use to be for tougher people and I kind of miss that. Yah I know there are a few cases that wouldnt ride without one and I appreciate that. Everybody else just needs to keep our sport motor less I think.
  • 20
 @cougar797: I think you ideally can have both. I don't have an ebike, but I would totally add one for self shuttle days where I wanna ride lots of terrain but don't have the time or fitness to do so. But for quick neighbourhood laps I'd never use the ebike, because those are basically all about fitness. For able bodied people, getting an ebike for short laps is just lazy. But for non superheroes, ebikes can open up the kind of big rides we will never train enough to do regularly. I only have 2-3 hours to ride usually (or less) and I'd love to be able to get up a few 1000 feet, but my fitness would have that taking too long. I'm almost 47 and doing 2000ft/700m technical climb is lot of work and going up much higher is not something I'm gonna do often, but I want to!
  • 31
 @jesse-effing-edwards: yep that was one of the biggest issues around here. E bikes allow people to access trails they have no right to access. Previously you needed to be fit enough or good enough to get up there and it kept the trails in good condition. Now everyone can get up there without the right skills and everything just got trashed and braided. General public can’t tell the difference between mountain bikes and e bike and we where getting the blame for all the damage. Lucky I’ve only seen one e biker up there this year. It’s absolutely died a death here and they all moved on.
  • 32
 @thenotoriousmic: it is definitely a problem giving unfit noobs access to hard trails!
  • 20
 @thenotoriousmic: most damage I see is from excessive braking. Panicking noobs are a real thing. The E-bikes are not the actual problem, lack of skill is.
Wouldn’t it be great if riding classes were part of the e-bike purchase? Bike stores could put on skills classes and make some of them really challenging enough to teach proper trail riding.
  • 10
 @jesse-effing-edwards: this is true as I know about “bike tourists” in the alps e-biking up trails they can’t ride down. Damn shame and waste.
  • 21
 @jesse-effing-edwards: you seem to know a lot for a guy who does not even have one, faster better cardio, harder ups and better downs, until you ride one for a few months your clueless
  • 11
 @alis66: dumb this would be the same on any bike at any level.
  • 21
 @cougar797: the e-bike is sport !!! We can turn off the engine, or with eco !!!
We can ride very slowly, for 4 or 5 hours...
Choose the effort like on a home trainer...
  • 10
 @jesse-effing-edwards: yes, Down Hill is a sport.
  • 31
 @norona: im not even sure what you are responding to, but better cardio gained on an ebike? Never once met a person who has one that pushes as hard when a motor is helping.
  • 44
 @norona: e-bike ain’t exercise, sorry buddy
  • 22
 @tmtb999: you would be wrong. They're great exercise, just not the same. You can easily ride in zone 2 for the entire ride. Not as effective as a regular bike for cardio or leg strength. Upper body and core are the same or even better, due to bike weight. Great training for DH and Enduro. That's why you see so many of these pros riding them.
Riding park laps, shuttling big downhills isn't exercise?
  • 21
 @psullivan65: one of my buddies tells me he routinely hits a higher heart rate on the descent than on the climb. by riding his ebike, he is able to keep up with me on the climbs and then he's fresher for the fun part and ready to max his HR trying to keep up on the way down
  • 24
 @flange2032: lol. the UK rates are similar, and rising at a faster rate....


quality has nothing to do with obesity. the UK is fat as f*ck too, and the only thing that makes the UK slightly lower is all the N. African immigrants.....but time will fix that, just look at american Blacks....
  • 24
 @thenotoriousmic: the Michelin Guide is notoriously EU(french first) centric. It's a tire company that made a travel guide....THAT'S f*ckING FRENCH. Hardly a guide for best, if Michelin only goes to like 11 US states. lmao. tell me you don't know what you speak of....harder.
  • 22
 @thenotoriousmic: AWESOME USE OF CHAT GTP FELLA!
  • 42
 @Mtbdialed: wow, just…wow.

I’d love to know your thoughts on gender equality too, maybe touch on the current conflict in the Ukraine and what are your thoughts on recognising the Palestine state? We’ll park transgender policy for now, might be a (deep fried) cup cake too far…
  • 31
 @Mtbdialed: oh and what specific countries are you referring to when you quote ‘N African’?. Algeria? If so, the UK (2021 census) showed about 71k, which against 69.3m population probably isn’t enough to skew our obesity numbers. But don’t let that get in the way of your ‘facts’ on UK immigration, you cheeky scamp
  • 12
 @Mtbdialed: “@thenotoriousmic: do you google anything before you open your mouth(fingers as it would be here)??”

You’re the one who told me to google it sorry you didn’t like the results. Your food is trash actually worse than trash and you can’t make quality dishes with vile disgusting ingredients. The fact your only famous chef is Gordon Ramsey says it all really doesn’t it? Now stop losing arguments on the internet, go speak to your MP or whatever you call them over there and get them to do something about the slop they feed you and your children. It’s a disgrace.
  • 11
 @Mtbdialed: one good thing about living in a dystopian hell hole that not matter what you talk about it’s starts appearing in your feed. Handy.

www.facebook.com/share/v/19FbVgrXSU/?mibextid=wwXIfr
  • 41
 @thenotoriousmic: this is rage bait right? RIGHT? LOL

Gordon Ramsey! the very famous AMERICAN CHEF!!!! *motherf*cking face palm*

actual famous and amazing american chefs:
Grant Achatz
Thomas Keller
Alice Waters
and dozens more!
  • 20
 @jesse-effing-edwards: Oh yah man I don't disagree. I would like a burly e-bike at some point to be able to do rides I just cant on my normal bike as well, aka big winch and plummet rides that cant be shuttled. I guess I'm just being an old fuddy duddy that hates seeing people that wont ride anything but an e bike anymore. That said my favorite type of riding is shuttle and the occasional lift park rides so yes I understand the hypocrisy of it. Just feels like a ton of people around here are kind of losing the "thing" that you get from staying fit and throwing a light bike around. I do kind of miss the exclusivity of the sport being filled with people that were tough enough to do it too.
  • 10
 @alis66: Yah people hate hearing it said, and maybe its d*ckish but I miss mtb being a smidge more niche myself sometimes.
  • 10
 @cougar797: I'm very curmudgeonly myself, so can feel this way as well. Bit of a luddite too, so ebikes hurt soul . But I'm willing to ride a chairlift to the top of a mountain, so I've just accepted that ebikes are a rad addition to the sport. Fortunately for us snobs, many ebikers will have a fall at some point that will totally diminish their love for the sport. Bailing is the great equalizer and I can't help but think the numbers will plateau or even reduce as all the keeners motor up to trails they shouldn't ride and inevitably crash and lose enthusiasm.
  • 12
 @Mtbdialed: haha I said famous. So just Gordon Ramsey then? I ret my case.
  • 12
 Joke being Americas only famous if British because you don’t have any of your own. As you’ve just proven.
  • 21
 @thenotoriousmic: because famous equals good? lol. keep your Scottish c*nt Ramsey to yourselves.
  • 21
 @thenotoriousmic: Keller is wildly more famous in actual food circles than Ramsey. Why? because he's a far better chef.

Waters is a generational talent and the driving force behind the last 40 f*cking years of fine dining. Learn your shit before you come at someone that spent 20 years in Michelin restos.

TV/Reality famous means f*ck all mate.
  • 21
 @cougar797: I too love the up to get down ride. I am nearing 50. still shred steeps and sketchy shit. I can still pedal my 29lb enduro up the hill and go down....but.....my 38lb Ebike descends the exact same, and I can do 5 laps instead of 2.

It won't get any better from here on in, so I guess the amish bike is mainly for lift park, flying to destination riding, and local mellow loops. The steeps with gnarly climbs? I think you'd be a retard to not see the lightweight ebike as the ultimate solution.
  • 12
 @Mtbdialed: you hadn’t even heard of the Michelin guide until I told you about it and now today you’re claiming to have spent 20 years eating at them. Which of course you’ve haven’t stepped foot in one. Make your mind up. Never seen someone lose an argument so badly. You’re compulsive liar. Just stop talking and enjoy your toxic pig feed.

@thenotoriousmic: the Michelin Guide is notoriously EU(french first) centric. It's a tire company that made a travel guide....THAT'S f*ckING FRENCH. Hardly a guide for best, if Michelin only goes to like 11 US states. lmao. tell me you don't know what you speak of....harder”.
  • 30
 @thenotoriousmic: Oh man, we've veered into a debate a Micheline ratings. Thank you PB for the comments section. Thank you.
  • 11
 @jesse-effing-edwards: Pinkbike trolling is back and better than ever. Been a bit sensitive around here the last couple of years.
  • 20
 @thenotoriousmic: it's the way of the internet
  • 10
 @hardcore-hardtail: We've got to stop using the word disgusting for these types of conversations. It's an over kill word predominantly used entirely in the wrong context. Having someone puke on you is disgusting. Stepping in dog shit is disgusting. Hanging out in some hot springs and having a tampon or used condom float right up to you is disgusting, etc. Having to share land with people who want to experience it in different ways is more annoying than disgusting... Cheers,
  • 20
 @thenotoriousmic: dude.....please explain why you think I have never heard of Michelin? are you just grasping at straws? I can assure you I have eaten at and worked at numerous starred restos.

This entire reply of yours is pure projection. go back to your local chippy and keep on your path to gout and a government pension.
  • 13
 @Mtbdialed: because you’re stupid mate. Even when I admit I’m just trolling you. You’re still trying to have a pretend argument nobody cares about on a bike forum. You don’t even know when someone’s taking the piss out of you.

youtube.com/shorts/VjujR46zMzo?si=1O-1I8iUGmMdO1m2
  • 40
 @thenotoriousmic: oh got it. I am the idiot for taking your idiocy at face value when it has looked identical to all of your previous idiocy...

"BROOOO IM JUST TROOOOOOOOLLLLING.....HOW DO YOU NOT GET THAT BROOOOOO"

kk, my guy. back to your beans on toast and shutting the f*ck up. cHeErS mAtE!!!!??!?!?!
  • 13
 @Mtbdialed: you couldn’t be crying any harder in my eyes. The argument was over when chatgtp throughly explained why your food was so bad, at your request to do some research. You should have known by my tone that I was taking the piss out off you after that and didn’t respect you or your opinion but like they say. You are what you eat. Shit diet, shit mind.
  • 20
 @thenotoriousmic: dude. I spent 2 miserable, god forsaken years in your shithole c*ntry......

How many years have you spent in the US?

which one of us likely has the better comparison?

you're a complete f*cking muppet
  • 12
 @Mtbdialed: not only that but I’m going to continue to do it whenever I see one of your moronic comments and even though I’ve clearly explained what it is I’m doing because you wasn’t sharp enough to work it out yourself, you’re still going to give me the exact reaction I want because you’re a complete simpleton. Anyone with half a brain would learn not to feed the trolls and not blow up emotionally on a public forum for no other reason than I find it funny pressing your buttons. You’d lost the argument when I proved sometime last week that you’ve got the worst quality food in developed world if you can call America developed. Great fun though mate. Until next time.
  • 364
 Someone needs to come up with a universal motor mount (UMM) and support third party batteries in sizes for different frames. Then we can pick and choose weight/range and whether we want to purchase a spare. Make a motor and do it SRAM.
  • 111
 It won't happen. Its too integral to the frame design. Its like coming up with universal pivot hardware. I wish it could happen, I just don't see it.
  • 20
 I see it driven by a bike manufacturer that doesn't want their frame mold investment tied to one motor interface. Pivot launched their updated Shuttle LT right after Bosch changed their interface and got stuck with the outdated motor on arrival. Meanwhile the Santa Cruz Vala, which launched before the Shuttle LT, had the new interface.
  • 120
 this is a great idea, which is why it will never happen
  • 22
 @hamncheez: I don't see how there could be a significant difference in the forces exerted by different (full power) motors for them not to be interchangeable within a single UMM regardless of frame design. Batteries have become specialized, but would likely come down in price if the external dimensions were standardized. Standardizing motor mount dimensions and crank locations would require re-engineering, but with enough lead time that would be practical. Sadly the last time mountain bike specification were standardized was in the late eighties when just a handful of people were making frames.
  • 61
 It's about as likely as car manufacturers standardising engine mounts.
  • 90
 Ha! The industry can’t even agree upon a seatpost diameter standard.
  • 22
 @teedubya: Not at all. Car manufacturers are using their own engines. With EMTBs the manufacturers share the same OEM suppliers. Also Bikes have way more standardized parts already. Or on what cars can you swap Transmission, Brakes, Steering wheels, Seats, etc. between one another?
  • 11
 That is a consumer centric view, which is why it won't happen, haha. Motor makers and bike makers have a vested interest in not enabling interchangeability — keep things exclusive, forcing consumers to get the new model that isn't backwards compatible etc. Legit counter argument: every 6-12 months there are advances in motor and battery tech it seems, so that standards are constantly evolving and putting a form factor restriction may stifle smaller/lighter/efficient designs. One thing that is possible is a USB-C style universal power port for charging.
  • 10
 I didn't even think of the battery size issue, that only seals the coffin.

If the industry attempted a standardized size, it would quickly split into two; one for lightweight SL bikes, and a one for full size bikes. Then in line style Motors like TQ will come up with another standard, and it will quickly devolve into standards hell.
  • 10
 I can understand why motor manufacturers and integrators or as we like to call them "bike companies" don't do it, but I find it strange that there isn't any Wolf Tooth or Cascade Components or like around machining adaptor brackets. At least to fit a newer generation of the same make motor into existing frames.
  • 32
 @teedubya: well, thats where you're wrong. lol

theres lots of "global" engines that are used in dozens and dozens of different cars, across brands....and indeed, the mounts are universal.

a chevy with a chevy engine doesn't need to be universal as the same company makes both components.


this wasn't a well thought out reply on your part.
  • 20
 @soorr: 0% chance pivot didn't know that change was coming well before launch.
  • 30
 @Mtbdialed: So you're saying that manufacturers that share the same engine also use the same mounts? No shit Sherlock.
  • 10
 SRAMs gonna do a proprietary thing. But it’s likely to be good.
  • 10
 @wutamclan: lol, but really WHY can’t we pick a seatpost diameter??
  • 10
 My theory is that if this happened it'd be easier for people to build out bikes how they want (like normal bikes) and the manufactures of frames would then not be able to mark up ebikes as much as they are now.
  • 4312
 i hope there are some upcoming mountain bike releases in addition to the deluge of ebikes we've seen recently
  • 183
 the bike industry is going to chase what makes sales and profits. that's going to be ebikes. in another decade analogy bikes will be a even more niche and 'normal' people will all be on ebikes.
  • 70
 @totaltoads: yeah, i think you're right. i did click the 'more news' button at the bottom of the home page a couple times and did find that i missed the ibis AF release! that's a big one for solid 'budget' bikes from a major manufacturer. other than that it was like a 5:1 ratio of new ebikes to mountain bikes in the past 10 days or so haha. it's all fine. stoked people are riding any sort of bike
  • 53
 @totaltoads: I’m now shopping for DH bike and went to three huge MTB stores around town where 2-3 years ago one could check at least two different brands. Now the only non-motorized bikes that are still available are enduros. When I asked for DH bike I got either weird looks or doubtful “you mean without motor?” questions. Sales reps looked like people who never pedaled themselves, too. Why didn’t I go to a normal LBS, you ask? They are all either closed or on the final stage of their struggle, selling remaining bikes for 50%. So yes, pure MTB becomes a niche thing. Maybe that’s only for better in some ways.
  • 16
flag thenotoriousmic (Jul 30, 2025 at 15:34) (Below Threshold)
 @totaltoads: do you think it’s 2021 or something? The Covid e bike boom has long gone and e bikes have died a death. Unless it’s a review / paid promotion for a new release even pink bike have nothing to do with e bikes anymore.
  • 42
 "A recent study indicates that only 12 percent of American adults are considered metabolically healthy"
They are going after the 88%
  • 30
 @thenotoriousmic: What planet are you on? Seeing it first hand, I would wager we now sell way more E-MTBs than mid- to high-end MTBs.
  • 11
 @jadias: the bit of the country where where the lakes and dales national parks meet. So basically where all the mountains are. You just don’t see them anymore unless you’re up Whinlatter or Gisburn… good riddance.
  • 20
 @thenotoriousmic: The bikes I see on the trails with my own eyes, and the sales figures at the shop I work at, would very much paint a different picture though.
  • 3811
 Good god enough with the fucking e bikes
  • 276
 Unpopular opinion for sure but I think there is too much boogeyman worrying about emtb's on here. I don't think some out of control arms race is going to materialize, because I don't think that's what the majority of emtb riders want. I don't think many riders even want 120nm or 1000W, much less more than that.

The emtb riders I know are more interested in full power rides (85-100nm and 600-750W) with more range and less weight. People forget that most emtb riders are also (or at least used to be) normal mtb riders, and they originally chose to get in to mountain biking over dirt biking for a reason. I think this is where the future of emtb's is heading, not some out of control apocalyptic power arms race.
  • 107
 You haven't been paying attention lately. I am pretty sure 750W Class 1 MTBs are going to become the rare niche item. Here is a video about a 6000W "Ebike".

www.youtube.com/watch?v=MC8LE7kRDMI

Everyone with the frontal lobe development of an 8 year old is clamoring for this thing, and they all assume it is legal to ride everywhere a regular bike is legal simply because it has pedals.
  • 40
 @nnowak: that guys channel is "Sur Ronster". He's not an emtb rider and I'd be shocked if any of his followers are either.
  • 91
 @wilbersk: That was sorta my point. There is a large swath of people with no prior MTB experience jumping on these out of classification "eBikes" with the belief that they can just ride them anywhere.... coming soon to a trail near you. People with an MTB background adhering to class 1 regulations are going to be the minority (if they aren't already).
  • 51
 @nnowak: idk from my experience the surron crowd mostly comes from the dirt bike world. We don't have the moto guys ripping up mtb trails now, and I don't see it being an issue in the future. They seek out different terrain usually.
  • 104
 I agree. I want to be able to do 30/40 mile days not 10 miles rips. Also ive ridden an ebike for the last 2 years now and never have i once told someone to get out of the way because im faster. No im a polite human being who asks “may I pass you at your convenience”. This boogieman thinking is quite stupid. Yes there are gonna be a*sholes you can get that with anything. How many times have a been on an absolute hard peddle on my regular bike and some lycra hardtail guy roles up on me and completely silent treats me when I ask them how they are doing. Dicks everywhere key thing is dont be one yourself easy! Also cant wait to get one of these dji systems for big ass days in the mountains.
  • 46
 @nnowak: We gonna hate on Sam Hill too now?

youtu.be/incINVKx6ZA?feature=shared
  • 52
 @alis66: If he is riding the Bonnell on trails limited to class 1 ebikes, then yeah. The problem is the Bonnell does not look radically different from the DJI Amflow, or really any class 1 ebike. People see the pedals and just automatically assume it is some benign little bicycle. Contrary to Bonnell's marketing, it is in fact a motorcycle under US law. It has more HP and way more torque than a Honda CRF110 dirtbike, but weighs about 100lbs less.
  • 37
flag flexorcist (Jul 30, 2025 at 21:38) (Below Threshold)
 @Ark530abe: dicks everywhere? Really that’s your take? not everyone wants to talk- it’s not because they don’t like you or your bike. just mind your own business- unless you need water or something Stfu
  • 50
 @flexorcist: your nice friendly
  • 43
 I guess if your head is buried in the sand already, your eyes won't get roost in them from the 6000 watt ebike ripping your local trails.
  • 14
 @ridedigrepeat: maybe they’re busy actually pedaling their bikes. That’s where my heads buried, there or between my wife’s titties. There’s going to be roost in more than just eyes. Leave me buried there and for the love of baby Jesus don’t talk to me
  • 22
 @Ark530abe: I want indeed.

When the lycra dude came up behind you it was the law of the jungle.

He is clearly better than you.

What we have now is law of lithium.
  • 22
 @alis66: That is hideous and going to destroy access. Riding up DH trails. Bring on the class actions. Did not the rider complain when motos were destroying his trails?
  • 248
 Just looked at the DJI website... Nowhere could I find any mention of the 1000 Watt power output, no mention that it would likely not qualify as an Ebike in most states, and no popup warning or any other gatekeeping at checkout when selecting a delivery state with a 750W maximum. For anyone trying to responsibly follow existing regulations, DJI is hiding their lack of compliance.
  • 1718
 Dude. Chill out.
  • 1518
 they aren't. they will show up in the US at 750. then you get some instructions on how to unlock it, so the compliance is up to you.


exactly the way it should be. Unless you are also advocating for electronically limiting all automobiles to 85mph(the fastest posted speed limit in the country).

see, your position is one rooted in centralized control, and that's antithetical to the american ideal. just STFU already and go on with your drab life....
  • 180
 Matt from Vorsprung must be stoked, a trunnion shock with a clevis. At least that yoke is commencal levels long.
  • 20
 I hear that shock failures are a thing, and warranty is being refused...
  • 161
 As a disabled person I don't need a 1000w dirt bike on the trails, these folks are just getting greedy. I am grateful they exist though as they got me back on the trails.
  • 176
 Make cycling exercise again,

bring on the hate #cope
  • 65
 But, but riding a full power motor I mean mountain e-bike IS exercise!!!!! To be fair, I've only ever hear fat lads and thrill seekers use that line.

#bringontheeffortandenthusiasmforoutdoors
  • 70
 I had a demo on this e bike and it was the best ebike i have ever tried, not just because of the power but how smooth it felt. This actually spoilt my existing Bosch e bike, which might eventually hurt the wallet. I also see no issue with e bikes as it opens the industry up to new people who otherwise wouldn't be riding at all, which in turn boosts the industry. I have about 5 friends who i have got into biking in the last 2 years because of e bikes. I ride XC and road but they wouldn't do it and felt it was too exhausting for them. We do 30 plus mile rides, stop somewhere for a catch up, have a laugh and i feel like their overall health and wellbeing is improved. This also means the local bike shop sold 5 e bikes, the helmets, clothes, spares and boosted their revenue stream, which in todays market is tough. They can also drop the bikes in, have a chat, cup of tea etc and meet new people.
  • 134
 To see how good "self regulation" is in mountain biking, head on over to this week's Friday Fails Smile
  • 1611
 We already have issues with E-motos destroying our trails. I wouldn't expect a company to take responsibility for their illegal actions, instead placing the responsibility squarely on the consumer while doing nothing to educate them. In a properly functioning society, we could rely on our government to regulate these machines, but the US has not been properly functioning for decades. E-bikes are the next UTVs, in 10 years they'll be so pervasive that we will wish we had done more to regu8but it will be too late by then.
  • 821
flag BermJunky (Jul 30, 2025 at 11:15) (Below Threshold)
 The sky is falling!
  • 86
 @BermJunky: found the moto rider!
  • 47
 Your name says it all. Truly the sky is falling. I bet you give everyone the silent treatment as you pass them. Gatekeepers like you aren't even good even for the niche Hardtailers. Id love to blow past you and tell you to get the hell out of my way any day of the week on a towny
  • 35
 @Ark530abe: found another moto rider!
  • 1510
 Ive got an Amflow and its freaken awesome! By far the best bike I've ever ridden. In NZ its derestricted so you can fly up and down hills. Im 62 , built dozens of trails so have stacks of trail karma , and live in an area with steep up hills and techy downs. Without an ebike and without using the shuttle i would struggle to get to the top more than twice (300m climb) but with an ebike i can get in 6 runs in 90 min. And then on the way home i can go 50km/h on the road , the same speed as the cars and thus much safer. So much fun
  • 50
 How about we actually classify motorized and non motorized into bikes and dirt bikes only. Just because they have bike in the name doesn’t mean they are the same. I could ride in a trail a 100 times on both ebike and mtb and you wouldn’t know the difference. Also most people will be going up actually single track no more than 10mph. Just because it can go 20 moh on a flat road doesn’t mean it can do that going up steep singletrack. The gatekeepers on this comment section are ludicrous!
  • 40
 The big issue is everyone thinks wattage is the measurement that matters. It doesn't its about the torque output. Torque is what tears up trails.

Canada needs to redefine what an ebike is cause none of the brands standard ebikes are max 500watts they all are technically illegal in Canada. That doesnt change that wattage is a dumb way of measuring these. Wattage only give you what the electrical power capacity of the motor not real world performance such as acceleration and climbing ability.


Personally I think it should be based on max torque output, top speed and if it has pedals and can be pedalled without the motor on. Make it like max 90nM of torque, motor has to cut out at 32km/hr, or whatever makes the most sense.

Amflow also has GPS connectivity to the GNSS satellites so it could just be programmed to recognize where the bike is and lock out the settings to the legal requirements of the area. Though we all know people will cry "but my freedumb" if the system locks to an area.
  • 30
 Torque is somewhat meaningless without also considering RPM. Most torque ratings for electric motors are stall torque, which would be at zero RPM, and in an ebike motor, after all gear reductions. Watts are directly convertible to horsepower, and are a function of torque and RPM.
  • 10
 Amflow has traction control so you don't roost the uphills. I just learned this from Jeff Kendell-weeds video. So it's actually one of the better eBike for trails.
  • 30
 I'll probly never touch one but I will say the traction control and option to turn over run off are great features. Not sure if that offsets the class 3 sin. I hope it motivates the market to replicate better motor control... And not just faster and faster motors.
  • 61
 I can picture the staunch E haters keeping quiet if they ever bumped into Masters, Goldstone , Asa et al on the trail on E bikes. Easier to come here and yell.
  • 63
 China engineering > Occidental programmed obsolescence..
I like how a performant Chinese motor has broken the USA's free market, that now is high on régulations of the market..

The times are changing..
  • 30
 Unfortunately the competitive nature of this sport is what pushes this kind of tech and why people will buy it. There are riders out there that hunt KOMs on Strava with e-bikes.
  • 51
 It seemed all the talk was how Amflo and DJI was going to kill the market on pricing. Over $10K for another ebike brand. Nothing changes after all.
  • 52
 Been riding one since March...I can now get round and maintain my local trails super quick along with all the other trail pixies in my area on other brands of ebikes! Enjoy our work and have fun.
  • 119
 Unbelievable — so much whining from people. They probably think knives should be banned from IKEA, all cars should come with 80 hp engines — I mean, why would anyone need more? That’s enough to stay within the speed limit. And of course, the whole nation should be limited to 1.5 grams of protein per kilo — wouldn’t want anyone accidentally getting *muscular*, right?

It’s the same damn e-bike as five years ago — just a bit more modern technically. It’s not a moped, not a motorcycle. It weighs a freaking 20 kilos / 44 lbs. What are you even talking about? Trail destruction? Seriously?
  • 21
 Full disclosure, i ride a bike on trails with e bikers. Joke and have a laugh with anyone i see. The trails i ride are ebike designed and i said challenge accepted to ride it on a normal bike. If everyone is fine with it ride what you want. But i'm just pointing out ebikes are nothing like cars, which are regulated, have licenses and unique numbers hanging from the front and rear to show law enforcement that they are licensed. They have insurance to be used legally in public spaces and then also have government enforced road worthiness checks every year. If you gonna hang license plates and get as a minimum 3rd party insurance on your ebike, i'll back up your sentiment. But if i buy a Porsche, and drive it everyday flat out, i'll probably be in jail and thankfully thats not the case for bikes or ebikes... But do remember there was a time when roads had no speed limits.
  • 20
 @Grandma: Those were the days Grandma, before the climate catastrophizing and we drank avgas for breakfast and life was short and fun, and 26 was what you rode before you died at 27 like the rest of the absolute legends. Can we go back? Just a question, when you say ebike designed trails, they are just DH trails riding from the bottom up eh? Eh?
  • 10
 @masters5: it was a simpler time. It was a deadlier time.
Steep ups basically. I think they're brilliant whatever you wanna ride them on. I call it "training" which is another thing we can get nostalgic about. Remember that?
  • 20
 In Western Australia thanks to the very unfortunate deaths of innocent civilians going for a walk in a park or going to dinner in the city through escooters and EMTX bikes, eBikes have now been included in a regulation enquiry into "what to do about public safety and eridables". They really let the cat out of the bag by not monitoring illegal imports, not regulating the community, streets and public shared paths and letting eridables of all nature be sold without registration and tagging.

Watch this space, ebikes are about to get smashed with overly prescriptive but necessary knee jerk reforms as there are so many ebikes obviously tuned and/or ignorant on the public paths and the regulations around the city they are visible and now under scrutiny.

And I really would not like to be the seller of these vehicles that were involved because the threat of the families taking civil actions will be horrendous. Imagine trying to sell a high powered emoto or ebike and show how you protected the public as you put it through the till.
  • 41
 Selling an e-mtb that can't legally be used on sanctioned mtb trails that allow e-mtbs is like selling pot before it was legal
  • 32
 I still think the biggest problem with e-bikes in the US is the 20mph limit. In Europe it’s 16mph and that doesn’t seem terrifying when being overtaken. Sure they’re faster than you, but most bikers can sprint to 16mph on the flat so it’s not crazy like 20mph.

Or maybe there is just a bigger % of a*sholes riding bikes in the US?
  • 50
 The mph limit seems meaningless too me in general. On singletrack no one is going 16 - 20 mph.

When you are slow grinding at 2-3 mph even someone passing you at 8 mph feels crazy fast.

Most of the hate for eBikes is the "earn your turns crowd". And they enjoyed that mountain biking was exclusive.

You build an excellent trail in a hard to get to area that takes fitness. It's ridden by the "right" people.

As soon as that trail is more accessible then "wrong" type of people are riding it.

It's all opinions about who gets to do what and who has really earned the right.

Very little has to do with any speed limits.
  • 30
 @Ososmash: you nailed it, its just gate keeping the sport, which I get - you don't want the thing you like overrun by goobers, but if you truly love the sport you want other people to love it too
  • 10
 @Ososmash: Spot on mate. But then the icons and the hard men fell on hard time or got old, sold out for cash and now everyone is at the trailhead on their ebike.
  • 30
 The rollout of this bike feels very similar to the rollout for Clew snowboard bindings. They ended up being hot trash, so will be interesting to see how the Amflow holds up.
  • 10
 Most eBikes are hot trash for a design / longevity perspective.

Not hard to meet the same standard of garbage.

The wiring / repairability of eBikes is basically disposable.
  • 32
 @poozank: "Pedal assist is a net positive for the sport gets way more people out on bikes and if you haven't noticed its one of the few things propping the industry up at the moment." ~ That is pretty obtuse ... Its absolutely not about 8mph vs 3mph is it ... and you well know that. The issue is the "BBF" human nature flaw where people must have the biggerbetterfaster scope creep on everything instead of being satisfied with the things they have and enjoying the moment for the moments sake. I've been riding bicycles 58 years & bought my 1st MTB 38 yrs ago, and love everything about them ... except the artificial need for more ... At 63 I'm fortunate to not need a motor, I don't see that changing anytime soon ~ nor do I think a motor is appropriate for most of the trails in the PNW where I live. The trail builders work their butts off to create runs that are fun, challenging and will last to the degree that fully human powered riding won't wipe out in a brief time. We do not need 1000w for anything but a microwave or a toaster...
  • 51
 I used to really enjoy mountain biking. Then I got an ebike and enjoy mountain biking even more.
  • 33
 Not very good at this social media thing…

From my perspective - got my first mountain bike in 1997, took an 8-10 year break in there to focus on other interests - the mountain bike industry currently makes me think of the ouroboros metaphor. Don’t sweat it, I had to look up the name of a snake eating its own tail too.
I am very likely completely wrong on this one; at 46 I find myself generally less convicted by my beliefs with each passing year. But I am not completely convinced that the industry’s ticket to a larger economic market is necessarily via increasingly larger motors and ever more manicured trails. Mountain biking is hard, and it’s kind of dangerous. I am not sure you can engineer those variables completely out of the equation, without shedding participants at the other end of the spectrum and also creating all kinds of conflict with other outdoor user groups. Skiing has the benefit of density; you can pack a lot of revenue onto a piste. Climbing has the gym environment where you can control most of the risks traditionally associated with mountaineering.
But you can still f*ck yourself up on a pumptrack.
Hopefully I am just a wrong old man, and we can all get along pursuing our own preferred forms of outdoor experiences. And hopefully everyone who wants to work in the industry can afford to make it financially worthwhile.
But one thing I personally know, is that after a spring of -finally- learning how to use a splitboard, I have felt a little flat about contemporary mountain biking, and have spent most of the season ragging around a hardtail, seeking out old non-bike specific trails that seem out of fashion, or traipsing through the woods trying to sniff out steep unsanctioned lines.
  • 11
 Just wanted to share my experience with the Amflow PL Carbon, since it's not getting much coverage here yet — in my opinion, it’s one of the most impressive e-MTBs currently available.

I’ve had the chance to directly compare it to a Bosch CX Gen 5-equipped bike, and honestly, the DJI Avinox system feels like a generation ahead in many ways. Here's what stood out to me:

Motor noise: The Avinox is significantly quieter under power. There’s some gearbox rattle when coasting downhill, but during actual pedaling it’s super quiet.

Modulation: Power delivery feels more refined and natural, especially on technical climbs.
User interface: The integrated display in the top tube and the minimalist remote are incredibly well-designed — intuitive, clean, and futuristic.

Performance: The power and responsiveness are on another level. The bike climbs like a goat and still feels very much like a mountain bike, not a moped.

Honestly, it’s a bit surprising how little Pinkbike attention the bike has gotten so far. I get that DJI is a newcomer to the bike world, but they’ve clearly done their homework. This system feels polished and innovative right out of the gate.
The hype is real — at least in my case.
  • 10
 We've covered it pretty thoroughly, both in full reviews and relative comparisons.
  • 20
 amflow sounds like a muffler or some kind of plumbing brand that sells things like backflow preventers.
  • 10
 And still with bad marketing kicking every brands ass... Engineering over marketing
  • 108
 So arguably this is the best e-MTB at the moment...?
  • 1912
 It's actually garbage. But has a powerful motor.
  • 76
 Zero interest in it.
  • 160
 A trunnion shock with a clevis says this has a long way to go before being considered the best.
  • 23
 @Swingset: And thats relevant how?
  • 30
 @radgetzoff: have you ridden it?
  • 31
 It would be if the price was right but for $500 more I’m going with the Commencal. I’d pay $6,500 max for this bike.
  • 70
 @radgetzoff: this is I think the biggest reason the DJI worries me. You buy an Orbea Wild because it's such a good bike Maes raced a world cup on it without the motor. There's lots of reasons someone might buy a Levo, or a canyon or even the e-Druid could be a pretty good bike from a good brand regardless of the motor. The DJI is such a mid bike, the only reason someone would buy it is for the motor. Is MTB about riding bikes or motors? Who needs more power than a CX or EP8? The Amflow is super popular on my trails in Aus already, clearly people are buying it cause they just want the motor to do the most work for them, and they'll compromise the general ride characteristics, quality, brand support etc to get it.
  • 31
 @KRRT: I’m with you. That said, and maybe it’s semantics, these are not bikes…they are eeebs. It’s not the same sport. So might as well buy it for the motor. Why would I over pay for a eeeb because that brand makes good bikes and is trading on that brand equity….?
  • 21
 @KRRT: bro the system is literally being sold by forbidden on their new edruid. This amflow is a presentation of the dji avinox system it will be on tons of bikes in the next few years if it shows up like it does on paper in the real world! Im excited for it.
  • 32
 @Ark530abe: you're right I get that, I mentioned the e druid in my comment. Someone would buy the e druid because Forbidden are a good company, cause the bike has interesting geo, high pivot etc AND because of the motor. The Amflow doesn't have any other plus sides, people buying it are clearly signalling that all they want is the most powerful motor, which happens to come with a bike. They've been available for a year in Aus and it worries me how many of them I'm seeing and what that says about the clear demand for higher power above all else that brands will try to fill
  • 41
 @KRRT: Id buy this bike looks sweet. I more interested in the weight battery size tune ability , range, tech features. Sure the power is nice but I welcome the quick charging the slim downtube. I feel like your forgetting the point. Dji isnt just releasing the most powerful motor they are releasing it in a small compact but powerful way. The tech is amazing and I truly think it would enhance the ebiking experience!
  • 11
 @KRRT: money talks and as a consumer im gonna buy this now it depends what bike would I want with this system!
  • 41
 @alexhyland: Yes. I also work for an E-bike event, and the Amflow bikes didn't go a day without mechanicals. Just look at it, looks like a 10 year old Stumpjumper.
  • 20
 @KRRT: Completely agree. This is an outdated bike, with a powerful but unkown motor.
  • 10
 @KRRT: This.
  • 10
 They can sell all they want but importing the bikes ain't happening without $2k added tariff!!
  • 11
 The producer will eat the tariffs, the US is tapped out on credit and 50% of its cities have falling house prices.
  • 20
 PEOPLE!!! DO NOT buy ebikes that do not feature removable batteries.
  • 10
 Tip for the mechanics - if it catches fire they pop straight out.
  • 55
 All this talk brings back to memory the 26 versus 29in battle. And we all know how it ended...
  • 10
 people are still dying on THAT hill....
  • 10
 32? 27.5?
  • 10
 AMFLOW disclaimer: "Try not to hurt yourself!"
  • 10
 Can we adopt that universally for all liability and packaging?

And warning, this urinal uses non potable water, so dont drink!
  • 21
 I want this bike pretty bad.
  • 55
 Why are they called ebikes when they have pedals and a motor it makes more sense to call them mopeds
  • 10
 So why do they say DJI won’t be on the bike in USA?
  • 11
 Looks like a 2021 Sumpjumper!!
  • 24
 Gross…IMO 85-90NM of torque should be the absolute Limit, otherwise the rider is really wanting to do “something else” other than mountain bike riding..
  • 23
 Chinese bicycle with GPS and mobile app sending unknown data to China. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 71
 Your home is four times more likely to get burgled when you're out riding one of these, especially when you wear your tinfoil helmet.
  • 12
 @mi-bike: No, they wait til you get home and get all the goodies. Anyway they are not going to steal it, its pre delivered transport for the war and those who have already come over the Southern Border. Just waiting.
  • 23
 Steve Peat just won the 50+ ebike race at 'Ard Rock. Have a go at him about e-bikes.
  • 22
 Exactly. And then the same bike and race attitude is taken the next week on same vehicle and used on open trails with public. What can go wrong?
  • 56
 So PB is now testing aliexpress bikes ?
  • 80
 Always China or Taiwan bikes... Nothing new... Just this time is not branded by Murican's marketing and freedom
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.069366
Mobile Version of Website