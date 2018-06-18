PRESS RELEASES

AMS Announces 'Crank Defenders' Crank Boots

Jun 18, 2018
by All Mountain Style  

PRESS RELEASE: AMS

We are pleased to announce a new product on the AMS family: the AMS Crank Defenders! The idea behind the product is to be able to offer not just protection but also style to the cranks, as we started doing back in 2013 with our famous AMS Frame Guards. The AMS Crank Defenders are an elegant solution to protect the tip and arm of your cranks while adding some style and color matching at the same time. They are made of TPU and only weigh 18 grams (0.63oz)

Details:

• Impact and scratch protection
• Style on the crank arm
• Fits most carbon and some aluminium cranks
• Durable and light
• Doesn't absorb water or mud
• Tight fit to avoid debris between defender and crank arm
• Made in EU
• €17 RRP

They are already available in 3 different colors: black, red, and green.


AMS Crank Defenders

by AllMountainStyle
Views: 248    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Check them out on our website.

18 Comments

  • + 12
 Anytime, I've used any sort of protection, it always takes away from the feel....
  • + 9
 Looks like the protectors on rotor cranks
  • + 3
 Carbon crank - the dumbest invention in the history of bicycles IMHO.
  • + 3
 Works great for road biking.
  • + 1
 @Loche: Yes, this can be the only exception. I wrote about MTB.
  • + 2
 @oswaldini Clearly you never tried Biopace.
  • + 2
 I see you've never ridden a URT.
  • + 2
 Really glad I am Watching this 5 am in the morning
  • + 1
 only 9:34pm in California ;-)
  • + 2
 as opposed to 5 am in the evening?
  • + 2
 Is it supposed to fit over my balls?
  • + 1
 Looks like a Tre....ROTOR
  • + 1
 Do they have a Magnum sized?
  • + 1
 D A N K
  • + 0
 Is it April 1st?
  • - 2
 where are whores and expensive cars in that movie clip?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



