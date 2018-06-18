AMS Announces 'Crank Defenders' Crank Boots

PRESS RELEASE: AMS
We are pleased to announce a new product on the AMS family: the AMS Crank Defenders! The idea behind the product is to be able to offer not just protection but also style to the cranks, as we started doing back in 2013 with our famous AMS Frame Guards. The AMS Crank Defenders are an elegant solution to protect the tip and arm of your cranks while adding some style and color matching at the same time. They are made of TPU and only weigh 18 grams (0.63oz) Details:
• Impact and scratch protection
• Style on the crank arm
• Fits most carbon and some aluminium cranks
• Durable and light
• Doesn't absorb water or mud
• Tight fit to avoid debris between defender and crank arm
• Made in EU
• €17 RRP
They are already available in 3 different colors: black, red, and green.
Check them out on our website
.
18 Comments
Post a Comment