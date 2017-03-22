Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
An Afternoon with Vanzac Jackson Davis - Video
Mar 22, 2017 at 17:17
Mar 22, 2017
by
David McMillan
An afternoon with Jackson Davis
by
davidmcmillan
Views: 2,552
Faves:
58
Comments: 9
VANZAC Jackson Davis spent an afternoon up at Skyline in Queenstown cutting some laps and getting loose after a hard day on the tools. He doesn't mind a drink or 2 and never lets a man drink by himself.
Score
Time
+ 1
RedRedRe
(20 mins ago)
The tin line btw mtb and circus is getting smaller every day....
+ 1
myfriendgoose
(14 mins ago)
dude rips
