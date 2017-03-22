An Afternoon with Vanzac Jackson Davis - Video

Mar 22, 2017 at 17:17
Mar 22, 2017
by David McMillan  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

An afternoon with Jackson Davis

by davidmcmillan
Views: 2,552    Faves: 58    Comments: 9


VANZAC Jackson Davis spent an afternoon up at Skyline in Queenstown cutting some laps and getting loose after a hard day on the tools. He doesn't mind a drink or 2 and never lets a man drink by himself.

An afternoon with Jackson Davis
Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
83547 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
51915 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
46790 views
Rémi is Ready for Racing - Video
42425 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
42266 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
39418 views
Opinion: The Table
38786 views
Sound of Speed: Luca Shaw - Video
38656 views






2 Comments

  • + 1
 The tin line btw mtb and circus is getting smaller every day....
  • + 1
 dude rips

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029753
Mobile Version of Website