WolfTooth's New EnCase Tool System: An Allen Wrench Walks Into a Bar and Says...

Wolf Tooth's





The entire EnCase system, including the end-cap sleeves and both tools, costs $119.95 USD. End-cap storage sleeves cost $34.95 USD, with the multi-wrench and chain breaker tools costing $49.95 each.

Hex Bit Wrench: $49.95

Wolf Tooth packs a lot into this multi wrench, and its design is very ergonomic. Being able to use the tool as a screwdriver makes seat-angle adjustments much easier than using an L-shaped Allen key or worse - a folding tool. When push comes to shove, you can angle the indexing driver and use foot pressure to break a pedal loose. The extra number 10 and 30 Torx keys will come in handy, as many component makers are switching over to that standard. You'll need to bring your own tire levers, though. The EnCase tool does not have enough real estate to offer that amenity.

Details:

• CNC-machined, anodized aluminum body

• Bits: 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2.5, 2mm Allen hex; T10, T25, T30 Torx; flat-head & Phillips screwdrivers; spoke key and Presta core remover

• Driver end rotates 90 degrees

• Magnets retain bits to handle and driver

• Uses standard 1/4" bits

• Sleeve sold separately

Use as a screwdriver...

Magnets and O-rings retain the double ended bits. ...Or flip the driver for extra leverage.

Spoke key and Presta valve stem tool.

Pros

+ More useful tool than most folding types

+ Stows out of sight, but readily accessible.



- Pricey for a multi-tool

- Your favorite grips may not have end-caps

Chain Tool & Tire Plug: $49.95

Two trailside tragedies I rarely suffer these days are punctured tubless tires and broken chains. Knock on wood, though, because it's "game over" in both instances - so having a plug tool and a chain breaker on board is a good idea for longer forays into the backcountry. Wolf Tooth's Chain & Tire Plug tool is pricey, but its convenient location and professional-level construction could prove worthwhile over time.

Details:

• CNC-machined, anodized aluminum body

• Sturdy stainless steel chain tool

• Chain tool requires 4mm Allen wrench

• Tire plug kit with 5 plugs

• Plug tool threads onto handle when in use

• Sleeve sold separately



The handle hinges to provide leverage. Reverse side of the plug tool threads onto the handle.

Pros

+ Pro-quality and function

+ Thicker plugs are more useful



- Pricey for tool you'll rarely use

Pinkbike's Take:

Wolf Tooth's take on in-handlebar tool storage is one of the better options. Those familiar with the brand will attest to the quality and beautiful finish of their products. Pricey, yes, but you'll be proud to own them. Before you shell out $119.99 for multitools, realize that your favorite grips may not have removable end plugs. You'll need those, and it wouldn't hurt to check with Wolf Tooth to ensure the tools will fit your handlebar's ID. That said, I found the multi-wrench to be much more user friendly than a folding tool and look forward to the day when I actually need to use the chain/plug side of my secret handlebar stash. — RC

EnCase tool system is designed to be concealed inside your handlebars until needed. EnCase is intended to be a three-piece set that can be combined to suit your needs. The heart of the system is a pair of machined aluminum end-plugs attached to sleeves that can be stuffed with your own tools or spares, and slipped into your bars. The stars of the show, however, are Wolf Tooth's beautifully engineered multi-tools which fit neatly into those sleeves.On trail, the EnCase tool remains silent, shrouded by its plastic sleeve and further insulated by the tool's O-rings. I doubt that the O-rings are necessary, though, because the magnets are silly powerful. You'll need strong fingernails to pry the larger bits free. There is an extra magnet on the hilt of the tool to stash a different bit in a handy location or to retrieve a bit that may have fallen into an inaccessible frame cavity or rock crack (these things happen).Handlebars vary, so Wolf Tooth leaves some extra length on the flap that encircles the plastic sleeve. The idea is the user can cut the flap to adjust for different inside diameters. Lines are molded into the flap to use as cutting guides. The minimum ID is about 5/8 inch (16mm). Once you get it right, the sleeve will take a little effort to remove. A relieved area on the aluminum end-cap assists that process. Some resistance is not a bad thing. The flip side might result in losing your $49.95 tool somewhere on the trail.Wolf Tooth's chain tool is compatible with 9 through 12-speed chains. The stainless steel head hinges to allow the handle to provide leverage and control, which is this tool's compelling feature. You'll need a separate, four-millimeter Allen wrench to actuate the tool (which is typical of multi-tool chain breakers) and a sharp knife to clip the ends of the plug. The action is smooth, and Wolf Tooth stocks replacement pins should you need one down the road.I like the tool's more substantial plugs. Five are included in the hilt, which are about a third the thickness of automotive types. The skinny ones most kits provide usually need to be doubled up if the hole is large enough to disable liquid tubeless sealant. In most cases when I've needed a plug, one from the Wolf Tooth kit would have done the job. Of course, you'll need a bit more force to press one into the tire, so you'll appreciate that the installation end of the plug tool threads onto the handle to provide extra purchase.