An e-Bike Everyone Can Get Behind - Sea Otter 2017

Apr 22, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  


18 Comments

  • + 16
 That's pretty cool. I like to see innovation that gets more people included in the joys of mountain biking. This is more groundbreaking than a new hub standard or shock mounting standard.
  • + 2
 Stacy Kohut would huck it.
  • + 18
 We want to see it in action!
  • + 1
 I was just about to say that!
  • + 1
 @stumpymidget: me too xD
  • + 6
 As someone who works with people who have disabilities, I salute you. That is what mountain biking should be all about, inclusiveness not exclusivity. Good luck to this venture, full props to you buddy.
  • + 2
 How much does it cost and link to website, etc. I've a kid with additional needs and this would mean we could get out riding together as a family. I know it will be crazy expensive but, like others have said, this level of inclusion is difficult with so many other sports that it is genuinely something special...
  • + 2
 @whythall1 and what makes you the arbiter of what people decide to ride regardless of your opinion? Its a free world. If people wanna ride e bikes where they are allowed then so be it. Let and let live. There's far more injustice in this world than people riding e bikes.
  • + 3
 lets see martyon ashton on this
  • + 2
 Awesome! I'd love to see that thing rallying the trails. Hopefully, I'll see one in person.
  • + 1
 very very cool. Adapted cycling can change the lives of so many less fortunate people. This is what the industry needs more of.
  • + 0
 That's awesome! A proper use for ebike technology! tup

Not like the ebikes piloted by lazy able bodied people that we see on the trails every weekend !
  • + 1
 Someone put Tara Llanes on one... (though since she works for another adaptive cycle brand that might be a conflict)
  • + 1
 Wait till Aaron 'Wheelz' Fotheringham sees this
  • + 1
 I wonder if it has suspension besides the lean.
  • + 1
 Badasss... keep up the good work!
  • + 2
 gnarly dude!
  • + 1
 Kohut! Your thoughts?

