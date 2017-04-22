Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
An e-Bike Everyone Can Get Behind - Sea Otter 2017
Apr 22, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Must Read This Week
Fox's 29'' DH Fork... and Mondraker's 29er DH Bike?
106672 views
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
87874 views
Devinci's 30th Anniversary YYZ Bike
70242 views
Whistler Smashed by Locals - Video
63491 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
59656 views
Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes
59390 views
Day One Bikes and Tech - Sea Otter 2017
46452 views
OneUp Components' EDC Tool and New Pedals – Sea Otter 2017
43681 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 16
pikebait2013
(1 hours ago)
That's pretty cool. I like to see innovation that gets more people included in the joys of mountain biking. This is more groundbreaking than a new hub standard or shock mounting standard.
[Reply]
+ 2
chyu
(42 mins ago)
Stacy Kohut would huck it.
[Reply]
+ 18
K4m1k4z3
(1 hours ago)
We want to see it in action!
[Reply]
+ 1
stumpymidget
(1 hours ago)
I was just about to say that!
[Reply]
+ 1
terreros
(1 hours ago)
@stumpymidget
: me too xD
[Reply]
+ 6
Scottybike36
(51 mins ago)
As someone who works with people who have disabilities, I salute you. That is what mountain biking should be all about, inclusiveness not exclusivity. Good luck to this venture, full props to you buddy.
[Reply]
+ 2
slimboyjim
(45 mins ago)
How much does it cost and link to website, etc. I've a kid with additional needs and this would mean we could get out riding together as a family. I know it will be crazy expensive but, like others have said, this level of inclusion is difficult with so many other sports that it is genuinely something special...
[Reply]
+ 2
Riwajc
(46 mins ago)
@whythall1 and what makes you the arbiter of what people decide to ride regardless of your opinion? Its a free world. If people wanna ride e bikes where they are allowed then so be it. Let and let live. There's far more injustice in this world than people riding e bikes.
[Reply]
+ 3
shredderIII
(30 mins ago)
lets see martyon ashton on this
[Reply]
+ 2
trails801
(1 hours ago)
Awesome! I'd love to see that thing rallying the trails. Hopefully, I'll see one in person.
[Reply]
+ 1
cthorpe
(19 mins ago)
very very cool. Adapted cycling can change the lives of so many less fortunate people. This is what the industry needs more of.
[Reply]
+ 0
wythall1
Plus
(52 mins ago)
That's awesome! A proper use for ebike technology!
Not like the ebikes piloted by lazy able bodied people that we see on the trails every weekend !
[Reply]
+ 1
deeeight
Plus
(3 mins ago)
Someone put Tara Llanes on one... (though since she works for another adaptive cycle brand that might be a conflict)
[Reply]
+ 1
trippleacht
(31 mins ago)
Wait till Aaron 'Wheelz' Fotheringham sees this
[Reply]
+ 1
AZRyder
(52 mins ago)
I wonder if it has suspension besides the lean.
[Reply]
+ 1
AlexS1
(55 mins ago)
Badasss... keep up the good work!
[Reply]
+ 2
blast-off
(1 hours ago)
gnarly dude!
[Reply]
+ 1
galliwasp
(1 hours ago)
Kohut! Your thoughts?
[Reply]
