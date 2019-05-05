Video: Kirt Vories and the Locals Enjoy An Evening Dirt Jump Session

Bend, Oregon has a special place in my heart. Having had the opportunity to ride many of the classic local spots, as well as the surrounding freeride zones many miles away, my friends over my visits have most definitely provided me with the best tour I could ask for and I will always look forward to coming back. The amount of Mountain Biking trails, enthusiasts, and talent that exists in the area is incredible as it stands and is quickly expanding.



As the local lift access park Mt. Bachelor continues to build new trails, and local groms to the likes of Ryan McNulty and Jacob Guthrie continue to spend countless hours in the woods the scene in Bend is on track to continue thriving. Last week, during an evening session at ‘Slalom’ at Phil’s Trailhead I decided to take my helmet off and grab my camera in an attempt to capture the Bend scene that has inspired me over the past months. I hope you enjoy…