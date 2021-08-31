An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel

The goal of my thesis was to combine highly automated alternative manufacturing technologies with the possibility of personalizing the bike's geometry, without losing the continuous straight lines Canyon design is known for. — Marvin Henschel

Believe it or not, the idea for GeoBend sparked in Marvin's head one day when he was rolling up a garden hose.

The three main components; head tube, rear triangle and subframe, and two tubes with curved ends.

The geometry is totally customizable. The reach, stack, and head tube angle can be easily tuned independently and quickly. The single form tubes can be cut to any length for sized frames and the CNC'd head tube block catches the desired angles.

Who doesn't love a good suspension animation?