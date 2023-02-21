Video: An Ode To The Commute Along The Bow River

Words: Bowhead Corp
When I was little I did karate an I hated karate. I played soccer and did hockey, but I wasn’t a team sport kid an I really didn’t like those either. It was when I found biking that I fell in love, and it became this freedom for me.
So amongst all the other things that go away when you paralyze yourself, bike riding went away. But cut to 20yrs later an I get too bike again.
All these things I used to do flooded back and commuting was one of those things. And the time I spend commuting is by far the lion's share of bike riding I get to do.
When the Bowhead RX was done and I was able to start commuting on it. The one path to work which I still loved now blew up into a world of creativity, even on that path alone. Never mind the 5 other options or more that I had to get to work. Now if I was on the path and if there was someone coming I could just pull off onto the grass, and pass them. Where as I couldn’t do that before or if there was a curb I could pop down and hop back up.
Given this tool in the Bowhead RX I could have a road bike one day. I could have a mtb ride another day. I could just pop off the side of the trails cause maybe there is a little thing that looks like a jump. I could ride through the rain I could ride through the snow and it’s not because I don’t have a car it’s because I like riding bikes and any opportunity to do that Is huge to me and an option I’ll take every time. Calgary mountain biking trails
For more details about the Bowhead RX Adaptive MTB used in this video checkout - Bowhead https://www.bowheadcorp.com/
1 Comment