An Ode To The Solo Ride – The All New Cannondale Trigger
May 31, 2017
by
Cannondale Bikes
This is an ode to the solo ride.
The ride where you can leave when you want.
Go where you want.
And get back when you want.
It’s All You.
Video: Brian Vernor
@Cannondale
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
preach
(1 mins ago)
So much more hefty without the lefty
[Reply]
+ 1
beerandbikes
(2 mins ago)
The solo ride is my only ride.
[Reply]
+ 1
Bikeordie1
(2 mins ago)
All I could see was bare knees flying over sharp rock edge and cactus...
[Reply]
+ 1
MmmBones
(1 mins ago)
so triggered
[Reply]
