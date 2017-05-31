VIDEOS

An Ode To The Solo Ride – The All New Cannondale Trigger

May 31, 2017
by Cannondale Bikes  

This is an ode to the solo ride.
The ride where you can leave when you want.
Go where you want.
And get back when you want.

It’s All You.

Video: Brian Vernor


 So much more hefty without the lefty
 The solo ride is my only ride.
 All I could see was bare knees flying over sharp rock edge and cactus...
 so triggered

