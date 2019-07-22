Video: Exploring the Tajo International Park

Since ancient times water courses served to delimit borders and separate peoples, but beyond this purely administrative demarcation, rivers have helped to unite landscapes and cultures throughout history. It is at this point where my adventure starts and makes sense.
The search for new trails and epic routes where riding a bicycle has led me to the Tajo River, specifically to the Tajo International Park, an environment full of nature, life, light, color and great experiences yet to be discovered.
The municipalities that contribute with surface to this Park are located in the southwest of the province of Cáceres and are Alcántara, Brozas, Carbajo, Cedillo, Herrera de Alcántara, Membrío, Salorino, Herreruela, Santiago de Alcántara, Valencia de Alcántara and Zarza la Mayor.
In an enclave like this one could not miss the mountain bike routes, the Tajo International BTT Center has 11, all of them of great quality and with a beautiful landscape that is beyond doubt.
Do not forget that the province of Cáceres has a rich and diverse cuisine, which can make our bikers holidays a real delight for the senses.
Of the 11 routes available we chose 2 of them, the number 1 and 10, we were struck by some of its monuments and after talking with Javier, a friendly and well trained local guide, we were clear that these were the routes we needed for this reportage, although we were left wanting to discover the rest.
Route number 1 passes through dreamlike places such as the San Benito Convent, whose main façade has an amphitheater, all built of stone.
The Roman Bridge of Alcántara is another jewel that crosses the route, although we do not forget emblematic places such as the Natural Pool of La Cantera or the Menhir del Cabezo. To top it off we can finish with a descent to the Alcántara reservoir, the symbiosis between the holm oak and the great body of water perfectly reflect the spirit of Tajo Internacional.
But calm that route 10 does not stay lame, it is simply epic. Some of its most spectacular locations are the Castillo Baluarte, the Church of Rocamador or the aqueduct, all located in Valencia de Alcántara.
Later we can discover a magical environment next to the Alpotrel lake whose path, very funny, will take us to places such as the Fuente de las Carrizas, the Dolmen del Mellizo or the rocks that reign in the area, incredible rock bowling They will make you think that you are on another planet.
Text & riding: davidcachon.com
Photography & film: Fernando Marmolejo
