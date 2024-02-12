An Update from Dan Paley After His Huge Crash at Darkfest 2024





I’m going to do my best to pull through this and I’m going to do my best f***king get back there. But thank you guys, honestly thank you. And thank you Vero Sandler for setting that I’m doing alright, I’m in good hands. Not the ending to Darkfest that I wanted or that anyone wanted for that matter at anytime in their life. Just how the game goes. I just seem to get a serious injury every five years or something, having broken my knee and then my ankle and then just above my ankle again. I basically did what Conor Macgregor did to his leg when he fought Justin Poirier and he snapped his tib and fib just above the ankle, but mine was compounded as well which means the bone was sticking out of the skin, which was pretty horrible. I’m sure Joel Anderson will tell you the same, because the same happened to him.I’m in South Africa still, I’ve had a cage put around my ankle and apparently I can put walk on it in a couple day and put weight through itI broke my wrist as well, I think pulled a bit of ligament off my radius which needs screwing back on. Broke my finger on my right hand as well which I’ve had pinned back. So I’m two thirds fixed, just waiting for my wrist to get sorted and then I’ll be getting a flight back ome to the UK. And I’ll do my rehab at home.I don’t really know what the future holds for me now. I’m sure once I start healing a little bit more I’ll be getting a bit more motivated, but at the moment I’m pretty scared. I don’t know what the future holds for me right now. I’d like to think that I could carry this on, but I just don’t know if I can go through this again, it’s f***ing tough. And I know it’s been f***ing tough before with my ankle and my knee. I’d just like to think I can just carry on and keep the fight going, but I just don’t know. Just feeling weird about everything and how it’s going to be in a few months, because huge injuries do change you physically and mentally. So we’ll see.Just want to say thanks to everyone, thanks for all the kind messages. I’ve not been able to respond to any of them just because I’ve been so out of it on morphine, but thank you for the kind messages of support. Thank you to my friends, thank you to my family and thank you to everyone at Darkfest, Sam Reynolds, Colin and Ryan Franklin, thank you for involving me in this. It’s been unreal, despite this crash.I’m going to do my best to pull through this and I’m going to do my best f***king get back there. But thank you guys, honestly thank you. And thank you Vero Sandler for setting that GoFundMe up. I honestly don’t think I deserve it, I’m stupid for not having insurance. But that’s because I can’t get professional extreme sports insurance for travelling. I should have life insurance, but I know that now. But thank you Vero for hooking that up, big love. And again, thank you to everyone for the words of support and everything. Hopefully I’ll be back. — Dan Paley