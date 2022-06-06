An Update from Kasper Woolley After His Stage 2 Crash - EWS Tweed Valley 2022





And of course the @world_enduro round 1 yesterday didn’t exactly go to plan. Ended up having a big one at the bottom of the first stage of the day. Lucky to be walking away with a stable t6 vertebrae fracture and a fracture on the scapula. Definitely hit my head good as well so will have to see how that develops. Big thanks to the medics for getting me off the hill safely and taking all the extra precautions. Also big thanks for all the messages from everyone. Means a lot!And of course the @yeticycles team for taking care of me. Especially @crayolaing for spending 8+ hours with me at the hospital. Flying home tmr morning and hope to be back soon. #bonesmendpresssend — Kasper Woolley