An Update from Kasper Woolley After His Stage 2 Crash - EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 6, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Wishing Kasper Wolley a speedy recovery after a big crash today.


Kasper Woolley has posted an update on Instagram following his big crash on Stage 2 of the Tweed Valley EWS that resulted in a course hold and the results from that stage being cancelled. His list of injuries are a stable T6 vertebrae fracture, a fracture on the scapula, and a concussion.


bigquotes@world_enduro round 1 yesterday didn’t exactly go to plan. Ended up having a big one at the bottom of the first stage of the day. Lucky to be walking away with a stable t6 vertebrae fracture and a fracture on the scapula. Definitely hit my head good as well so will have to see how that develops. Big thanks to the medics for getting me off the hill safely and taking all the extra precautions. Also big thanks for all the messages from everyone. Means a lot!

And of course the @yeticycles team for taking care of me. Especially @crayolaing for spending 8+ hours with me at the hospital. Flying home tmr morning and hope to be back soon. #bonesmendpresssendKasper Woolley


We're bummed for Kasper since he was off to a flying start with a 6th place in the prologue, but we're glad to see him back on his feet after a huge crash and we're sure he'll battle back to the top once again. We wish him all the best with his recovery.

6 Comments

  • 15 0
 Absolutely gutted for Kasper, he's been working incredibly hard to make it to the top. Wishing him a fast recovery so he can continue his quest to take Richie downSmile
  • 2 0
 Yeah I really was expecting top 10 overall for him this year. Just glad he seems to be o.k.
  • 5 0
 Get well soon Kasper
  • 2 0
 Damn that sucks but his hashtag at the end is legendary #bonesmendpresssend
  • 1 0
 Damn… wondering why I didn’t see him in the results. Heal up soon!
  • 1 0
 Heal fast!





