An Update from Kasper Woolley After His Stage 2 Crash - EWS Tweed Valley 2022

following his big crash on Stage 2 of the Tweed Valley EWS that resulted in a course hold and the results from that stage being cancelled. His list of injuries are a stable T6 vertebrae fracture, a fracture on the scapula, and a concussion.
|@world_enduro round 1 yesterday didn’t exactly go to plan. Ended up having a big one at the bottom of the first stage of the day. Lucky to be walking away with a stable t6 vertebrae fracture and a fracture on the scapula. Definitely hit my head good as well so will have to see how that develops. Big thanks to the medics for getting me off the hill safely and taking all the extra precautions. Also big thanks for all the messages from everyone. Means a lot!
And of course the @yeticycles team for taking care of me. Especially @crayolaing for spending 8+ hours with me at the hospital. Flying home tmr morning and hope to be back soon. #bonesmendpresssend—Kasper Woolley
We're bummed for Kasper since he was off to a flying start with a 6th place in the prologue, but we're glad to see him back on his feet after a huge crash and we're sure he'll battle back to the top once again. We wish him all the best with his recovery.
