An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB

Mike Kazimer in Sedona. Photo by Anthony Smith.

Pinkbike and Beta MTB are one team now

Photo by Heather Young. I’ll be doing a little show on Beta this year. Stoked to do something fun, insightful, and different than a lot of the stuff I’ve seen! — Eliot Jackson

Kaz and I actually have a long history of friendly rivalry. 20 years ago in college we worked at rival shops, and years later moved into similar roles at competing media outlets. After half our lifetimes, we’re finally on the same team!



Now that we have many of the world’s best tech editors under the same roof, we’re in a position to cover even more stories around gear for a net-gain to readers. I’m also looking forward to all the colorful comments about my footwear choices at the Field Test. — Ryan Palmer Photo by Anthony Smith.

Photo by Sophia Lei. As a woman who wears many hats it feels like this model is going to give me the opportunity to tell some stories I wouldn't otherwise be able to. — Blake Hansen

Excited to be doing a regular column for Beta these days. In this new phase of my career I feel I've gained a lot of insights and stories from my years on the circuit and am still so passionate about racing. I'm grateful to have a platform like this to share them on. — Andrew Neethling Photo by Ryan Franklin.

Why is Pinkbike changing at all?

We love the idea of working directly for the readers who support us

We want to support more athletes and creators

But mostly, we want to get weird

Beta's print magazine has 40 more pages in 2022 under the watchful eye of veteran photo director and Bike Mag alum Anthony Smith.

FAQ



• Will comments be paywalled? No.

• Will user submitted content on Pinkbike be paywalled? No.

• Are the Beta Tests going to be members-only? We’re merging the Beta Tests into the Field Test, so there will be a fourth Field Test now.

• Are the Field Tests going to be members-only? No, the reviews will be public but we might do the roundtable discussions for members.

• Aren’t you just going to move all your best stuff to Beta? My view is that most of our biggest and best stuff should be public. I’d rather use Beta to do stuff for the super engaged people who want more.

• What’s happening to the Beta team? Nicole, Palmer, Anthony, and Satchel are all on board and we’re hiring.

• Is the Pinkbike Racing x Cathro project going to be paywalled? Nope, the series will be free on Pinkbike. We’ll look to do some bonus stuff for members—eg. Henry wants to do a podcast from the road or something.

• Why can’t I comment on Beta articles? We’re working on getting comments for Beta articles.

• What’s happening with Beta Magazine? It’s getting bigger and better! We’ve added 40 pages, and we’re excited to do more with print.

• How do I get Beta Magazine? If you live in the USA, make sure you choose it as one of your perks when you sign up. If you live elsewhere, it’s not available yet. We know that sucks and we’re working on it.





Alicia testing fields in Pemberton. More Field Tests this year! Mild discomfort for your entertainment.

Cathro's ice cream budget must be maintained. Photo by Ross Bell It's physically impossible for Sarah to not smile. Photo by Tom Richards.

Fundamentally, Pinkbike and Beta exist to be on the pulse of the sport in service of mountain biking’s global community

Huckin' Henry keeping an eye on the comments section. Photo by Tom Richards.