An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB

Feb 18, 2022
by Brian Park  
YT Jeffsy AL Base review
Mike Kazimer in Sedona. Photo by Anthony Smith.


By now you’ve seen us run some Beta articles on the Pinkbike homepage over the past few weeks, and I want to give everyone an update.

Pinkbike and Beta MTB are one team now. Pinkbike will stay pretty much the same, while Beta will focus on print, long-form stories, and features for members. Beta stories will be included on the homepage and take you out to the Beta site, but all the usual news, racing, reviews, comments, and community-submitted content will stay free on Pinkbike. If you don’t want to see Beta articles, there’s an option to hide them in your news settings.

We’ll be using the Beta membership model to work with more of the sport’s best writers, photographers, and filmmakers. We’ve been growing the team and are working with contributors like Eliot Jackson, Kate Courtney, Mike Rose, Rebecca Rusch, Andrew Neethling, Kristin Butcher, and many more. If you’re interested in supporting the great work they do, please consider subscribing. Beta membership is half off right now, which works out to under 7 cents per day.




Eliot Jackson. Photo by Heather Young.
Photo by Heather Young.
bigquotesI’ll be doing a little show on Beta this year. Stoked to do something fun, insightful, and different than a lot of the stuff I’ve seen!Eliot Jackson

bigquotesKaz and I actually have a long history of friendly rivalry. 20 years ago in college we worked at rival shops, and years later moved into similar roles at competing media outlets. After half our lifetimes, we’re finally on the same team!

Now that we have many of the world’s best tech editors under the same roof, we’re in a position to cover even more stories around gear for a net-gain to readers. I’m also looking forward to all the colorful comments about my footwear choices at the Field Test.Ryan Palmer
Ryan Palmer. Photo by Anthony Smith.
Photo by Anthony Smith.

Blake Hansen. Photo by Sophia Lei.
Photo by Sophia Lei.
bigquotesAs a woman who wears many hats it feels like this model is going to give me the opportunity to tell some stories I wouldn't otherwise be able to.Blake Hansen

bigquotesExcited to be doing a regular column for Beta these days. In this new phase of my career I feel I've gained a lot of insights and stories from my years on the circuit and am still so passionate about racing. I'm grateful to have a platform like this to share them on.Andrew Neethling
Andrew Neethling. Photo by Ryan Franklin.
Photo by Ryan Franklin.




Why is Pinkbike changing at all?

We love the idea of working directly for the readers who support us. Some of our favorite media sites have moved to membership to decouple themselves from the perception of bias, and those changes have been largely positive.

We want to support more athletes and creators. People who sign up for Beta are helping fund projects like Pinkbike Academy, The Grim Donut, and Pinkbike Racing (though the series will be free on Pinkbike), as well as work from people like Anthony Smith, Mattias Fredriksson, Dan Milner, Justin Olsen, and many more. Hell, if people keep subscribing maybe Levy will finally move out of Karl’s basement.

But mostly, we want to get weird. We love sharing the biggest stories in mountain biking on Pinkbike, but sometimes there’s a hollowness to being driven by the tyranny of the majority—some of our favorite stories aren’t the ones that “succeed” from a numbers perspective. We’re excited to do more of them on Beta.

Ultimately we believe what we do has value. Mountain bike media is a tough game, and I want to provide for this team as it grows. If you can’t afford or don’t want to pay for membership, no worries! Pinkbike has great advertisers and partners that will allow us to keep making great free stuff too. But if you do like the content we do on Beta, we appreciate the support.






Beta MTB magazine

Beta MTB magazine

Anthony Smith
Beta's print magazine has 40 more pages in 2022 under the watchful eye of veteran photo director and Bike Mag alum Anthony Smith.



FAQ

• Will comments be paywalled? No.
• Will user submitted content on Pinkbike be paywalled? No.
• Are the Beta Tests going to be members-only? We’re merging the Beta Tests into the Field Test, so there will be a fourth Field Test now.
• Are the Field Tests going to be members-only? No, the reviews will be public but we might do the roundtable discussions for members.
• Aren’t you just going to move all your best stuff to Beta? My view is that most of our biggest and best stuff should be public. I’d rather use Beta to do stuff for the super engaged people who want more.
• What’s happening to the Beta team? Nicole, Palmer, Anthony, and Satchel are all on board and we’re hiring.
• Is the Pinkbike Racing x Cathro project going to be paywalled? Nope, the series will be free on Pinkbike. We’ll look to do some bonus stuff for members—eg. Henry wants to do a podcast from the road or something.
• Why can’t I comment on Beta articles? We’re working on getting comments for Beta articles.
• What’s happening with Beta Magazine? It’s getting bigger and better! We’ve added 40 pages, and we’re excited to do more with print.
• How do I get Beta Magazine? If you live in the USA, make sure you choose it as one of your perks when you sign up. If you live elsewhere, it’s not available yet. We know that sucks and we’re working on it.



Alicia testing fields in Pemberton. More Field Tests this year!
Fall Field Test Photo by Tom Richards
Mild discomfort for your entertainment.

Cathro's ice cream budget must be maintained. Photo by Ross Bell
Pinkbike Field Trip 2021 Devinci Marshall
It's physically impossible for Sarah to not smile. Photo by Tom Richards.


Full disclosure, we’ve got a lot to learn about membership under the Outside umbrella. I don’t have all the answers, but as a group we love mountain biking and want to be part of something that adds to it. Fundamentally, Pinkbike and Beta exist to be on the pulse of the sport in service of mountain biking’s global community. We think this model is the best way to do that, and we hope you’ll give it a chance.

Please feel free to email me your feedback, brian.park[at]pinkbike.com. I’d appreciate it if you don’t take your concerns about Pinkbike's business decisions out on the editorial staff with jeremiads of personal attacks in the comments. They put a lot of themselves into the job and we genuinely want to do the best we can.

Cheers,
—Brian Park & the Pinkbike/Beta editorial team

PS. We've got a whole bunch of the team here for a few hours so if you have questions, put them in the comments and we'll do our best!

PPS. We just signed on to a huge new feature freeride film project, so stay tuned on that. In the meantime you can download the Outside TV App to watch a ton of videos (and we’re launching a new desktop viewer in the next few days too).


Huckin' Henry keeping an eye on the comments section. Photo by Tom Richards.


Posted In:
Pinkbike Announcements Industry News


70 Comments

  • 48 6
 I DON'T LIKE CHANGE.
  • 21 0
 ;-P

Puberty must have been rough.
  • 9 1
 I used to be with it, but then they changed what it was. Now what I'm with isn't it, and what's it seems weird and scary to me. - A. Simpson
  • 1 0
 I think this article was clear and honest. What's the big deal?
  • 3 0
 I'm stealing my trail building buddy's line: "Mountain bikers hate two things; Change, and the way things currently are"
  • 40 1
 I only did this so I could be in the same space as Blake Hansen and Andrew Neethling. Been trying to get an autograph for years.
  • 1 0
 Seems reasonable. I'd love to be sat in a room when needles is telling bike stories.
  • 20 3
 Cool! Full support for this. Love seeing journalists add value to their work while keeping a majority of content free and accessible.
  • 16 0
 Change isn't hard, it's the resistance to change that makes it feel hard.
  • 12 0
 There are 2 things that mountain bikers hate.
1: Change
2: The way things are
Why does Pinkbike seem to be unable to accommodate this?
  • 11 1
 I think the PB/Beta partnership has been excellent. The World Cup team moves analyses from Neethling and Whiteley were great. Having Beta on the PB homepage makes my life easier so I don't have to navigate to two websites
  • 9 1
 This is SO RAD! I personally actually enjoy good biking content and am happy to pay for things I perceive as quality, and Beta and pinkbike definitely provides though. If I wanted free, short bike clips and to just read headlines then I'd just use tiktok for all my biking content.

Don't listen to the negative nancy's in the comments, they just get upset cause they know they're asking to be left behind and are afraid to admit that =)
  • 7 1
 its a very natural progression
people that are working hard in our industry need financial compensation
@brianpark i, and pretty much all the people i talk to industry wide, would like to see more women and BIPOC contributions, i'm all over paying for that... i see that pinkbike/beta etc is trying to be more inclusive and i commend that completely
  • 9 3
 Maybe because I haven't been around pinkbike too long, but I just don't get the vitrol against putting Beta stuff on the pinkbike homepage. It's not like they're forcing you to click it. Just scroll past. Have both site fill different roles and keeping pinkbike relatively unchanged seems like it's a totally fine thing to do.
  • 5 0
 There are always going to be those who don't like change regardless. But my concern will always be from a design perspective first and then a transparency perspective second. I'm glad there is a filter for BETA. That was a necessary design change just to keep the site clean and consistent. Nobody likes ENDING UP at a paywall. They want to voluntary click on something knowing they're reaching a paywall. And slipping the posts in the middle of the scroll was betraying that design flow. Which is why banners and sidebars make much more sense. So... To each their own. The design needs to just work, regardless of people's opinion on BETA.

And secondly, this post is great for transparency. For Beta. But I want a sprinkle more transparency with PB's direction for 2022 going forwards. Things change, that can't be stopped, but I'd like a bit more advertising transparency on PB even though you own the platform and as far as I know are not legally bound to display much of anything in regards towhat is paid and what is not. BUT... I think the community deserves it. I think the latest Canyon video really rubbed people the wrong way not because it was just reading the spec sheet (well, maybe a little bit because of that), but because the title and video length lead people to the precedent that it was an opinion piece, a review, a test, etc. But the titling said "presented by Canyon" for like 2 seconds and it became a pretty uninterrupted advertisement.

It's not that people don't like ads, ads are everywhere. People don't like uninspired ads. And if its uninspired, its at least gotta be short, right? I don't want to pigeonhole PB in to playing the same ball game with the same rules as youtube creators or other outlets, but I think youtube has developed a lot in terms of advertising without being a complete chore to watch. Quick intro, mid roll, and outro ad spots. Or an entertaining concept that is subtly an ad the entire time, such as Budget vs Baller. Say what you will about the execution of the first series, I still think it was an effective advertising campaign for Jenson and I don't want them to be discouraged from supporting another season. Season 2 is almost guaranteed to be objectively better with that HEALTHY DOLLOP of feedback season one received. So it can only go up from here. Both in views and quality. Making more effective advertising.

But yes... I would like some transparency on those uncanny valley advertisements like the Canyon video. I was actually say at my computer, with a confused look on my face, wondering what I was watching. Was it content? Was it an ad? Was it both? It was kinda just talking... But then there was some riding... But not enough for me personally. Were others okay with it? (checks comments) It seems they weren't. So how can we bring that advertising concept more in line with what the audience views as effective advertising.

Apologies to whoever read this whole thing, there's no way you get paid enough. hugs and kisses. You sacrifice is appreciated.
  • 5 0
 You're right, as a PB reader I definitely didn't get paid enough to read that whole thing!!
  • 1 0
 Skipped to the end. Hugs and kisses? Really?
  • 6 0
 Looking forward to seeing how the pinkbike DH team get on. Cathro has been a great addition. Also really enjoy the podcasts.
  • 1 0
 36 days to Lourdes, can't wait!
  • 7 0
 As long as the kaz reviews are free I’ll be stoked. I’ve never read more reliable reviews anywhere.
  • 7 0
 Does this mean Pinkbike can now test Evils?
  • 5 0
 We've always been able to test them, they just never seem to be have one available that we can test. Maybe we can funnel them though Palmer now.
  • 5 2
 Can you comment on the status/update of the video team at Pinkbike? We know the Jason has moved on, but what about Christina, Brad and others not found on www.pinkbike.com/about.
  • 3 0
 Jason's gone freelance but Christina, Tom, other Tom, Max, Ben, Stefan, etc. are all on board (and we brought Ben Cathro in from contract to staff as well). Jason is still part of the crew and we'll be looking to do some projects with him this year!
  • 2 0
 Is there a way to hide the flair that comes with subscribing? Lmfao

I bet you’d get a lot more subs if folks didn’t get stamped BETA/outside+ or whatever…at least I think I have seen one or two like this?

Sounds silly, but would work on me. I don’t plan on subscribing either way in the near term, but if I did…
  • 2 0
 I'll suggest that. I think it's just on the profile pages. In the meantime if you don't want it you can just sign up with a different email.
  • 4 0
 you guys talk about Beta, but not about that pending podcast on Aliens.... i am genuinely pissed.
  • 1 0
 As a discerning reader who only lays eyes on the most worthy of content, have you considered paying me to read Beta? By subscribing to my readership, it assures you that (by virtue of me reading it) Beta's content is the highest quality in the mountain bike media landscape. I'm running an introductory offer where I'll read Beta's content for the low, low price of 7¢ per day.
  • 5 0
 Compelling offer, send me an invoice.
  • 1 0
 This is a really open and fair article. I also think Brian throwing himself on the grenade by asking us to direct feedback at him and leave the editors alone is a respectable move which to my mind shows his character. Hats off of to you sir. I hate change, but I also really like my mtb content honest, weird and not dictated or influenced by whatever company is putting money into the pot. It's obvious that the pot can't be empty at the same time as the content I want being produced, so as I don't like the idea of companies putting the money in and influencing things I think it's fair to expect me to put my money in instead. In particular, stuff like PB racing and people like Eliot Jackson being given more of a platform is awesome and I will definitely support stuff like that. I haven't got a beta subscription yet, but I'm absolutely considering it. If the much promised Mike vs Mike race goes down in a big way I think that'll sell it for me. As far as the PB staff goes, you all do an awesome job and your skin must be way thicker than mine. Thanks for putting so much of yourself into this.
  • 1 0
 Thanks @brianpark!
  • 2 0
 Don't mind paying and almost subscribed but you guys should include the beta mag as a digital version for everyone, especially those outside NA who can't get delivery.
  • 2 0
 If you're an Outside+ member, you can see the digital version of the Beta magazine here: https://www.betamtb.com/magazine-issues/
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: thanks, that's great, I didn't know that. Perhaps the suggestion would be to change the copy to call it out. My take was that NA subscribers get the mag and everyone else gets nothing.
  • 1 0
 Is the PB team going to be making any trips to CO to visit "company headquarters"? And if so how about a bandit enduro/dh race? Show up, ride, party...no registration, waivers, ride and show at your own risk...
  • 7 4
 LOL. all I gotta say is thanks for allowing me to block the BETA stuff,
  • 5 2
 This site looks like a session.
  • 7 5
 Beta move calling it beta
  • 2 1
 The only thing I don't like about Beta is that there's no comment section. Basically, it'd be beta if there was.
  • 4 0
 Hah we're working on adding a comments section, just for your terrible puns.
  • 3 0
 Working on it. Definitely something we want to get implemented this year.
  • 2 0
 How did the name Pink Bike come about?
  • 3 0
 Radek wanted to be sarcastic since all the other websites back then were like HARDCORE XTREME names.
  • 4 0
 @brianpark: you get alot of shit for changing and charging money etc, just want to say thanks for this site and all the hard work and tough descisions (i cant spell) you must be doing. Thanks, and good luck ahead
  • 2 1
 Is the DH Fantasy League going to be pay walled?
Lourdes is coming quick!
  • 3 0
 Nope! Smile
  • 2 0
 Nope, free as always!
  • 2 0
 @karl-burkat: can top commenter ride Grim Donut this summer?
  • 2 3
 I feel like using this:

"Nearly six years after his death, the Canadian DH legend is still paying it forward."

is kind of weird to sell subscriptions.
  • 1 0
 travis engel? did i miss that tidbit?
  • 1 0
 Travis went freelance last year, but he's still doing a ton of writing for Beta.
  • 1 0
 and mike ferrentino. good writer. is he part of this future?
  • 1 0
 He's on NSMB. Spinning gold
  • 1 0
 I don't think so. Frown
  • 1 0
 He's at NSMB now, has a few articles already up.
  • 1 0
 keep the buy & sell free!
  • 3 3
 Sucks that no one will see the work of all these amazing people
  • 1 0
 Just because you won't pay for it doesn't mean other people won't. You agree that they are amazing, why do you expect them to not get paid for it?? I know you're being a troll but come on.
  • 3 6
 Pinkbike has lost it's way with core content.
Rider created stories; shorts(vids); pic stories.
It's either not that great product news or sponsorship gossip.
Hopefully beta helps.
  • 1 0
 BOO!
  • 1 0
 Will Buy-Sell stay free?
  • 1 0
 So, Beta is NSMB now?
  • 1 2
 In before the Outside CEO!
  • 1 2
 Fake News
