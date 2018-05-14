An Update From Katy Winton After a Brutal Crash at EWS Olargues, France

The spirit of Enduro was strong yesterday... here is the story: so, it started with me unknowly dropping a selection of items... like my jacket which @beckycookracing picked up for me, then my goggles and cheek pads for my helmet which @edmasters @remigauvinmtb and @richie_rude1 spotted on the way to stage 2 and kindly brought them up.... then a puncture at the end of stage 3 which didn't cost me any time in the stage but did require a 14min effort on a flat at an average HR of 178 (My average for stage 3 was 180) to make it back to the pits before stage 4 for a rapid tyre change... can't thank Cecile @ravanel_mtb enough for pushing me a good chunk of the way back and kept me trucking hard all the way even when I started to fade and a huge thanks to Becky and the boys for being lovely humans helping the numpty out and my amazing mechanics @tywest33 @althelizard for a quick tyre change so I could race stage 4. PHEW. Less drama today heopefully, times are tight and tracks are WET!!! #fearintheeyes #ews #drama #butwemadeit
Day 2 wasn't any less eventful for me unfortunately, first two stages were okay, legs weren't quite there after my big effort back to the pits yesterday... then stage 7 I had a huge OTB landing onto a rock with my head, my @sweetprotection helmet did a very good job as you can see in the pics. Felt good after, I hadn't been knocked out and none of my signs of concussion were showing so I decided to ride down 8 but, I walked a section at the bottom as I could not afford to crash again. Pic after my broken helmet is of @wolvobricks checking me for concussion symtoms. Regardless, I'll be taking at least a week off and maybe more to make sure my head is okay. Right now and in the coming weeks it is crucial to not hit my head again after such a big impact. We only have one brain! Can't thank the @trekfactoryracingenduro crew for a solid week of graft and great job to @rc_mtb in 14th and @pedroburns in 52nd 👌 📸 by @mdlormephoto @trekbikes | @enduraofficial | @sweetprotection | @srammtb | @rockshox | @ridebontrager | @ride100percent | #getmehome
How were you feeling leading up to the race?
What happened on Day 1? How did you manage to drop stuff? And what happened on Stage 3?
Did you ride the enter liaison between stage 3 and 4 on a flat tire? Was it a detour to ride to the pits for a tire change?
How did Cecile end up pushing you?
What happened on Stage 7?
How is your head doing now?
Words don't do the crash or the section of trail any justice. That chute was insane.
