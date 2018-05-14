INTERVIEWS

An Update From Katy Winton After a Brutal Crash at EWS Olargues, France

May 14, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
When Katy Winton flatted and couldn t get her FTD out she had a long haul back to the pits from stage three. It left her spent and stressed knowing she was minutes away from missing her last start time of the day.


With a mega crash, a flat tire, and various other hurdles throughout the weekend, Round 3 of the Enduro World Series was a difficult one for Katy Winton. We caught up with her to see how she's doing after digging deep to stay in the race.

The spirit of Enduro was strong yesterday... here is the story: so, it started with me unknowly dropping a selection of items... like my jacket which @beckycookracing picked up for me, then my goggles and cheek pads for my helmet which @edmasters @remigauvinmtb and @richie_rude1 spotted on the way to stage 2 and kindly brought them up.... then a puncture at the end of stage 3 which didn't cost me any time in the stage but did require a 14min effort on a flat at an average HR of 178 (My average for stage 3 was 180) to make it back to the pits before stage 4 for a rapid tyre change... can't thank Cecile @ravanel_mtb enough for pushing me a good chunk of the way back and kept me trucking hard all the way even when I started to fade and a huge thanks to Becky and the boys for being lovely humans helping the numpty out and my amazing mechanics @tywest33 @althelizard for a quick tyre change so I could race stage 4. PHEW. Less drama today heopefully, times are tight and tracks are WET!!! #fearintheeyes #ews #drama #butwemadeit

Day 2 wasn't any less eventful for me unfortunately, first two stages were okay, legs weren't quite there after my big effort back to the pits yesterday... then stage 7 I had a huge OTB landing onto a rock with my head, my @sweetprotection helmet did a very good job as you can see in the pics. Felt good after, I hadn't been knocked out and none of my signs of concussion were showing so I decided to ride down 8 but, I walked a section at the bottom as I could not afford to crash again. Pic after my broken helmet is of @wolvobricks checking me for concussion symtoms. Regardless, I'll be taking at least a week off and maybe more to make sure my head is okay. Right now and in the coming weeks it is crucial to not hit my head again after such a big impact. We only have one brain! Can't thank the @trekfactoryracingenduro crew for a solid week of graft and great job to @rc_mtb in 14th and @pedroburns in 52nd 👌 📸 by @mdlormephoto @trekbikes | @enduraofficial | @sweetprotection | @srammtb | @rockshox | @ridebontrager | @ride100percent | #getmehome

How were you feeling leading up to the race?


Not great, the Tuesday the week before I picked up the start of a cold and so was sleeping 10 hours a night then a nap in the day too just trying to fight it off. I'd had a busy couple of weeks moving back home from New Zealand, then from home to a new place, then raced a UK enduro... I had been a bit too busy and I was paying for it.




What happened on Day 1? How did you manage to drop stuff? And what happened on Stage 3?


Day 1 started with me nipping for a wee and my jacket fell out from between my bib shorts and my back where I keep it. It was in deep grass so I didn't hear it fall. Becky Cook saw it in the grass. Then on the way to Stage 2, I put my goggles on my helmet and wedged my cheek pads from my helmet in between the goggle strap and my helmet. I think when I took my helmet off when I was pushing my bike that the goggles must have got knocked off, in turn taking the cheek pads with them. So random, I couldn't believe it. Just lucky, Eddie, Richie and Remi saw them and kindly brought them up.

Stage 3, I had a good stage then punctured 5m from the finish, I plugged the tyre with help from Ines, but the tyre was having trouble seating onto the small dent in the rim. I tried, but my hands aren't physically strong enough to get the FTD and tyre off quickly, so I had to think fast weigh up my options and decided I needed to get back to the pits ASAP or I'd miss my start time for Stage 4.




Did you ride the enter liaison between stage 3 and 4 on a flat tire? Was it a detour to ride to the pits for a tire change?


Yes, all 5km of it max effort on a flat. The FTD was great though and provided a good platform to pedal along on. It wasn't a detour to the pits though, I just didn't have all that much time. My mechanics were quick and efficient though and got me sorted, hell of a team. Lucky to have them because I nearly passed out from the effort of getting there, I had pins and needles all over my body had to lie down, threw up and couldn't get my breath back.




How did Cecile end up pushing you?


Because Cecile is a great human and saw a mate struggling. Between the girls there is a mutual respect. I think I can say the same about most of the guys as well. These races are SO savage. We've all been through a lot together. We all know how brutal it is to get through one of these races never mind a whole season - the highs, the lows and all of the emotions. It's one hell of an experience and one we share together. If we didn't look out for each other in the hard times and have a laugh along the way in the good times and enjoy the buzz together from riding amazing tracks, then what would be the point in all the suffering? Victory is lonely, but with these experiences, good people around you and the stories along the way, now, that's what makes it memorable.

Cecile stayed with me at the end of Stage 3 to help me with my puncture, but then when I had to ride she went out of her way and stayed with me and would physically push me when my effort would start to fade. She went above and beyond. I didn't think I would make it but she was there to encourage me and push me on. What an absolute machine, can't thank her enough!

When I made it to Stage 4 the rest of the girls were cheering me the last bit of the way, big love to them all!




What happened on Stage 7?


I had a big crash in the main chute of the stage and smacked my head really, really hard destroying my helmet. It was pretty scary, actually. I got to ride down behind Cecile for the rest of the stage though which was actually so awesome!


A rough weekend for Katy Winton. Winton finished sixth after fighting off a cold last week and a bit of trouble on course yesterday that pushed her way past the hurt locker to stay in the race.
A rough weekend for Katy Winton.



How is your head doing now?


Well, I managed to pick up a stomach bug so I woke up for throwing up etc. at 2 am, then more in the morning so I felt like death all morning and didn't eat anything until dinner time where I had a small bite. (This is some interview, haha!! Honestly, my life isn't usually this eventful!!) My head is feeling good though all things considered, but I will be taking the week off, with no/minimal screen time and very low if any exercise. These injuries shouldn't be taken lightly. So that's over and out from me!


Get well soon Katy!


21 Comments

  • + 20
 A stomach bug or post-concussive syndrome? I've had one really bad concussion in my life (and I'm sure a few other minor ones) which caused me to throw up uncontrollably for 24 hours the day after my accident.
  • + 1
 I was thinking the same thing. I am sure she will get it checked out properly. Good excuse to lay around for a week after what it seems like she has been through. Bunch of respect for her!
  • + 1
 I bet they checked. You're right though. I was nauseous and super tired after my last concussion for a good 24-36 hours. Felt like being poisoned actually.
  • + 1
 Totally! I've seen it happen many times. Crazy how people can't put two and two together. Then again, she hit her head really hard...
  • + 1
 @chris6-6-6: Her helmet looked like a crushed eggshell.
  • + 1
 Throwing up all night followed me through all my concussions...
  • + 6
 Gnarly!! Get well soon! Props to Cecile and the enduro bros, too. The PB trolls care about you too.
  • + 2
 She's a real trooper that's for sure. Racing an EWS is already incredibly brutal (not that ive done it myself, i can only imagine), and to add on the frustration of mechanicals and crashes is just something else. Way to go Katy!
  • + 5
 Huge respect. Come back stronger and faster!
  • + 4
 get well katy! it’s inspiring to see you all work together and push each other in competition.
  • + 2
 Footage of the crash courtesy of the VitalMTB crew: youtu.be/L1TI0Uw9-48?t=4m51s

Words don't do the crash or the section of trail any justice. That chute was insane.
  • + 1
 That clip is nuts!
  • + 1
 That OTB's slam was no joke. I heard the audio clear, she was genuinely terrified/scared on that initial impact. I felt for her, she seems so kind. It really was a f*cked up slam. Tough little cookie.
  • + 2
 Finally. This interview is one of the best examples illustrating what is Enduro about
  • + 2
 ... but apart from all that it was alright.
  • + 1
 That's insane, what a total bad@$$!!!
  • + 1
 Brutal weekend.
