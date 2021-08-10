Anamoly Launch Crowdfunding for Their New Flat Pedal Shoes With Bold Claims

Aug 10, 2021
by Henry Quinney  


A new company has come to the table with bold claims of grip, performance and style. Anamoly has created kickstarter that they hope will give them the funding they need to bring a new take on the flat pedal shoe to the market.


Anomaly shoes will use their Hero Rubber technology, which they claim is the stickiest rubber compound on the planet to give riders “magnetic” levels of traction on their pedals. To look at, it shares a tread similar to other designs, but I imagine it will be the compound that will be really telling. It will be interesting to see how they stack up against the benchmark Five Ten Stealth rubber.


They aim to pair this super-sticky compound to a style that they feel is lacking from some other company's offerings. They want to combine a technical item with a casual style to give a shoe that doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb and have people thinking “kook” should you run into a cafe. Some of the designs, they say, were inspired by frame-protection kits that you may have seen livening up the look of somebody’s bike. They further combine this with mud and water-resistant properties and a thermo-welded and stitchless construction.


There are also features to keep your feet protected and comfortable including a toe-cap, areas of perforation to let your feet breathe and a high-medial insole that aims to absorb some of the lumps and bumps you may come across on the trail.


The shoe has been in the works for two and a half years and hopes to secure funding over a 30 day period. Structured pledges start from around $100. Once the campaign is successfully funded, there will be a lead time of around three to four months.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Shoes


25 Comments

  • 17 0
 "They want to combine a technical item with a casual style to give a shoe that doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb and have people thinking “kook” should you run into a cafe."

Makes a shoe that is red and grey with zebra stripes, or electric blue with a white sole.
  • 14 0
 President Camacho wore these in idiocracy.
  • 8 0
 I think there's a reason this style is lacking from other company's offerings.....
  • 6 1
 The Hero rubber on the outside of the toe box, the red laces, and the zebra print all really blend in nicely. Very subtle features. Can’t wait to blend in at the cafe with these.
  • 5 1
 “They want to combine a technical item with a casual style to give a shoe that doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb and have people thinking “kook” should you run into a cafe.” A swing and a miss.
  • 5 0
 It looks like rain boots and crocs got together and had horribly disfigured offspring.
  • 2 0
 I ran 5-Ten for around 6 years prior to my 2FO Specialized, and the 2FO's rubber is miles better than any 5-Ten stealth rubber i've used in the past. I also have Shimano GR9's with Michelin rubber, despite the shoe itself being more comfortable, the Michelin rubber and tread design are just no where near the grip or dampening of the 2FO. Glad to see a new brand come to market! Healthy competition breeds innovation.
  • 4 1
 If it has the grip of stealth rubber, and is more durable, then I'm all in.
  • 3 0
 They called it stealth rubber because after a few days you'd feel the pins coming through your insoles and realize the rubber wasn't actually there.
  • 1 0
 There are already other offerings that seem to tick these boxes that don't require you to wear neon zebra stripes.
  • 4 1
 Yikes ...
  • 1 0
 I don't get the kickstarter. The more you pledge, the less you save on the shoe? Am I missing something LOL.
  • 1 0
 I got very confused because there already is a skate shoe brand called Anamoly (well, ANMLY), but this clearly isn’t it.
  • 1 0
 C’mon please put a lace cover for those of us who ride in rainy/muddy conditions.
  • 1 0
 If I wanted to ride bikes in my space suit on the moon these would be ideal
  • 1 0
 I won't be crowdfunding this, but I will, be part if the crowd laughing at people wearing these!
  • 2 1
 I like the look, but how different can it really be? I guess we will see
  • 1 0
 Anomaly... Yep that's about right.
  • 1 0
 Only Men's Sizes US 6-12 I need US14
  • 1 0
 Shimano styled shoes for extrovert tastes
  • 1 0
 Make Bold claims once the laces are hidden. Thanks.
  • 1 0
 Buzz, your girlfriend, WOOF!
  • 1 0
 Sweet bowling shoes bro!
  • 1 0
 anemonemo-anemone
  • 1 0
 Hero? Really?

