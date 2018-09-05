Bike Check: Andrea Garella's Custom-Made Ancillotti Scarab 29er - Superenduro 2018

Italian custom made specialist brand Ancillotti dominate the Superenduro Series and most recently 2 of their young riders have been battling over 1st place in the 2018 series. Andrea Garella currently sits in first, with just a mere 100 points separating him and his teammate Francesco Mazzoni. With Priero being the last race in the 2018 series, we caught up with Andrea and Mr Ancillotti himself to get the low down on the new Scarab 29er as well as Andreas experience being with a factory team at just 16.
Known for their support of the up and coming generation of riders, the Ancillotti team have created a wonderful riding environment for their riders. "I really enjoy being in a group of younger riders and I feel really happy in the team!" says juvenile series leader Andrea Garella.
"I saw Andrea riding last year and did a couple of races with him, during winter we then arranged for him to become part of the team for a full season," says Tomaso Ancillotti, Ancillotti creator and team manager.
|I love the bike! I feel really confident on it and love that it is custom sized and tailored to me.—Andrea Garella
"The new model scarab is 160 rear travel and we have this which is like a flip chip. However, unlike a flip chip, this has 6 positions and more variety. It's like a screw that you can half turn to make the bottom bracket lower and adjust the head angle and find your perfect balance. All of our bikes are also custom sized so, for example, there is no standard medium size. If you want a slacker head angle, a higher or lower seat tube, or the frame to be 1cm longer or shorter then we can do it!"
