Bike Check: Andrea Garella's Custom-Made Ancillotti Scarab 29er - Superenduro 2018

Sep 5, 2018
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK
Andrea Garella's
Photography by Saskia Dugon

Italian custom made specialist brand Ancillotti dominate the Superenduro Series and most recently 2 of their young riders have been battling over 1st place in the 2018 series. Andrea Garella currently sits in first, with just a mere 100 points separating him and his teammate Francesco Mazzoni. With Priero being the last race in the 2018 series, we caught up with Andrea and Mr Ancillotti himself to get the low down on the new Scarab 29er as well as Andreas experience being with a factory team at just 16.

Known for their support of the up and coming generation of riders, the Ancillotti team have created a wonderful riding environment for their riders. "I really enjoy being in a group of younger riders and I feel really happy in the team!" says juvenile series leader Andrea Garella.

Ancillotti team rider Andrea Garella
Rider Name // Andrea Garella
Age: 16
Hometown: Turin

Ancillotti Scarab 29er front triangle
Model Name Details
Frame: Ancillotti Scarab Aluminium 29er
Shock: Ancillotti Shock, 160mm
Fork: Formula Selva, 160mm
Wheels: Formula Linea G, 29", 30mm width
Tires: Maxxis DHF & DHR 2
Drivetrain: Sram Eagle
Brakes: Formula Cura
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 30mm rise, Renthal Apex Stem
Size: Custom Medium
Pedals: HT T1

"I saw Andrea riding last year and did a couple of races with him, during winter we then arranged for him to become part of the team for a full season," says Tomaso Ancillotti, Ancillotti creator and team manager.

bigquotesI love the bike! I feel really confident on it and love that it is custom sized and tailored to me.Andrea Garella

Ancillottis flip chip style adjustment features.
HT T1 Pedals
"The new model scarab is 160 rear travel and we have this which is like a flip chip. However, unlike a flip chip, this has 6 positions and more variety. It's like a screw that you can half turn to make the bottom bracket lower and adjust the head angle and find your perfect balance. All of our bikes are also custom sized so, for example, there is no standard medium size. If you want a slacker head angle, a higher or lower seat tube, or the frame to be 1cm longer or shorter then we can do it!"

Formula Linea G wheels
Formula Linea G wheels and Maxxis Minion DHR 2
Ancillotti made shock
Ancillottis custom 160mm shock.

Ancillotti Scarab 29er rear triangle.


12 Comments

  • + 9
 Let's talk about the welds please.
  • + 9
 Yea let´s. I love to read comments from all the expert welders out there. It´s funny that so many mountainbikers are professionall welders.
  • + 2
 Wait for it, here it comes
  • + 3
 These are looking way more pretty compared to what was shown in older articles.
Defently no reason to hold back buying one, hope Ancillotti can handle the customes request now :-)

Nice bike !
  • + 4
 for sexy welds & vehicles go here www.race-dezert.com/forum/threads/pretty-welds.59124
  • + 5
 Awesome looking bike and must so cool for him to have a custom made frame at just 16! But I think the details are a bit thin on the ground to call it a 'Bike Check'.
  • + 1
 I'm sitting at my weld bench with my head in my hands..... such a waste of time to fabricate this bike and then kill it with those welds.... ????????
  • + 3
 Pretty interesting whip there, would like to see some more numbers
  • + 1
 PULL SHOCK WORLD CHAMPION
  • + 2
 Sexiest welds ever !!!!!
  • + 1
 Totally rad .
  • + 1
 Functional?

