Bike Check: Andrea Garella's Custom-Made Ancillotti Scarab 29er - Superenduro 2018

Italian custom made specialist brand Ancillotti dominate the Superenduro Series and most recently 2 of their young riders have been battling over 1st place in the 2018 series. Andrea Garella currently sits in first, with just a mere 100 points separating him and his teammate Francesco Mazzoni. With Priero being the last race in the 2018 series, we caught up with Andrea and Mr Ancillotti himself to get the low down on the new Scarab 29er as well as Andreas experience being with a factory team at just 16.



Known for their support of the up and coming generation of riders, the Ancillotti team have created a wonderful riding environment for their riders. "I really enjoy being in a group of younger riders and I feel really happy in the team!" says juvenile series leader Andrea Garella.



Rider Name // Andrea Garella

Age: 16

Hometown: Turin



Ancillotti Scarab 29er front triangle Ancillotti Scarab 29er front triangle Model Name Details

Frame: Ancillotti Scarab Aluminium 29er

Shock: Ancillotti Shock, 160mm

Fork: Formula Selva, 160mm

Wheels: Formula Linea G, 29", 30mm width

Tires: Maxxis DHF & DHR 2

Drivetrain: Sram Eagle

Brakes: Formula Cura

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 30mm rise, Renthal Apex Stem

Size: Custom Medium

Pedals: HT T1



I love the bike! I feel really confident on it and love that it is custom sized and tailored to me. — Andrea Garella

Ancillottis flip chip style adjustment features. Ancillottis flip chip style adjustment features. HT T1 Pedals. HT T1 Pedals.

Formula Linea G wheels and Maxxis Minion DHR 2 Formula Linea G wheels and Maxxis Minion DHR 2 Ancillottis custom 160mm shock. Ancillottis custom 160mm shock.

Ancillotti Scarab 29er rear triangle. Ancillotti Scarab 29er rear triangle.

"I saw Andrea riding last year and did a couple of races with him, during winter we then arranged for him to become part of the team for a full season," says Tomaso Ancillotti, Ancillotti creator and team manager."The new model scarab is 160 rear travel and we have this which is like a flip chip. However, unlike a flip chip, this has 6 positions and more variety. It's like a screw that you can half turn to make the bottom bracket lower and adjust the head angle and find your perfect balance. All of our bikes are also custom sized so, for example, there is no standard medium size. If you want a slacker head angle, a higher or lower seat tube, or the frame to be 1cm longer or shorter then we can do it!"