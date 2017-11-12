PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

4 Years of the Andes Pacifico - Photo Epic

Nov 12, 2017
by Dave Trumpore  


THE SANTA CRUZ
ANDES PACIFICO
FOUR EPIC YEARS
Words and Photography // Dave Trumpore and Sam Needham

As Day 2 started racer could see where the previous day s racing kicked off just below the glacier seen at the top left.


This February will mark the 5th running of the now infamous Santa Cruz Andes Pacifico Enduro. A five day multi-stage adventure of a race with descents totaling over 12,000 meters on a route from the high peaks of the Andes down to the shores of the Pacific Ocean. And while the stats alone are impressive, and the always expanding network of epic trails improves year over year, it is the experiences that come when the clock isn't ticking that keep racers coming back year after year.

There's a sense of camaraderie found in multi-day adventure races that you just don't get from the more traditional enduro races that can be found in most regions of the world on any given weekend. With no set start times, and a more laid back atmosphere in regards to the pace of the liaisons, there's ample time to take in the sights and sounds as the Andes tower high overhead, or to take a swim in a river to cool off in the mid-day sun that tends to shine every single day. A welcome change for many racers who travel to the southern hemisphere to escape the grips winter has taken over their trails back home. New friendships are made, and old ones strengthened as racers tough it out together in the elements all day, and then swap stories over a few beers each night back at camp.

Each year the organizers have taken the riders' feedback from the previous year into consideration, and small improvements to the rider experience are constantly being made. Probably the most impressive of which is the food. Delicious local food is served each morning and night, with hefty portions ensuring no one will go hungry. It's also not uncommon to cross a finish line in the middle of nowhere and find a fully catered lunch spread awaiting, or piles of fresh summer fruit. And then of course there is the craft beer truck that travels from camp to camp, and the unlimited bottles of boutique Chilean wine that flows each evening. Sure you still have to sleep in a tent, but you definitely won't be roughing it.

With the first round of the Enduro World Series taking place nearby later in the year, you can be sure there will be some of the best riders in the world in attendance once again as they try to figure out how to handle the Andes infamous "anti-grip". For amateur racers this is a rare opportunity to race against or just casually ride with some of the sports biggest names as they work towards a common goal of surviving the rugged mountains. Before washing off all the dust and cleansing their wounds in the Pacific Ocean.

If riding ancient trails with thousands of meters of descending and minimal climbing, eating amazing local food, drinking al the beer and wine you like, and rubbing shoulders with top pros, all set amongst beautiful Chilean landscapes. Be sure to get yourself signed up before the event sells out for the 5th year in a row. The clock is already ticking.



Off we go...



The dirt in Chile has it s own special name. It sticks tou your tires not the other way around.

Neil Dognahue decided to escape Winter in the UK for a place where the sun shines more thsn once a month.

Chris Ball on Parvaso Just below the base of La Parva outside Santiago Chile.

Iago Garay tests the limits of what the local Chilean riders call Anit-Grip a distinctly unique combination of loose and dry dirt that is notorious for providing little to no traction on the Parvazo Trail high in the Andes Mountains above Santiago Chile.

Anka Martin on the Parvazo trail Just below the base of La Parva outside Santiago Chile.

Felipe Vasquez and Nate Hills ride the local trails in Las Varas accessable right out of the city of Santiago Chile


Hot on Fabian s heals shoulf he slip up is fellow Frenchman Nico Lau.

Nico Prudencio is sitting as top Chilean in 3rd overall after blasting a few hundred loose switchbacks on Day 1

Santa Cruz Bicycles events manager Alan Cooke made the trip to Chile and had no trouble showing the the loose and unpredictable dirt who s boss.






Andes Pacifico 2017

A room with a view... Of thirsty riders.





Team Lambrini. Tasting the finest of wines since 2015.

Andes Pacifico 2017

Camp Vibes.

We might be csmpung but the organizers of the Anders Pacifico always pull out all the stops the keep things classy.

Day Zero and everyone kicks back to settle their nerves before the first of 4 big days that lay ahead.



Swimming holes and cervezas rounded out a long and hot hours in the saddle


In the evenings riders were briefed on the stages to be raced the following day. No riders could pre ride any of the stages and raced everythign blind so relieance on maps and course descriptions were of upmost impotance.


Andes Pacifico Enduro Day 1

Rush Hour Andes Mountains above Santiago Chile









If it wasn t for all that lightbro you might just be able to make out Santiago in the distance.

There s a joke in here somewhere.

This track was used in the three previous runnings of Andes Pacifico but for 2017 it has been retired. For at least one year anyway.

Casey Brown getting low like the evening sun.


Jon Cancelier follows Gary Perkin on Parvaso Just below the base of La Parva outside Santiago Chile.

SRAM s BLACK BOX director Jon Cancelier was in Chile doing some riding and and product testing. His bikes are always full of one off and prototype parts and the 4 day beating of the Andes Pacifico was great wat to see what work and what doesn t.

Sarah Rawley and Nate Hills ride the local trails in Las Varas accessable right out of the city of Santiago Chile

With 3 days of racing in the books and the finish on the Pacific Ocean finally visable on the horizon Yeti Cycles racer Nate Hills put in overdrive through the Coastal Range on day 4.

Santa Cruz marketing manager Will Ockelton may be leaving Chile with a few dozen sharp souveniers.


With over 4000 feet of climbing and record breaking heat day 3 would easily be the most difficult of them all and would leave many a racer wishing for a little extra horse power as the miles began to add up.


Post empanada stress faces.


Wheelie to the beach Wednesdays on Saturday.

Andes Pacifico The Final Day

The official Andes Pacifico fan club. These guys followed the race stages over the last couple of days with their welcome heckling.



Rules and reules and they must be enforced. NO PISCO NO DISCO




The motion of the ocean and the perfect remedy to sooth five days of racing.





Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated: 7 Long-Travel 29ers
93175 views
Testing 27.5 vs 29 With Vanderham and Gauvin - Video
74535 views
Mondraker Dune - Review
61777 views
Inside Öhlins Racing - Swedish Suspension Specialists
52875 views
Press Release: Radon Product News 2018
44650 views
Movies For Your Monday
44286 views
These Trails Are the Stuff of Dreams - Video
38182 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About Sustainability?
29323 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047687
Mobile Version of Website