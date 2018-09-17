Video: Andes Pacifico Enduro Returns for 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Andes Pacifico Enduro
There are moments and experiences in life that take you to the limit, create a game of emotions that go from frustration to satisfaction, from tears to laughter, and that make us discover new things in us that we would not otherwise have noticed. So although it seems irrational, those things that make us suffer so much for a moment, without thinking we would experience them again. That and much more reflects what the Andes Pacific Enduro is.
Are you ready for the adventure of your life? Santa Cruz Andes Pacifico 2019 in its sixth consecutive year is the perfect mix between race and adventure in Mountainbike, that crosses beautiful Chile from the Andes mountains at 3500 meters high, to the mountains on the coast line, ending at the beach with the best reward: the Pacific Ocean.
We have good news for you! Registrations for this adventure of a lifetime have just opened at AndesPacificoEnduro.com
The event will be in the southern hemisphere summer, during the third week of February 18 to 23, 2019. This is your chance to share the trail (and maybe some beers, pisco and wine!) with the top riders of the world. Names like Jerome Clementz, Cedric Gracia, Fabian Barel, Nico Lau, Rene Wildhaber, Rat Boy, Jesse Melamed, Joann Barelli, Marco Osborne, Tracy Mosley, Casey Brown, Mark Scott, Iago Garay, Francoise Bailly Maitre and a lot more have enjoyed the antigrip, the wine and the Chilean hospitality.
Being an international race, many of the riders are in the Northern Hemisphere without the possibility of riding a bike through the tough winter. For them, this is an excellent opportunity to get to know one of the most attractive and safest countries in South America that has unique trails and landscapes for mountain biking.
Andes Pacifico 2019 offers 5 days of competition where competitors are taken to the highest points of the Andes, and descent on epic multi-stage trails made hundreds of years ago by the muleteers, to finish by the coast. Those singletracks are perfect for MTB. During the 5 days of competition everything is included for a value of USD $ 2000.
The 2019 edition will have more than 50% of new trails, in the most incredible places to practice the Mountainbike. The invitation is here, we are waiting for you all. Prepare for the adventure of your life. What is included
• Multi stage trails demarcated for 5 days, which pass through a variety of landscapes, flora and fauna running from the Andes to the Pacific Ocean.
• Route description data with distance and altimetry.
• Stages timed in Rally-Enduro format.
• Shuttles or lifts that take each morning to the competitors at the beginning of the stages.
• Camps where the organization have the tents and dinners ready.
• Transportation (clothing and equipment for bicycles) from one camp to another.
• Transport and unpacking of your tent and air mattress, from one camp to another (each tent will be ready when you arrive at each camp each afternoon)
• 2 meals prepared every day: breakfast, dinner and plenty of snack for lunch.
• Snacks and rehydration upon arrival at the camp, and plenty of snacks during the day.
• Care and attention of professional medical personnel on the track and the camp area.
• Technical support from a team of professional mechanics.
• Andes Pacifico official bag.and event t-shirt 2019.
• Gifts from our sponsors.
About the Organizers
Montenbaik is recognized worldwide for being the organizer of three Enduro World Series in Chile ( 2014, 2016, 2018 ) and the Santa Cruz Andes Pacifico that has already been made in 5 versions every summer on different trails with the best views. In addition to the above, Montenbaik received the award for the best event of the Enduro World Series in 2014, being nominated once again for the award for best Enduro World Series 2018 in Lo Barnechea.
MENTIONS
: @Montenbaik
/ @jonathaj
4 Comments
Post a Comment