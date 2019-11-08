Andes Pacifico Returns for 2020 with Brand New Stages

It is the race I most expect during the year. It is a five-day rally where the competition does not end. It is super strategic, you go through the most remote corners of the mountain range, with different circuits and different types of terrain every day, also sharing with great exponents of cycling, with riders from all over the world. All this together makes it an incredible experience, where there are those who are going to experience it and also those who are going to compete for the podium. I am happy to have won last year, to have been the first Chilean to win it and I have a message for all the gringos: Come well trained because I will defend the crown with claws and fangs. See you in 2020! — Pedro Burns