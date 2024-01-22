Andréane Lanthier Nadeau & Elliot Jamieson Sign for Commencal x 7Mesh

Rocky Mountain posted a farewell and thank you
to Andréane Lanthier Nadeau last week and now we find out where the top Canadian enduro racer is headed for 2024.
Lanthier Nadeau is headed to the Commencal x 7Mesh Enduro team alongside Elliot Jamieson and current U21 Canadian National Enduro Champion, WeiTien Ho. The three will compete on the Enduro World Cup season in 2024.
Based in the industrial heart of Squamish, BC, Canada, and only steps away from each other’s offices, Commencal Canada & 7Mesh say they are committed to providing a high-performance hub for these athletes to tune and test their equipment. Residing and training in the Sea to Sky corridor themselves, ALN, Elliot, and WeiTien will have convenient access to everything they need for the upcoming season.
In addition to being supported by Commencal and 7Mesh, the team will be supported by another Squamish company, Stark architecture and interior design studio.
|I’m grateful for this new opportunity to ride for Commencal. It feels so good to be welcomed with open arms by a brand that is deeply invested in racing. Thanks to 7Mesh and Stark, we will be able to keep some Canadian flavour at the Enduro World Cups! Change is a powerful force and I’m tapping into it fully for 2024.—ALN
ALN would like to thank RideWrap, Shimano, and Fox Factory for their continued support.
|I am over the moon to have the opportunity to join Commencal Bikes. The shared passion for high performance and racing culture between Commencal and 7Mesh is world class, and I can’t wait to start racing. With WeiTien, ALN, and I, we truly have assembled a Canadian dream team.—Elliot Jamieson
|I'm very excited to enter my final U21 year and start the second EDR season with COMMENCAL. Last year, I couldn't attend all the rounds due to ski event scheduling, so I'm hyped that the 2024 calendar worked out. I couldn't be more excited to have ALN and Elliot by my side this season! I know I will learn a lot from them; hopefully, I can return the favor in a couple of areas.—WeiTien Ho