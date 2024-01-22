Andréane Lanthier Nadeau & Elliot Jamieson Sign for Commencal x 7Mesh

I'm very excited to enter my final U21 year and start the second EDR season with COMMENCAL. Last year, I couldn't attend all the rounds due to ski event scheduling, so I'm hyped that the 2024 calendar worked out. I couldn't be more excited to have ALN and Elliot by my side this season! I know I will learn a lot from them; hopefully, I can return the favor in a couple of areas. — WeiTien Ho