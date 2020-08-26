Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Injured in EWS Zermatt Shakedown

Ooopsss! Nothing broken but a good serving of stitches. Amazing care at Dr. Bannwart’s clinic — now onto healing.



Thanks to Miranda Miller, Morgane Charrre, my teammates Remi Gauvin, Jesse Melamed, Tom Caldwell & Tara Lazarski for all the help!!!



PSA probably take me out of your fantasy team. — Andreane Lanthier Nadeau

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau has been to a clinic in Zermatt today following a crash on the Shakedown day at the EWS. The Shakedown takes place on a trail that's not part of the race route and allows riders to get a taste for the terrain of the venue without gaining the advantage of riding the stages before practice. Andreane mistimed a hop over a rock at the bottom of the trail and was bucked onto some sharp, rocky terrain.ALN, who finished 3rd overall in the EWS in 2019, received a severe cut to her elbow and a smaller one to her hip. With the help of some fellow racers, ALN was able to stem the bleeding and take the lift down to the bottom of the valley. The elbow is swollen but it has since been X-rayed but doesn't seem to be broken and her cuts have been stitched up. Andreane will spend the next couple of days resting and is not currently sure if she will be racing this weekend.We're sending healing vibes out to Andreane and hope to see her back racing soon.