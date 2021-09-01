Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Withdraws from EWS Loudenvielle After Hit to the Head in Practice

Sep 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


After a hard hit to the head in practice ahead of the EWS race in Loudenveille, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau has said will be withdrawing from the race tomorrow.


bigquotesConfidently and without a doubt pulling the plug on racing for tomorrow.

Heartbroken to say the least.

We’ve only got one brain and there is so much to life I want to keep enjoying. There’ll be other races.

Hoping the headache eases off so I can get knitting.

hugs welcomed

Clip & hike out by @tommyc_insta — where would I be without my team.Andreane Lanthier Nadeau


We are gutted for her and wish her a speedy recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Loudenvielle 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
186556 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
90861 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
70513 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
49759 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
48564 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
45892 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
41978 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
40222 views

11 Comments

  • 21 0
 She's such a class act. Heal up ALN, take your time, we want you riding for a long time!
  • 3 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/video-on-falling-aln-miranda-miller-and-brittany-phelan-star-in-stunning-documentary-2020.html really good watch featuring ALN talking about concussions

It's good to see a pro take a progressive stance on brain health. Personally, I had one slam that left me unable to work for 3 weeks. I'm happy to see ALN being such a strong role model in the sport.
  • 1 0
 that's the worst way to go down...when the wheel shoots out unexpectedly while traversing a feature. The bike literally just wipes the rider to the ground. Suffered a concussion and sprained shoulder 2 years back when this happened to me on some wet limestone after a heavy rain. Smart call to withdrawal! Get better soon!
  • 3 0
 Been unlucky rhis year with injuries, such a shame as she was heading to the top
  • 1 0
 Oh man. Side head impacts are the ultimate worst. Hope she takes the time to recover as necessary...those can be a MF'er to come back from.
  • 1 0
 Ahhhh sh*t... was really looking forward to see her race... Prompt rétablissement ALN ! virtual hug
  • 1 0
 You took a bad hit to the head, Andreane. Very smart of you to pass on the race tomorrow. Life goes on......
  • 1 0
 Frown
  • 1 0
 Damn. One of my favs
  • 1 1
 Wow that was quite the slam.
  • 1 4
 Videographer mustvhave seen that before. Lame big hole. GTA keep it wild but maybe another rock added there..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008604
Mobile Version of Website