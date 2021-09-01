Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Withdraws from EWS Loudenvielle After Hit to the Head in Practice

After a hard hit to the head in practice ahead of the EWS race in Loudenveille, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau has said will be withdrawing from the race tomorrow.
|Confidently and without a doubt pulling the plug on racing for tomorrow.
Heartbroken to say the least.
We’ve only got one brain and there is so much to life I want to keep enjoying. There’ll be other races.
Hoping the headache eases off so I can get knitting.
hugs welcomed
Clip & hike out by @tommyc_insta — where would I be without my team.—Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
We are gutted for her and wish her a speedy recovery.
It's good to see a pro take a progressive stance on brain health. Personally, I had one slam that left me unable to work for 3 weeks. I'm happy to see ALN being such a strong role model in the sport.
