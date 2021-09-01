Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Withdraws from EWS Loudenvielle After Hit to the Head in Practice

Confidently and without a doubt pulling the plug on racing for tomorrow.



Heartbroken to say the least.



We’ve only got one brain and there is so much to life I want to keep enjoying. There’ll be other races.



Hoping the headache eases off so I can get knitting.



hugs welcomed



Clip & hike out by @tommyc_insta — where would I be without my team. — Andreane Lanthier Nadeau