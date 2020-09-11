Andreani Group Announces Dual Compound Tire Insert Line for XC Racing

Press Release: Andreani Group
One year after presenting the SuperMousse Pac-1
, a dual compound tire insert, the Andreani Group is now glad to announce the launch of the Pac Evo Lite, the brand new Light Mousse line that will premiere this weekend at the Italian Bike Festival (11-13 September 2020).
These special mousse - the result of years of studies and field tests - are designed for XCM/XCO, Gravel and Road bicycles, and will offer maximum reactivity of the tubeless tires, as well as excellent performance in terms of rim protection and anti-beading.
More specifically, the Pac Evo Lite has been developed with a special (T) layout that allows an easy installation. In addition, its special superelastic closed-cell material - designed to ensure longevity to the insert even if used in RunFlat condition - is compatible with all sealants thanks to the water repellent surface it is composed of.
Made of the same compound (that offers greater elastic response and mechanical strength than the polyethylene foam, usually used for tire inserts), the Pac Evo Lite Gravel and the Pac Eco Lite Road are characterized by:
• Impact resistance;
• Abrasion resistance and breaking strength;
• Greater flexibility;
• Cuts resistance;
• Thermal resistance, that allows to use them also at high temperatures;
• Resistance to humidity and atmospheric agents from which it derives a high corrosion resistance.
This new generation of tire insert proportionally reacts to the different inflate pressures.Installation
First of all, remove the Pac Evo Lite from the packaging and wet it to facilitate the installation. Insert the first tire bead sidewall on the rim - after installing the valves supplied in the kit - install the Pac Evo Lite and complete the tire beading using standard plastic levers. Deflate the tyre and insert 60 - 100ml of sealant (our bike technicians recommend a sealant like Stans NoTubes or other ammonia-free sealants) through the valve by using a syringe. Inflate at low pressure (0.8 - 1 bar) and shake the wheel to distribute the sealant inside the tire, and then reach the desired pressure. And now? You have just to enjoy your ride!
Contrary to their predecessor that is distributed in the S/M/L sizes, these new inserts are available in one size (the Pac Evo Lite XCM/XCO is optimized for tires 2.0÷2.25 and diameter of 29”, the Pac Evo Lite Gravel for tires from 30 to 40mm and rims >21mm, and the Pac Evo Lite Road for tires from 25 to 30mm and rims >21mm) and combines lightness, smoothness and comfort to offer high-level performance.
For more information about such Andreani brand new SuperMousse family products, click here
.
