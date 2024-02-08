Andreas Kolb Breaks Wrist While Riding in New Zealand

Feb 8, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Andreas Kolb has revealed on social media that he has broken his radius after a crash while riding in New Zealand.

In his post announcing the injury, Andreas says he clipped a tree and had an unfortunate landing on his arm. Currently, it looks like the crash resulted in a broken radius but once he has travelled home Andreas says he will be getting more scans.

bigquotesMy New Zealand trip sadly ended pretty early. I clipped a tree on a track I didn’t know and landed pretty unfortunate on my arm. Luckily it looks like only the radius is broken…but let’s see after more scans at home. Andreas Kolb

We wish Andreas all the best with his recovery and hope he is back on his bike soon.

4 Comments
  • 4 0
 Dang. Heel up quick. I blame Chris Hall at Downtime for mentioning pre season injuries.
  • 3 1
 Sounds like he really kolbered that tree. At least he didn't knock himself out kolb. ... ... ... Tumbleweed.... .. .. I'll get my coat.
  • 2 0
 I blame Discovery.
  • 1 3
 PB doing the daily check of Vital #TeamRumors to break the news 17 hour late.







