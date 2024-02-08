Andreas Kolb Breaks Wrist While Riding in New Zealand

My New Zealand trip sadly ended pretty early. I clipped a tree on a track I didn’t know and landed pretty unfortunate on my arm. Luckily it looks like only the radius is broken…but let’s see after more scans at home. — Andreas Kolb

