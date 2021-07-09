Andreas Kolb Starts New Instagram Account After Hackers Demand €300 Ransom

Jul 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

World Cup racer Andreas Kolb is appealing for new followers after his Instagram account was hacked and held to ransom for €300. Kolb had gained a following of 9,800 fans on the account but will now have to build his online presence back up from zero.

While it may seem like a minor problem for most of us, losing a large portion of a social media presence is a big problem for professional mountain bikers. Riders rely on a social audience to help promote their sponsors and nearly two thirds of riders in our State of the Sport Survey agreed with the statement, "I have to make content to maintain my income." Andreas said, "These days it’s really important I think. If you do good on social media it’s way easier to get sponsors and sometimes even a ride in a good team."

Andreas had asked to become a verified Instagram user about three weeks ago so when he received an email confirming his verification status, he thought nothing was wrong. Unfortunately, the email was not from Instagram but a hacker. He clicked a link in the email and within 60 seconds the email address for the account was changed and the account was blocked. Andreas attempted to contact Instagram to get his account back "5-10 times" but received no help from them.

The hackers asked for a ransom of €300 to return the account and Andreas was apparently close to paying them but in the end decided against it as he could not trust they would give it back. Instead, Andreas has started a new account and is asking his former followers to keep up to date with his posts there. Andreas has already picked up more than 2,000 followers on his new account and you can help by checking out his page andreas.kolb66.

Hopefully Andreas can boost his following back up and continue to promote himself through the app. However, if you find yourself receiving a strange email about social media, "Check everything twice," he advises. "The email I got looked really good only the email address was a bit weird. Sadly I saw that too late."
The email Andreas received from the hacker.



23 Comments

  • 26 0
 €300 or a 12 speed chain and cassette... either will be acceptable payment!
  • 24 4
 What sort of hacker demands only a 300 ransom?
  • 83 1
 Probably one that read the PB article on MTB athletes salary.
  • 8 1
 is an instagram account worth that much more?
  • 11 0
 A realistic hacker.
  • 2 0
 The one who does this too numerous accounts and doesn't get greedy by going for a very large sum, thus lowering their chances of getting caught.

Ever seen Point Break? Same concept, don't get too greedy.
  • 20 0
 Guess Gee is getting bored in that hospital bed .
  • 7 2
 What a bunch of sh*t stains the hackers are. Piss on them. Andrew, I will gladly follow your new account.

And as others have already noted.... €300 and that is it? Hacker must be a punk in their mom's basement
  • 6 0
 I can guarantee he did more than click a link. He'd have had to provide his credentials on a fake landing page afterwards.
  • 3 0
 It's what happens when you use same login credentials on Instagram as your pornhub account.
  • 1 0
 @onemind123: So crazy how common this is. RGNs in a PW vault. Its not that hard people.
  • 4 0
 "The email I got looked really good"

The English was grammar / punctuation was so bad that no person in their right mind would've clicked that.
  • 1 0
 Always check the actual email address too!
  • 1 0
 My day was telling me about how hackers will demand ransoms from individuals or companies. Otherwise, they will publicize client's personal information, brick financial funds, or personal accounts! Don't trust your personal information to anyone no matter the security.
  • 1 0
 I call Bullshit - these hackers are crap worthless. I bet he'll get his account back regardless. Never give anyone a dime for this sort of stuff. Why not go after Tom Brady or someone with coin? Stupid hackers.
  • 3 0
 Pinkbike....doing God's work ;P
  • 2 0
 They picked the wrong pro sport athletes to extort. Any other pro sport…
  • 1 0
 XTR cassettes aren't cheap, grifters gotta grift. Personally I would have asked for bike parts,
  • 1 0
 I know who the “mastermind” was: @wesleyfleatus lol
  • 1 0
 300$, man it is enough to buy at least 3 maxxis tyres !
  • 1 0
 Someone start a Kickstarter to get him 300 pounds.
  • 1 0
 'Online presence'
kiss my a$$
  • 1 2
 A good excuse to change his new username to 69 or 666 instead of 66.

