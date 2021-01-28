Andreas Kolb Joins Continental Atherton & Season Preparations Begin

Press Release: Atherton Racing
In the second year of their brand partnership, Continental Atherton have big ambitions for the forthcoming season. It's been a tough winter with limited opportunities for joint adventures but the team have brought their famed razor-focus to their individual preparations for 2021.
The last year or so has been a huge crazy challenge - mentally harder than physically. To have such a huge injury as my Achilles tendon rupture right in the middle of me winning World Cups on the new Atherton bike, the whole thing really blew me off course. I felt so much pressure at those first races on our own bike brand, and then with Fort William and Andorra wins under my belt I started to relax. We had some huge changes to make to my frame length which I knew would allow me to ride faster, but then the injury. I won’t lie, it has been hard to rediscover my motivation for rehab and training, but this last year since I started riding I have fallen in love with riding my bike all over again!” - Rach
“…I love being so involved with developing new products, working with our sponsors and the engineers at Atherton Bikes, I’m so excited for the coming year and everything it will bring! - Rach
“When you’re racing, everything that you do is for yourself, now everything I do is for the team; digging, testing, working on the development of the bike. A bi-product of what we’re doing at Dyfi Bike Park is seeing amazing new talent coming through, we’ve got a strong vision for where Atherton Racing is heading and spotting and working with young riders is really important to us" - Dan
The downhill crew will be supported by Team Road Manager Tom Lloyd who begins his seventh year of working with the Atherton family and Head Mechanic Ben Lovell.
