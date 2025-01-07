Andreas Kolb Joins the YT Mob

Photo: YT Industries

The move to the MOB was a no-brainer! The team already feels like family, and I'm completely aligned

with the bike and brand. I’m already excited for what we can achieve together, but winning a second

World Cup with the new team would be a dream for 2025. — Andreas Kolb

I'm excited and honored to welcome Kolb to our YT MOB Factory Race Team. His personality and

professionalism align perfectly with our brand and vision of becoming one of the top teams in the

World Cup. Let’s bring it on! — Jan-Philipp Becker, Director Global Brand Marketing YT Industries

Photo: YT Industries

Andreas Kolb signs with the YT Mob for 2025 as one of the top elite men's racers joins Vali Höll, Oisin O'Callaghan and Kasper Woolley.After several years with the Atherton team, Kolb will be on a fresh setup for the 2025 season as he has moved across to the YT Mob team ahead of an expanded ten-round World Cup series.As Austrian National Champ and European Continental Champion alongside a top World Cup finisher in 2024, Kolb has a big haul of UCI ranking points. Under the new World Series team rules he brings over a thousand UCI points to the YT Mob's total and could make them the top-ranked team ahead of the 2025 season kick-off.The YT Mob says the addition of Kolb brings the team "step closer to its vision of becoming one of the top teams on the circuit." The press release notes, "While the squad has shared individual success, these changes place them in a position to climb higher and top the team rankings, something the MOB hasn't yet achieved."