Powered by Outside

Andreas Kolb Joins the YT Mob

Jan 7, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

Andreas Kolb signs with the YT Mob for 2025 as one of the top elite men's racers joins Vali Höll, Oisin O'Callaghan and Kasper Woolley.

After several years with the Atherton team, Kolb will be on a fresh setup for the 2025 season as he has moved across to the YT Mob team ahead of an expanded ten-round World Cup series.

As Austrian National Champ and European Continental Champion alongside a top World Cup finisher in 2024, Kolb has a big haul of UCI ranking points. Under the new World Series team rules he brings over a thousand UCI points to the YT Mob's total and could make them the top-ranked team ahead of the 2025 season kick-off.

The YT Mob says the addition of Kolb brings the team "step closer to its vision of becoming one of the top teams on the circuit." The press release notes, "While the squad has shared individual success, these changes place them in a position to climb higher and top the team rankings, something the MOB hasn't yet achieved."

photo
Photo: YT Industries

bigquotesThe move to the MOB was a no-brainer! The team already feels like family, and I'm completely aligned
with the bike and brand. I’m already excited for what we can achieve together, but winning a second
World Cup with the new team would be a dream for 2025.Andreas Kolb

bigquotesI'm excited and honored to welcome Kolb to our YT MOB Factory Race Team. His personality and
professionalism align perfectly with our brand and vision of becoming one of the top teams in the
World Cup. Let’s bring it on!Jan-Philipp Becker, Director Global Brand Marketing YT Industries

photo
Photo: YT Industries


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Press Releases Racing Rumours YT Industries Andreas Kolb


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
168984 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46790 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46570 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44661 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44582 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40329 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34347 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32677 views

56 Comments
  • 1291
 Welcome Andi! We're stoked for 2025 and beyond.
  • 10138
flag MuddyFoxCourierComp (Jan 7, 2025 at 7:08) (Below Threshold)
 Can I have an Izzo in yellow?
  • 420
 It's Tues-day for a reason...
  • 40
 @korev: Every day is Do-It-Day for me.
  • 714
flag JohSch (Jan 7, 2025 at 13:04) (Below Threshold)
 Until the mob folds again?
  • 21
 "The Mob Rules!"
  • 755
 I kinda liked seeing him win on a smaller brand, i know Atherton are big names but the bike brand is still fairly small compared to the big boys and was cool seeing them beat the corperate monsters.
  • 69189
flag The-YT-Mob (Jan 7, 2025 at 7:28) (Below Threshold)
 Don't worry we're far from corporate.
  • 15516
 @The-YT-Mob: Well, companies which are not corporate don't have to say they are not corporate ...
  • 571
 @The-YT-Mob: to be fair you do come across as fun and less serious than alot of others but your scale and private equity firm ownership suggest at least a little corperate element, i know everyones entitiled to some profit in business but investment companies tend to prioritise little else.
  • 505
 @The-YT-Mob: yeah, you would have been better off leaving that one alone.
  • 11717
 @rideyobike86: You win some you loose some. We're a bit rusty after the Christmas holidays.
  • 221
 I like the idea that he's getting paid more now, which I'm sure he is.
  • 72
 I feel like the bikes have a small brand feel in terms of sales, but I always got the impression that with Continental as the title sponsor and the scale of how they operate the factory team it doesn't really seem like a small or even grassroots team at all. The effort and sponsors pouring into the team isn't so different looking from how Trek or Specialized operate their teams.
  • 531
flag yakimonti (Jan 7, 2025 at 7:59) (Below Threshold)
 If there are 500 bike brands, id reckon YT isnt even in top 100 when it comes to units sold. So-ya, he's still on a small brand. Small but mighty!
  • 311
 @The-YT-Mob: get Moi Moi racing on the DH bike!
  • 100
 @yakimonti: pretty irrelevant guess at statistics there, even if we go with your guess you put them as top 20% which i'd cosider on the big end rather than small end, factor in YT is mountain bikes and gravel while the bigger brands are bigger becuase they do road and commuters which is a whole different market, in the MTB market they are definitely a big player.
  • 60
 @The-YT-Mob: Viel zu viel Christstollen und Gluhwein.
  • 314
 @The-YT-Mob: Listen here, I do have a generally favourable opinion of you guys and the bikes you make, but don't be ridiculous now. You've got a private equity investment company. That is as corporate as it gets. Just because you like to present yourself as edgy and make silly marketing videos doesn't change that.
  • 26
flag mi-bike (Jan 7, 2025 at 11:51) (Below Threshold)
 @maglor: the recent edit with Tippie where some yt big wig jumped out of an a-team van on bath slippers was indeed "less serious", but also more cringe than edgy.
  • 92
 @Muscovir: Don't worry......Private equity only looks at quarterly statements and not MTB websites. They will never know they denounced there overlords. Its like when rage against machine signed with Sony records. We don't care what you say in your songs about corporate greed, so long as the dough keeps rolling in.
  • 61
 @The-YT-Mob: *lose
  • 270
 Top rider signed to a top team. Good luck Andy.
  • 220
 Big Andy & Oisin on a team together, this will be fun to watch!
  • 2314
 I can’t be excited for YT after they dropped Dak and Trummer suddenly late in the season, closing up their team, to only bring it back the next year. Shitty move, glad Dak found a place for a couple years and is now on the up (albeit with an injury).
  • 158
 I’m happy that he’s probably making more money but I’m not too exited about the fact that he’s going to YT only bc YT has a history of doing their athletes dirty.. Gwin, Zink, Lacondeguy…
  • 132
 Stoked for Moi Moi TV
  • 91
 Killer team! Contender for team overall.
  • 10
 [Edit]
  • 82
 can we get a list of confirmed teams with a 'ball park' figure of their points.. Well done for landing a team, who knew uci points would be so valuable now..
  • 70
 There are spreadsheets in the vital rumors forum with exactly this data.
  • 10
 got it
  • 80
 Leogang will be a hell of a venue for YT with Kolb and Höll!!
  • 40
 You mean it's gonna turn into Leomob when the YT Gang arrives
  • 113
 YT *Kolb*
  • 50
 Was the Atherton exit on good terms? Don’t think I’ve seen a “Thanks for the good times” type post.
  • 30
 Makes you wonder who will take his spot on the Atherton team?

With Rach pretty much retired from World Cups, perhaps a spot for one of the other women now seeking a factory race team….Marine Cabirou, perhaps?
  • 40
 This is great to hear! Awesome dude and obviously fast af. Welcome to the team bro!!
  • 85
 YT should make a special edition version of his bike and call it the Andreasy…
  • 30
 Kinda makes sense as far as moves go.
  • 20
 @The-YT-Mob we need to see jack moi moi back on a dh bike at the world cups
  • 20
 2025:
YT Mob: We're growing and excited for the future!
2026:
YT Mob: We're cancelling our team.
  • 53
 2025 is starting off pretty predictable.
  • 188
 Straight to the bookies with that luck!
  • 20
 This is going to be epic!
  • 10
 Rad Team. All seam like good people, who share a good vibe. And effortlessly fast.
  • 10
 Sick video edit!
  • 10
 YT MOBBBBBBBBBBB
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017266
Mobile Version of Website