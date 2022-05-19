Andreas Kolb Missing the Fort William DH World Cup with an Elbow Injury

May 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Andreas Kolb has announced that he will be missing this weekend's World Cup after crashing while riding at Dyfi Bike Park.

The Atherton team riders will not be trying to improve upon his 22nd place at the opening World Cup in Lourdes after a nasty crash at Dyfi Bike Park led to a broken radial head in his elbow. While Andreas won't be at round two, he says that he should only be missing one race with a return between the tape for Leogang in June.

bigquotesHad a crash at Dyfi Bikepark on Saturday which has led to a broken radial head in my elbow. That means I won’t be racing in Fort William this weekend…

I‘m pretty sure this is going to be the only race I’ll miss and I‘m already looking forward to be back racing in Leogang. Andreas Kolb

We wish Andreas all the best with his recovery and hope he is back in time for Leogang.

